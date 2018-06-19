Global Electronic Security Systems (ESS) Industry

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electronic Security Systems (ESS) in US$ by the following Product Segments: Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems, and Others.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 251 companies including many key and niche players

- Â Â Â ADT LLC

- Â Allegion plc

- ASSA ABLOY AB

- Axis Communications AB

- BIO-key, International, Inc.

- Â Bosch Security Systems



ELECTRONIC SECURITY SYSTEMS (ESS) MCP-1077 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Electronic Security Systems: Safeguarding People, Resources and Infrastructure

Emerging Trends & Technologies in Electronic Security Market

Biometrics goes Mainstream

Edge Intelligence Technology

Convergence of IT and Security

Integration of Security Systems with Mobile Technology

Eminence of User Experience

Cloud Technology for Managing Critical Business Information

Near-field communications (NFC)

IP Networked Devices

Global Market Outlook

Developing Regions Offer Significant Market Growth Opportunities

Table 1: Global Electronic Security Systems Market - Major Regions/Countries Ranked by Value CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. COMPETITION

Electronic Access Control Systems Market: Highly Competitive

Table 3: Leading Players in the Global Access Control Market (2017E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Allegion, ASSA ABLOY, dormakaba, Stanley Black & Decker, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

CCTV and Video Surveillance Market Witness Increasing Consolidation and Competition

Table 4: Leading Players in the Global IP-based Network Security Camera Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Share for Axis, Bosch Security Systems, Hikvision, Mobotix, Panasonic, Pelco by Schneider Electric, Sony, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Hikvision: Leading Player in Security Surveillance Solutions Worldwide

The Extremely Fragmented Electronic Security Systems Market Become Consolidated

Major Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) in the Electronic Security Systems Marketplace: 2013-2017

Dominance of Large Players Result in Consolidation of Equipment & Services Market

Competition from Asian Manufacturers Lead to Falling Equipment Prices

Widespread Consumer Awareness: A Crucible for Success

Novel Product Offerings Keep Consumer Interests Sufficiently Kindled

The Quest for Product Differentiation Continues among Video Camera Manufacturers

Day/Night CCTV Cameras

Smart Cameras

Alarm Manufacturers Bank on Product Advancements to Revive Margins



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Advanced IP-Based Digital Networked Video Solutions Drive Strong Growth for CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems

IP-Based Video Surveillance: Myriad Benefits to Drive Market Growth

Deep Learning: Intelligent Audio/Video Analytics Solutions

Adoption of Higher Resolution HD Cameras

Government: Dominant Application Sector for CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Solutions

Table 5: Global CCTV and Video Surveillance Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Other Major Trends and Drivers Summarized

Game Changing Trends and Technologies Drive Growth in Demand for Electronic Access Control Systems

Major Technology Trends in Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS)

Strong Smartphone Proliferation and the Resulting Need for Anytime, Anywhere Access Drive Market Adoption

Growing Need to Establish a National Identity Framework in Countries across the World Benefits Market Prospects

Alarming Increase in Cyber Crime, Cyber Frauds, and Cyber Security Threats Lends Traction to Market Growth

Emerging Trends in Cyber Crimes Summarized

Possible Defensive Measures against Cyber Crimes

Upcoming Smart Homes and Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption

Table 8: Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (In 000 Households) by Select Country for the Years 2015 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Number of Smart Cities Worldwide (2013-2020) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Number of Smart Cities Worldwide by Geographic Region (2025) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Security in Smart Cities Receives Undivided Focus

Emerging Trends & Technologies in the Smart Connected Home Security Systems Market

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright Prospects for Electronic Security Systems

Table 11: Global Construction Output by Country (2016): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change by 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Percentage Contribution to Growth in Global Construction Output by Major Countries over the Period 2010-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2015-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Global Construction Market by Region (2015 & 2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Middle East (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Electronic Locks Disrupt the â€˜Conventional and Mechanicalâ€™ Blacksmith Services

Future of Locksmith Services

Electromechanical Options for Controlled Access Doors

Electronic Locking Hardware

Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population Boost Market Demand

Table 15: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1990, 2014 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Critical Need to Restrict Unauthorized Entry and Access Spur Demand for Card-Based EACS

Card-Based EACS: The Dominant EACS Technology

Demand for Biometric Systems to Register Robust Growth in Coming Years

Growth Drivers

Growth Inhibitors

Cloud Solutions Augment Physical Electronic Security Systems, Bodes Well for the Market

Rising Need to Safeguard Physical, Human, and Digital Assets Drive Demand in the Enterprise Sector

Avoiding Unnecessary Costs: Key Rationale for Adoption of ESS in Enterprise Sector

Small and Mid-Sized Businesses: A Lucrative Market Segment

Stricter Enforcement of Building Codes and Feature Rich Models Sustain Market Growth for Alarms

