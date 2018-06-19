Global Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Industry

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electronic Security Systems (ESS) in US$ by the following Product Segments: Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems, and Others.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
ELECTRONIC SECURITY SYSTEMS (ESS) MCP-1077 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Electronic Security Systems: Safeguarding People, Resources and Infrastructure
Emerging Trends & Technologies in Electronic Security Market
Biometrics goes Mainstream
Edge Intelligence Technology
Convergence of IT and Security
Integration of Security Systems with Mobile Technology
Eminence of User Experience
Cloud Technology for Managing Critical Business Information
Near-field communications (NFC)
IP Networked Devices
Global Market Outlook
Developing Regions Offer Significant Market Growth Opportunities
Table 1: Global Electronic Security Systems Market - Major Regions/Countries Ranked by Value CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. COMPETITION
Electronic Access Control Systems Market: Highly Competitive
Table 3: Leading Players in the Global Access Control Market (2017E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Allegion, ASSA ABLOY, dormakaba, Stanley Black & Decker, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
CCTV and Video Surveillance Market Witness Increasing Consolidation and Competition
Table 4: Leading Players in the Global IP-based Network Security Camera Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Share for Axis, Bosch Security Systems, Hikvision, Mobotix, Panasonic, Pelco by Schneider Electric, Sony, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Hikvision: Leading Player in Security Surveillance Solutions Worldwide
The Extremely Fragmented Electronic Security Systems Market Become Consolidated
Major Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) in the Electronic Security Systems Marketplace: 2013-2017
Dominance of Large Players Result in Consolidation of Equipment & Services Market
Competition from Asian Manufacturers Lead to Falling Equipment Prices
Widespread Consumer Awareness: A Crucible for Success
Novel Product Offerings Keep Consumer Interests Sufficiently Kindled
The Quest for Product Differentiation Continues among Video Camera Manufacturers
Day/Night CCTV Cameras
Smart Cameras
Alarm Manufacturers Bank on Product Advancements to Revive Margins
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Advanced IP-Based Digital Networked Video Solutions Drive Strong Growth for CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems
IP-Based Video Surveillance: Myriad Benefits to Drive Market Growth
Deep Learning: Intelligent Audio/Video Analytics Solutions
Adoption of Higher Resolution HD Cameras
Government: Dominant Application Sector for CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Solutions
Table 5: Global CCTV and Video Surveillance Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Other Major Trends and Drivers Summarized
Game Changing Trends and Technologies Drive Growth in Demand for Electronic Access Control Systems
Major Technology Trends in Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)
Strong Smartphone Proliferation and the Resulting Need for Anytime, Anywhere Access Drive Market Adoption
Growing Need to Establish a National Identity Framework in Countries across the World Benefits Market Prospects
Alarming Increase in Cyber Crime, Cyber Frauds, and Cyber Security Threats Lends Traction to Market Growth
Emerging Trends in Cyber Crimes Summarized
Possible Defensive Measures against Cyber Crimes
Upcoming Smart Homes and Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption
Table 8: Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (In 000 Households) by Select Country for the Years 2015 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Number of Smart Cities Worldwide (2013-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Security in Smart Cities Receives Undivided Focus
Emerging Trends & Technologies in the Smart Connected Home Security Systems Market
Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright Prospects for Electronic Security Systems
Table 11: Global Construction Output by Country (2016): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change by 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Percentage Contribution to Growth in Global Construction Output by Major Countries over the Period 2010-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2015-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Global Construction Market by Region (2015 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Middle East (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Electronic Locks Disrupt the â€˜Conventional and Mechanicalâ€™ Blacksmith Services
Future of Locksmith Services
Electromechanical Options for Controlled Access Doors
Electronic Locking Hardware
Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population Boost Market Demand
Table 15: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2014 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Critical Need to Restrict Unauthorized Entry and Access Spur Demand for Card-Based EACS
Card-Based EACS: The Dominant EACS Technology
Demand for Biometric Systems to Register Robust Growth in Coming Years
Growth Drivers
Growth Inhibitors
Cloud Solutions Augment Physical Electronic Security Systems, Bodes Well for the Market
Rising Need to Safeguard Physical, Human, and Digital Assets Drive Demand in the Enterprise Sector
Avoiding Unnecessary Costs: Key Rationale for Adoption of ESS in Enterprise Sector
Small and Mid-Sized Businesses: A Lucrative Market Segment
Stricter Enforcement of Building Codes and Feature Rich Models Sustain Market Growth for Alarms
Market Saturation Led to Sluggish Growth in the Alarms Segment in the Recent Past
Electronic Locks Add Digital Touch to Locking Mechanism
4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Body-worn Cameras (BWCs)
Linear e3 Entry
Integration of I-View Now with Honeywellâ€™s AlarmNet
Percept Network Video Recorders and J-WB51A Bullet IP Cameras
5800COMBO
StarLink Connect Z-Model
SG-System 5 Virtual Receiver
Intelligent Buildings and Intelligent Smart Security Systems
Intelligent Smart Applications
New Z-Wave Smart Lock for the Pro Channel
DS-2TD4035 Series Network Bi-Spectrum Thermal/Optical PTZ Camera Systems
FaceVACS-VideoScan C5
7K Camera
360-Degree Camera with Thermal Imaging Properties
VB Line of Cameras
4K Camera SNC-VM772R
Select Innovative Access Control Solutions and Components
Symmetry V8.1 Access Control Software
Pure IPâ„¢ RC-04 from ISONAS
New Advanced Access Control Solutions from Yale
JustIN Mobile
IOM Access Control Tablet
Cellular Select Gate Series
HID Mobile Access
Trilogy T2 DL2700LD Keyless, Wireless Lock
Keys as a Service
PoE Locks
Detex Lockdown Solution for Educational Facilities
Keyscan Aurora Access Control Management Software
Net2 PaxLock Wireless Access Control Unit
Open Options SSPD2 Intelligent Controller
i2 Box Mini Access Control Management Appliance
Video Intercom with multiCLASS SE Card Readers
FlashLock for Mobile Access
USB Audit Lock 3006/3007
K200 Cabinet Locks
Universal Grade 1 Strikes
XS4 One
XS4 Mini Escutcheon
DKS 9024 Slide Gate Operator
nex-Touch Keypad Lock
Select Innovative Wireless Security Cameras
5. ISSUES & CHALLENGES
False Alarms: A Key Cause of Concern for the Alarms Market
Causes of False Alarms in Intruder Detection Systems
Closed Circuit Television Systems (CCTV): An Issue of Privacy
Controversies Surrounding the CCTV Hype
Effectiveness in Crime Prevention under Question
Legal and Courtroom Issues
Civil Liberty and Infringement at Workplace Issues
Higher Costs Still Haunt EACS & CCTV and Video Surveillance Implementation
Awareness Levels Continues to be Low, Particularly in Developing Markets
Most Organizations Continue to Remain Reactive Rather than Proactive
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
7. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Honeywell Introduces Lyric C2 Wi-Fi Security Camera
Panasonic Launches i-PRO EXTREME Line Up
Honeywell Unveils Total Connect HD Video Cameras
Dahuaâ€™s H.265 PTZ Cameras Support the QNAPâ€™s surveillance solutions
Videofied Introduces Outdoor Motion Viewer
Guardforce Unveils 4G Speed Dome Camera
Guardforce Introduces Solar Bullet Camera System
Presco Unveils PSC16 Proximity Reader
Pelcoâ€™s Multi-Sensor Cameras Combine with 20 of the Leading VMS Solutions
MOBOTIX Unveils New Indoor Models Camera Line
Videocon Telecom Introduces Internet-Based CCTV Camera
Fermax Unveils New Smile Touch Monitor
Panasonic Introduces IP CCTV Camera Systems
Total Recall Unveils CrimeEye-RD-2 with a 180-Degree Camera Option
Total Recall Introduces CrimeEye RD-2 Video Surveillance Unit
INDEPENDENT Locksmiths & Security Unveils Security Vision Networks
Fermax Introduces VEO-XS Door Entry Monitor
Pelco Unveils Sarix Enhanced IP Cameras
Nortek Increase Access Control Product Line
Dentiv to Introduce Access Control Solutions
Chatsworth Unveils eConnect EAC System
Dahua Eco-Savvy 3.0 Cameras Combine with AxxonSoft
CPS Introduces Deltabell Plus
AnG Introduces New Home Automation Camera Series
CP PLUS Launches Apex 3.0 IP Cameras
Fermax Unveils Way Kit Prox
Dahua Increase Product Portfolio
Dahua Unveils Multi-lens 180-degree Panoramic Network IR Bullet Camera
FERMAX Increase Access Control Range
Nortek Unveils GoControl Smart Doorbell Camera
Dahua Introduces HDCVI Camera 4 Mega-Pixel Series
Dahua Unveils HCVR 7000-4M Series
Dahua Introduces Pro Series PTZ Camera
Accuride Unveils Senseon Secure Access
SecuGen Introduces Hamster Pro Duo SC/PIV
Vanderbilt Unveils New Eventys CCTV Range
CR KENNEDY Unveils VMC-2 Dallmeier
Fermax Introduces Variety of Products Collection
Dahua Launches Eco-Savvy 3.0 Series
Hikvision Introduces New Surveillance Technology
Pelco Introduces Sarix Camera
SecuSafe Unveils 3MP IP Turret Network POE Camera
Axis Unveils Mini Dome Network Cameras
Hanwha Techwin Unveils Camera Based Health Monitoring System
