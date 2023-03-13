Global Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Market to Reach 94.7 Million Units by 2030
NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Market to Reach 94.7 Million Units by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals estimated at 46 Million Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 94.7 Million Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the period 2022-2030.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 12.5 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.8% CAGR
The Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals market in the U.S. is estimated at 12.5 Million Units in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 23.3 Million Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 8.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 133 Featured)
- Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.
- First Data Corporation
- Fujitsu Frontech Limited
- Keycorp Pty Limited
- NCR Corporation
- Olivetti S.p.A.
- Oracle Hospitality
- PAX Technology Limited
- Smartpay Ltd
- Spire Payments UK
- VeriFone Systems, Inc.
- Worldline