Market Saturation Led to Sluggish Growth in the Alarms Segment in the Recent Past

Electronic Locks Add Digital Touch to Locking Mechanism



4. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Body-worn Cameras (BWCs)

Linear e3 Entry

Integration of I-View Now with Honeywellâ€™s AlarmNet

Percept Network Video Recorders and J-WB51A Bullet IP Cameras

5800COMBO

StarLink Connect Z-Model

SG-System 5 Virtual Receiver

Intelligent Buildings and Intelligent Smart Security Systems

Intelligent Smart Applications

New Z-Wave Smart Lock for the Pro Channel

DS-2TD4035 Series Network Bi-Spectrum Thermal/Optical PTZ Camera Systems

FaceVACS-VideoScan C5

7K Camera

360-Degree Camera with Thermal Imaging Properties

VB Line of Cameras

4K Camera SNC-VM772R

Select Innovative Access Control Solutions and Components

Symmetry V8.1 Access Control Software

Pure IPâ„¢ RC-04 from ISONAS

New Advanced Access Control Solutions from Yale

JustIN Mobile

IOM Access Control Tablet

Cellular Select Gate Series

HID Mobile Access

Trilogy T2 DL2700LD Keyless, Wireless Lock

Keys as a Service

PoE Locks

Detex Lockdown Solution for Educational Facilities

Keyscan Aurora Access Control Management Software

Net2 PaxLock Wireless Access Control Unit

Open Options SSPD2 Intelligent Controller

i2 Box Mini Access Control Management Appliance

Video Intercom with multiCLASS SE Card Readers

FlashLock for Mobile Access

USB Audit Lock 3006/3007

K200 Cabinet Locks

Universal Grade 1 Strikes

XS4 One

XS4 Mini Escutcheon

DKS 9024 Slide Gate Operator

nex-Touch Keypad Lock

Select Innovative Wireless Security Cameras



5. ISSUES & CHALLENGES

False Alarms: A Key Cause of Concern for the Alarms Market

Causes of False Alarms in Intruder Detection Systems

Closed Circuit Television Systems (CCTV): An Issue of Privacy

Controversies Surrounding the CCTV Hype

Effectiveness in Crime Prevention under Question

Legal and Courtroom Issues

Civil Liberty and Infringement at Workplace Issues

Higher Costs Still Haunt EACS & CCTV and Video Surveillance Implementation

Awareness Levels Continues to be Low, Particularly in Developing Markets

Most Organizations Continue to Remain Reactive Rather than Proactive



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



7. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Honeywell Introduces Lyric C2 Wi-Fi Security Camera