NAPCO Unveils Innovative New Product Solutions
ASSA ABLOY Unveils IN100 Aperio Wireless Lock
ONVIF Access Control Specification Adopted by IEC
Seadan Unveils Elvox Pixel, Pixel Heavy & the TAB Series
Hikvision NVR & Camera Detection Combine with Net2 Access Control System
Axis Unveils Three Mini Dome Network Cameras
Axis Introduces Axis Camera Station 5
Hanwha Techwin Unveils Full HD Analog Camera Series
SecuGen Introduces Hamster Pro
Dahua Cameras & Video Recorders Combine with Milestone XProtect VMS
ADT Unveils New LG Smart Security
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Tech Electronics Takes Over PFAS
Delta Electronics to Take Over Shares in VIVOTEK
ADT Acquire Protec
Dahua Enters Partnership with ASUSTOR
MAC Takes Over Western Security Systems
Salto Takes Over Clay
Dahua Inaugurates Subsidiary in Sofia
Apax Partners to Take Over3Mâ€™s Electronic Monitoring Business
Convergint Technologies Takes Over ISS
ASSA ABLOY to Take Over IDS
Convergint Takes Over Operational Security Systems
Luxury Cosmetics Enters into Deal with Gunnebo Gateway
Dahua Partners with PSA Security Network
Bosch Partners With Sony Corporation
Securitas Takes Over JC IngenierÃa
Convergint Takes Over Go Security Solutions
Vanderbilt to Take Over ACT
Diebold Takes Over Wincor Nixdorf AG
ADT Continues Partnership with Ring
Hikvision Takes Over Pyronix
Dahua Enters into Partnership with ADI Global Distribution
Convergint Takes Over H&E Comfort Controls
Honeywell Takes Over RSI
Dahuaâ€™s IPC-EBW8600Mini-Dome Camera Receives Certified ImmerVision Enables
Honeywell to Take Over Xtralis
LOUD Merges with Nash Security
Johnson Controls to Merge with Tyco
American Access & Integration Takes Over Security Systems Division
Convergint Takes Over Dakota Security Systems
9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
ADT LLC (USA)
Allegion plc (Ireland)
ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden)
HID Global (USA)
Axis Communications AB (Sweden)
BIO-key, International, Inc. (USA)
Bosch Security Systems (Germany)
Changzhou Minking Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)
CP PLUS GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (USA)
DoorKing Inc. (USA)
dormakaba Holding AG (Switzerland)
Fermax Electronica S.A.U. (Spain)
Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands)
3M Cogent (USA)
Genetec, Inc. (Canada)
Global Security Solutions (Canada)
Gunnebo AB (Sweden)
Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Hanyang Hitao Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
IDenticard Systems (USA)
Identiv Inc. (USA)
ISONAS (USA)
Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland)
Kisi, Inc. (USA)
March Networks Corporation (Canada)
MOBOTIX AG (Germany)
MONI Smart Security (USA)
NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (USA)
NEC Corporation of America (USA)
Nortek Security and Control LLC (USA)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
SAFRAN Group (France)
Schneider Electric (France)
Pelco by Schneider Electric (USA)
SecuGen Corporation (USA)
Sony Corporation (Japan)
STANLEY Security (UK)
Swann Communications Pty. Ltd. (Australia)
The Chamberlain Group, Inc. (USA)
Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc. (USA)
UTC Climate, Controls & Security (USA)
GE Security Inc. (USA)
Vanderbilt Industries (USA)
Vector Security, Inc. (USA)
Vivint, Inc. (USA)
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alarms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World Historic Review for Alarms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Alarms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Access Control Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzedwith Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Historic Review for Electronic Access Control Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Access Control Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Historic Review for CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World Historic Review for Other Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Increase in Spending on Security and Infrastructure Rebuilding by Government Drive Healthy Market Growth
Growing Demand for Efficient, Fast and User- Friendly Solutions Catapults EACS to the Dominant Position
Key Trends and Drivers Summarized
Table 32: The US Access Control Systems Market by End-Use Segment (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for Banking & Financial Services; Entertainment & Retail; Government Agencies; Hospitals & Educational Centers; Office Buildings; Process & Manufacturing Facilities; Residential Buildings; and Transportation & Logistics (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Shift to Cloud to Gain Traction
Integrated Remote Monitoring and Control to Replace Conventional One-Way Systems in Residential Security
Self-Installed Security Systems for the Rental Market
Resurgence in New Housing Construction: A Major Growth Driver
Table 33: Residential Construction in the US (2007-2016): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in â€˜000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Spate of Security Breaches Drive Strong Demand for ESS in the Non-Residential Segment
