Global Electronic Display Devices Industry
Oct 15, 2019, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic Display Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$85.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.7%. LCD, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$85.2 Billion by the year 2025, LCD will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, LCD will reach a market size of US$4.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$23.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Acer America Corporation; AU Optronics Corporation; Cambridge Display Technology Ltd.; Casio Computer Co., Ltd.; LG Display Co., Ltd.; LG Electronics, Inc.; Sharp Corporation; Sony Corporation; Toshiba Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Electronic Display Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
