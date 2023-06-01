Global Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Systems Market Intelligence Report 2023: A $54.9 Billion market by 2029 - Key Players, Technology Briefing, Trends, Industry Analysis, & Value Chain

01 Jun, 2023, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Systems - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The EMR systems market has a bright future ahead with market value expected to hit $54.9 billion by the end of 2028
The age of computers brought with it many opportunities for improving multiple facets of medical care, including diagnostic imaging, patient billing, and diligent record keeping.
Electronic medical record (EMR) systems have been developed and integrated into the healthcare sector to facilitate proper patient record keeping that can be shared between healthcare practitioners and their patients.
This provides all parties involved access to a patient's diagnostic results from third-party facilities. Furthermore, the data can be extracted by billing software to decrease administration work for doctors.
Lastly, EMR systems contain details on demographics, test results, medical history, history of present illness, and medications, which can be transferred to new care providers. There are over 600 EMR system companies, with more additions each year.
Scope
- This report is a thematic brief, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats. Inside, we predict how each theme will evolve and identify the leading and disrupting companies
- The report covers the electronic medical record (EMR) systems theme
Reasons to Buy
- The publisher's thematic research ecosystem is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. It has a proven track record of identifying the important themes early, enabling companies to make the right investments ahead of the competition, and secure that all-important competitive advantage
- Develop and design your corporate strategies through an in-house expert analysis of electronic medical record (EMR) systems by understanding the primary ways in which this theme is impacting the healthcare industry
- Stay up to date on the industry's major players and where they sit in the value chain
- Identify emerging industry trends to gain a competitive advantage.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Technology Briefing
- Trends
- Industry Analysis
- Value Chain
- Companies
- Sector Scorecards
- Glossary
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Cerner
- CareCloud
- Allscripts
- McKesson
- Athenahealth
- CureMD
- Epic Systems
- Computer Programs and Systems
- MEDHOST
- Nextgen Healthcare
- Philips Healthcare
- Siemens Healthineers
- Wolters Kluwer
- IBM
- Oracle
- Digital Guardian
- Intel Security
- Forcepoint
- Cisco
- CipherCloud
- Checkpoint
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pxvatx
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article