Table 34: The US Electronic Security Systems Market by End-Use Sector (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for Residential and Non-Residential (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: The US Non-Residential Electronic Security Systems Market by Segment (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue for Banking & Financial Services, Critical Infrastructure, Education, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Office Buildings, Process & Manufacturing, Retail, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Prominence of ESS in the Banking Industry
Healthcare Guidelines to Beef-up Security in Hospitals
Chemical Industry Concentrate on Improving Security
Violations in Computer Networks Affect 90% of Corporations and Government Agencies
Biometric Applications Hold Potential Opportunities for Defense Establishments
New Products to Sustain Positive Growth for the Saturated Alarms Market
Expanding Application Base Benefit Market Prospects for CCTVs & Video Surveillance
Law Enforcement and Defense Applications Drive CCTV Demand
Police Vehicles Increasingly Equipped with Video Surveillance Systems
Technological Innovations Boost Market Adoption
Competitive Landscape
Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances: The New Norm in the ESS Marketplace
Emerging Business Models in the US Electronic Security Market
Security as a Service (SaaS)
Do-it-yourself (DIY) Security
Multiple-System Operators (MSO)
System Integration and Convergent Innovation: Order of the Day
Security Analytics Market: Highly Competitive
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 36: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: US Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: US 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Smart Cards and Integrated Security Systems Drive Market Growth in Canada
ESS Regulations in Canada
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 39: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: Canadian Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Growing Awareness & Innovative Product Offerings Drive Market Adoption in Japan
Strategic Corporate Development
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 42: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: Japanese Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Growing Demand for Card-Based EACS Drive EACS Dominance in Europe
Healthcare Sector: A Major End-Use Segment for Smart Cards
Rising Focus on International Trade Bodes Well for Fingerprint Biometrics
Security Concerns Escalate Demand for CCTV & Video Surveillance Equipment
Matured Alarm Market Witness Sluggish Growth
Competitive Landscape
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 45: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: European Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: European 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: European Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: European 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 51: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: French Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: French 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Development
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 54: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: German Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: German 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 57: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Italian Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Technologically Advanced and Affordable Security Systems Drive Market Growth
Increased Investments in Non-Residential Sector Drive Demand for EACS
Rising Government Spending Benefit Fingerprint Biometrics Market
Table 60: The UK Biometrics Market by Technology Type (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Government Spending for Face Recognition, Fingerprint Recognition, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Deployment of Smart Cards in the Healthcare Sector
London: CCTV Capital of World
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Development
STANLEY Security - A Major UK-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 61: United Kingdom Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment- Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: United Kingdom Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: United Kingdom 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Product Launches
Fermax Electronica S.A.U. - A Major Spain-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 64: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Spanish Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Expanding Demand for Access Control Systems and Video Surveillance Systems Benefit Market Growth
Increasing Government Investments Drive Biometrics Market Growth
