Global Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Markets 2016-2018 & 2024 - Rising Popularity of Contactless Card EFTPOS Terminals

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals in Units.



The report profiles 81 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Diebold Nixdorf , Incorporated ( USA )

, Incorporated ( ) First Data Corporation ( USA )

) Fujitsu Frontech Limited ( Japan )

) Ingenico S.A ( France )

) Keycorp Pty Limited ( Australia )

) NCR Corporation ( USA )

) Olivetti S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Oracle Hospitality ( USA )

) PAX Technology Limited (PAX) ( Hong Kong )

) Smartpay Ltd ( New Zealand )

) Spire Payments UK (UK)

VeriFone Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Verifone Israel ( Israel )

) Worldline ( France )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Prelude

PC Based POS Solutions Make Cash Register A Thing of Past

EFTPOS Terminals

Market Overview

mPOS Brings POS Terminals to the Phone

NFC Enabled POS Systems Make a Mark

Cloud-based POS Solutions Emerge into the Mainstream

Consumer Shift from Cash to Card Based Purchase Transactions Sets Stage for Growth in EFTPOS Terminals Market

Increased Retailer Acceptance of Card Based Payments Boosts EFTPOS Terminals Market

Outlook

Key Trends & Growth Drivers

EMV & PCI Compliance

Major Market Drivers

Mobile EFTPOS Terminals

Calling the Shots

Rising Popularity of Contactless Card EFTPOS Terminals

Replacement Demand to Drive EPOS Market

Hospitality Industry

A Major End-Use Market for EFTPOS Terminals

Retail Stores

Lucrative Market Opportunity

Department Stores to Drive POS Market in Coming Years

Developing Countries

Hotspots for Growth

Key Challenges

Low-Priced POS Terminals

Undoing Dollar Value

Multi-Component Solutions

A Threat to Established Players

Disruptive Technologies Pose a Challenge

Tablet Based Inexpensive Terminals Pose Significant Challenge for Traditional POS Terminals Market

Competitive Scenario

Established Players Face Competition from New Entrants

Vendors Explore New Ways to Stay Competitive

Technology Developments & Product Enhancements

Means to Compete in EFTPOS Terminals Market

A Look into Key Product Developments & Technology Innovations Over the Years

Green Technology Promotion to Aid Market Growth

Software Upgrades

A Market Propellant

Move to Automation

Auxiliary Retail Automation Technologies

Need and Demand for Integrating POS and Accounting

Lower Deployment Costs

A Way Forward



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



3. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Ingenico Launches New Retail Terminal Lane/7000

Ingenico Group Launches Android based POS

PAX Technology Introduces D220 MiniPOS

Spire Payments Introduces Android based SmartPOS and Converge Software

Spire Payments and EURO 6000 Launch Pinpago mPOS Solution

PAX Technology Introduces New Countertop Payment Terminal, Q80

PAX Technology Introduces 4G LTE Mobile Payment Terminal S920

PayUMoney Introduces POS Terminal

PAX and CCV Launch PAX PX7

Ingenico Unveils New Terminal Estate Management Solution

First Data Introduces Clover Mini

Ingenico Mobile Solutions Introduces mPOS Solution for NFC Payments

Worldline Integrates Yapital with QR Code for Payments



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Ingenico Group to Supply POS Terminals for Evertec Clients

Muxi and Planet Payment Enter into Partnership for Offering Multi-Currency Processing on POS Terminals

Paymark and TNS Enter into Partnership for Payments Infrastructure

Nets to Acquire OP Payment Terminal Business

Spire Payments Signs Deal with Nets for Supplying POS Solutions

Ingenico Group Extends Partnership with Lotoomatica for Supply of Integrated POS

Ingenico Group Selected by Jenny Craig for POS Terminals

PAX GLOBAL Enters into Partnership with Ezetap for POS Terminals

Ingenico Group, OT, and Vodafone Enter into Partnership for Payment Terminal Connectivity

PAX Technology Partners with Thai Smart Card Company for Contactless Payments at 7-Eleven Stores in Thailand

Spire Payments Rolls Out mPOS in Austria with Hobex AG and TECS

Ingenico UK Extends Partnership with Worldpay UK

SIX Payments Services Selects Ingenico Group Telium Tetra Solutions

Diebold Acquires Wincor Nixdorf AG

Vodafone Hungary Selects Ingenico Group mPOS Managed Services for ReadyPay Service

Wirecard Group and Alipay Enter into Agreement for Payment Solution

Knet Selects Spire Solutions for Payment Solutions

Banca Transilvania Selects Ingenico Group for Contactless POS Terminals



5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 81 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 96)

The United States (33)

(33) Canada (6)

(6) Japan (6)

(6) Europe (25)

(25) France (4)

(4)

Germany (3)

(3)

The United Kingdom (12)

(12)

Italy (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (5)

(5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21)

(Excluding Japan) (21) Middle East (1)

(1) Latin America (1)

(1) Africa (3)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hwmcf4/global_electronic?w=5



