Global Electronic Medical Record Systems Industry
Oct 08, 2019, 10:05 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Electronic Medical Record Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$14.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.8%. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.2 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817744/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$498.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$425.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$847.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.; Cerner Corporation; CureMd Corporation; eClinicalWorks LLC; Epic Systems Corporation; GE Healthcare; HealthCare Management Systems; McKesson Corporation; MEDITECH; NextGen Healthcare
