Global Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Systems Market Intelligence Report 2023: A $54.9 Billion market by 2029 - Key Players, Technology Briefing, Trends, Industry Analysis, & Value Chain

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Medical Record (EMR) Systems - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EMR systems market has a bright future ahead with market value expected to hit $54.9 billion by the end of 2028

The age of computers brought with it many opportunities for improving multiple facets of medical care, including diagnostic imaging, patient billing, and diligent record keeping.

Electronic medical record (EMR) systems have been developed and integrated into the healthcare sector to facilitate proper patient record keeping that can be shared between healthcare practitioners and their patients.

This provides all parties involved access to a patient's diagnostic results from third-party facilities. Furthermore, the data can be extracted by billing software to decrease administration work for doctors.

Lastly, EMR systems contain details on demographics, test results, medical history, history of present illness, and medications, which can be transferred to new care providers. There are over 600 EMR system companies, with more additions each year.

Scope

  • This report is a thematic brief, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats. Inside, we predict how each theme will evolve and identify the leading and disrupting companies
  • The report covers the electronic medical record (EMR) systems theme

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Players
  • Technology Briefing
  • Trends
  • Industry Analysis
  • Value Chain
  • Companies
  • Sector Scorecards
  • Glossary

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Cerner
  • CareCloud
  • Allscripts
  • McKesson
  • Athenahealth
  • CureMD
  • Epic Systems
  • Computer Programs and Systems
  • MEDHOST
  • Nextgen Healthcare
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Wolters Kluwer
  • IBM
  • Oracle
  • Digital Guardian
  • Intel Security
  • Forcepoint
  • Cisco
  • CipherCloud
  • Checkpoint

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pxvatx

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

