Global Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals Markets 2016-2018 & 2024 - Rising Popularity of Contactless Card EFTPOS Terminals

DUBLIN, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electronic Funds Transfer Point of Sale (EFTPOS) Terminals in Units.
The report profiles 81 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (USA)
- First Data Corporation (USA)
- Fujitsu Frontech Limited (Japan)
- Ingenico S.A (France)
- Keycorp Pty Limited (Australia)
- NCR Corporation (USA)
- Olivetti S.p.A. (Italy)
- Oracle Hospitality (USA)
- PAX Technology Limited (PAX) (Hong Kong)
- Smartpay Ltd (New Zealand)
- Spire Payments UK (UK)
- VeriFone Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Verifone Israel (Israel)
- Worldline (France)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
PC Based POS Solutions Make Cash Register A Thing of Past
EFTPOS Terminals
Market Overview
mPOS Brings POS Terminals to the Phone
NFC Enabled POS Systems Make a Mark
Cloud-based POS Solutions Emerge into the Mainstream
Consumer Shift from Cash to Card Based Purchase Transactions Sets Stage for Growth in EFTPOS Terminals Market
Increased Retailer Acceptance of Card Based Payments Boosts EFTPOS Terminals Market
Outlook
Key Trends & Growth Drivers
EMV & PCI Compliance
Major Market Drivers
Mobile EFTPOS Terminals
Calling the Shots
Rising Popularity of Contactless Card EFTPOS Terminals
Replacement Demand to Drive EPOS Market
Hospitality Industry
A Major End-Use Market for EFTPOS Terminals
Retail Stores
Lucrative Market Opportunity
Department Stores to Drive POS Market in Coming Years
Developing Countries
Hotspots for Growth
Key Challenges
Low-Priced POS Terminals
Undoing Dollar Value
Multi-Component Solutions
A Threat to Established Players
Disruptive Technologies Pose a Challenge
Tablet Based Inexpensive Terminals Pose Significant Challenge for Traditional POS Terminals Market
Competitive Scenario
Established Players Face Competition from New Entrants
Vendors Explore New Ways to Stay Competitive
Technology Developments & Product Enhancements
Means to Compete in EFTPOS Terminals Market
A Look into Key Product Developments & Technology Innovations Over the Years
Green Technology Promotion to Aid Market Growth
Software Upgrades
A Market Propellant
Move to Automation
Auxiliary Retail Automation Technologies
Need and Demand for Integrating POS and Accounting
Lower Deployment Costs
A Way Forward
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
3. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Ingenico Launches New Retail Terminal Lane/7000
Ingenico Group Launches Android based POS
PAX Technology Introduces D220 MiniPOS
Spire Payments Introduces Android based SmartPOS and Converge Software
Spire Payments and EURO 6000 Launch Pinpago mPOS Solution
PAX Technology Introduces New Countertop Payment Terminal, Q80
PAX Technology Introduces 4G LTE Mobile Payment Terminal S920
PayUMoney Introduces POS Terminal
PAX and CCV Launch PAX PX7
Ingenico Unveils New Terminal Estate Management Solution
First Data Introduces Clover Mini
Ingenico Mobile Solutions Introduces mPOS Solution for NFC Payments
Worldline Integrates Yapital with QR Code for Payments
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Ingenico Group to Supply POS Terminals for Evertec Clients
Muxi and Planet Payment Enter into Partnership for Offering Multi-Currency Processing on POS Terminals
Paymark and TNS Enter into Partnership for Payments Infrastructure
Nets to Acquire OP Payment Terminal Business
Spire Payments Signs Deal with Nets for Supplying POS Solutions
Ingenico Group Extends Partnership with Lotoomatica for Supply of Integrated POS
Ingenico Group Selected by Jenny Craig for POS Terminals
PAX GLOBAL Enters into Partnership with Ezetap for POS Terminals
Ingenico Group, OT, and Vodafone Enter into Partnership for Payment Terminal Connectivity
PAX Technology Partners with Thai Smart Card Company for Contactless Payments at 7-Eleven Stores in Thailand
Spire Payments Rolls Out mPOS in Austria with Hobex AG and TECS
Ingenico UK Extends Partnership with Worldpay UK
SIX Payments Services Selects Ingenico Group Telium Tetra Solutions
Diebold Acquires Wincor Nixdorf AG
Vodafone Hungary Selects Ingenico Group mPOS Managed Services for ReadyPay Service
Wirecard Group and Alipay Enter into Agreement for Payment Solution
Knet Selects Spire Solutions for Payment Solutions
Banca Transilvania Selects Ingenico Group for Contactless POS Terminals
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 81 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 96)
- The United States (33)
- Canada (6)
- Japan (6)
- Europe (25)
- France (4)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (12)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (3)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hwmcf4/global_electronic?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electronic-funds-transfer-point-of-sale-eftpos-terminals-markets-2016-2018--2024---rising-popularity-of-contactless-card-eftpos-terminals-300669300.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article