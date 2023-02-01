Global Electronic Nose Strategic Business Report 2023: 36 Players Featured Including MYDX, Odotech, Olfaguard and Plasmion

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Nose - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Electronic Nose estimated at US$19 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Environmental Monitoring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.7% CAGR and reach US$20.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Food & Beverage segment is readjusted to a revised 11.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR



The Electronic Nose market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 10.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH

Alpha MOS

Aryballe Technologies

Enose Company

Foodsniffer (FKA PERES) / ARS Labs

Intelesens (FKA ST&D)

MYDX

Odotech

Olfaguard

Plasmion GmbH

Roboscientific

Sensigent

Sensing Dynamics

Shenzhen Beautymate Technology Co., Ltd.

Stratuscent

Tellspec

The eNose Company

Vaporsens

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Electronic Nose - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

INTRODUCTION

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Product Definition

Applications of e-Nose

PRODUCT INNOVATIONS

Research Underway on Development of Chemical Nose to Detect Industrial Pollutants

Integration of E-Nose in Phones

Development of E-Nose that Can Measure Small Pressure and Temperature Changes

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Research Focused on Application of E-Nose Technology in Detection of Human Diseases

Electronic Nose Emerge as a Practical Way for Rescue Operations in Hard-to-Reach Disaster Zones

Rise in Application of E-Nose in Food Industry for Quality Control

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