Table 67: Russian Biometrics Market by Technology Type (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Government Spending for Face Recognition, Fingerprint Recognition, Iris Scanning, Signature Recognition, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 68: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Russian Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 71: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment- Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Asian Countries Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential
Table 74: Global Electronic Security Systems Market - Major Regions/Countries Ranked by Value CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
China and India Spearheads CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems Market Growth
A Manufacturing Hub for CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems
e-Passport and National ID Programs in Several Asian Countries Boost Market Penetration
Resident Identity Card Initiative in China
â€˜Aadhaarâ€™ UIDAI Initiative: A Major Biometrics Project in India
Asian Countries to Use Biometrics for Border Control
B.Market Analytics
Table 75: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment- Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
High Growth Projected for the Chinese Electronic Security Systems Market
Public Security and Infrastructure Investments Drive Robust Demand for CCTVs
Replacements Surpass New Installations Driven by Deep Learning Analytics Enabled Systems
Deep Learning Technologies: A Complete Value Chain Ecosystem for Video Analysis
HD CCTVs Witness Lower Demand, Higher Preference for IP Video Surveillance Systems
China: The Worldâ€™s Largest Video Surveillance Market & the Global Manufacturing Hub
Hikvision: One of the Largest Video Surveillance Solution Providers in the World
Competitive Landscape: Players Focus on Geographic and Product Diversification
Table 81: Leading Players in the Chinese Video Surveillance Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for Dahua, Hikvision, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Leading Players in the Chinese Access Control Market (2016): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Revenues for Bosch, GE Security, HID Global, Honeywell, Hyundai, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 83: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Chinese Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Real Estate Boom and Government Investments Drive Strong Growth in the Nascent Indian Market
Key Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Adoption of Innovative Technologies
Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities: New Revenue Pockets
Emergence of New Business Models
Governmental Intervention
Supportive Cost Structure
Growing Awareness and Rise in Crime and Terrorism Acts: Primary Growth Drivers
Expanding Aviation Industry Fuel Demand for Airlines and Aviation Security Systems
Electronic Surveillance, Mobile Surveillance and Video Analytics Grow in Prominence
Growing Popularity of Technologically Advanced Security Solutions Bodes Well for the Market
Adoption of Integrated Security Solutions and Cloud-Based Solutions Gain Momentum
Modernization Efforts and Favorable Regulations Benefit Demand for Access Control Solutions
Migration to Mobile Platforms
Surging Demand for CCTV and Video Surveillance Drives Market Growth
Enterprises Show Greater Interest in Migrating to Digital Surveillance
Competitive Landscape
Product Launches
B.Market Analytics
Table 86: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Indian Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Development
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment- Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 92: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: Latin American Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment- Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: Latin American Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6a. BRAZIL
A.Market Analysis
Security Products and Services Market Poised to Witness Healthy Growth in Demand
Demand from the Non-Residential Sector Benefits Market Prospects
B.Market Analytics
Table 98: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: Brazilian Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 101: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 102: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Review of Key Regional Markets
The United Arab Emirates
Booming Real Estate Sector Drives Market Demand
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
B.Market Analytics
Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment- Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 105: Rest of World Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 106: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 251 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 284) The United States (139) Canada (13) Japan (6) Europe (91) - France (8) - Germany (13) - The United Kingdom (37) - Italy (3) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (27) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (31) Latin America (2) Africa (2)