Panasonic Launches i-PRO EXTREME Line Up

Honeywell Unveils Total Connect HD Video Cameras

Dahuaâ€™s H.265 PTZ Cameras Support the QNAPâ€™s surveillance solutions

Videofied Introduces Outdoor Motion Viewer

Guardforce Unveils 4G Speed Dome Camera

Guardforce Introduces Solar Bullet Camera System

Presco Unveils PSC16 Proximity Reader

Pelcoâ€™s Multi-Sensor Cameras Combine with 20 of the Leading VMS Solutions

MOBOTIX Unveils New Indoor Models Camera Line

Videocon Telecom Introduces Internet-Based CCTV Camera

Fermax Unveils New Smile Touch Monitor

Panasonic Introduces IP CCTV Camera Systems

Total Recall Unveils CrimeEye-RD-2 with a 180-Degree Camera Option

Total Recall Introduces CrimeEye RD-2 Video Surveillance Unit

INDEPENDENT Locksmiths & Security Unveils Security Vision Networks

Fermax Introduces VEO-XS Door Entry Monitor

Pelco Unveils Sarix Enhanced IP Cameras

Nortek Increase Access Control Product Line

Dentiv to Introduce Access Control Solutions

Chatsworth Unveils eConnect EAC System

Dahua Eco-Savvy 3.0 Cameras Combine with AxxonSoft

CPS Introduces Deltabell Plus

AnG Introduces New Home Automation Camera Series

CP PLUS Launches Apex 3.0 IP Cameras

Fermax Unveils Way Kit Prox

Dahua Increase Product Portfolio

Dahua Unveils Multi-lens 180-degree Panoramic Network IR Bullet Camera

FERMAX Increase Access Control Range

Nortek Unveils GoControl Smart Doorbell Camera

Dahua Introduces HDCVI Camera 4 Mega-Pixel Series

Dahua Unveils HCVR 7000-4M Series

Dahua Introduces Pro Series PTZ Camera

Accuride Unveils Senseon Secure Access

SecuGen Introduces Hamster Pro Duo SC/PIV

Vanderbilt Unveils New Eventys CCTV Range

CR KENNEDY Unveils VMC-2 Dallmeier

Fermax Introduces Variety of Products Collection

Dahua Launches Eco-Savvy 3.0 Series

Hikvision Introduces New Surveillance Technology

Pelco Introduces Sarix Camera

SecuSafe Unveils 3MP IP Turret Network POE Camera

Axis Unveils Mini Dome Network Cameras

Hanwha Techwin Unveils Camera Based Health Monitoring System

NAPCO Unveils Innovative New Product Solutions

ASSA ABLOY Unveils IN100 Aperio Wireless Lock

ONVIF Access Control Specification Adopted by IEC

Seadan Unveils Elvox Pixel, Pixel Heavy & the TAB Series

Hikvision NVR & Camera Detection Combine with Net2 Access Control System

Axis Unveils Three Mini Dome Network Cameras

Axis Introduces Axis Camera Station 5

Hanwha Techwin Unveils Full HD Analog Camera Series

SecuGen Introduces Hamster Pro

Dahua Cameras & Video Recorders Combine with Milestone XProtect VMS

ADT Unveils New LG Smart Security



8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Tech Electronics Takes Over PFAS

Delta Electronics to Take Over Shares in VIVOTEK

ADT Acquire Protec

Dahua Enters Partnership with ASUSTOR

MAC Takes Over Western Security Systems

Salto Takes Over Clay

Dahua Inaugurates Subsidiary in Sofia

Apax Partners to Take Over3Mâ€™s Electronic Monitoring Business

Convergint Technologies Takes Over ISS

ASSA ABLOY to Take Over IDS

Convergint Takes Over Operational Security Systems

Luxury Cosmetics Enters into Deal with Gunnebo Gateway

Dahua Partners with PSA Security Network

Bosch Partners With Sony Corporation

Securitas Takes Over JC IngenierÃ­a

Convergint Takes Over Go Security Solutions

Vanderbilt to Take Over ACT

Diebold Takes Over Wincor Nixdorf AG

ADT Continues Partnership with Ring

Hikvision Takes Over Pyronix

Dahua Enters into Partnership with ADI Global Distribution

Convergint Takes Over H&E Comfort Controls

Honeywell Takes Over RSI

Dahuaâ€™s IPC-EBW8600Mini-Dome Camera Receives Certified ImmerVision Enables

Honeywell to Take Over Xtralis

LOUD Merges with Nash Security

Johnson Controls to Merge with Tyco

American Access & Integration Takes Over Security Systems Division

Convergint Takes Over Dakota Security Systems



9. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

ADT LLC (USA)

Allegion plc (Ireland)

ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden)

HID Global (USA)

Axis Communications AB (Sweden)

BIO-key, International, Inc. (USA)

Bosch Security Systems (Germany)

Changzhou Minking Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)

CP PLUS GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (USA)

DoorKing Inc. (USA)

dormakaba Holding AG (Switzerland)

Fermax Electronica S.A.U. (Spain)

Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands)

3M Cogent (USA)

Genetec, Inc. (Canada)

Global Security Solutions (Canada)

Gunnebo AB (Sweden)

Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Hanyang Hitao Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

IDenticard Systems (USA)

Identiv Inc. (USA)

ISONAS (USA)

Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland)

Kisi, Inc. (USA)

March Networks Corporation (Canada)

MOBOTIX AG (Germany)

MONI Smart Security (USA)

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (USA)

NEC Corporation of America (USA)

Nortek Security and Control LLC (USA)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

SAFRAN Group (France)

Schneider Electric (France)

Pelco by Schneider Electric (USA)

SecuGen Corporation (USA)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

STANLEY Security (UK)

Swann Communications Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

The Chamberlain Group, Inc. (USA)

Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc. (USA)

UTC Climate, Controls & Security (USA)

GE Security Inc. (USA)

Vanderbilt Industries (USA)

Vector Security, Inc. (USA)

Vivint, Inc. (USA)



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alarms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Alarms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Alarms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Access Control Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzedwith Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Electronic Access Control Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Access Control Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Historic Review for Other Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Increase in Spending on Security and Infrastructure Rebuilding by Government Drive Healthy Market Growth

Growing Demand for Efficient, Fast and User- Friendly Solutions Catapults EACS to the Dominant Position

Key Trends and Drivers Summarized

Table 32: The US Access Control Systems Market by End-Use Segment (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for Banking & Financial Services; Entertainment & Retail; Government Agencies; Hospitals & Educational Centers; Office Buildings; Process & Manufacturing Facilities; Residential Buildings; and Transportation & Logistics (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Shift to Cloud to Gain Traction

Integrated Remote Monitoring and Control to Replace Conventional One-Way Systems in Residential Security

Self-Installed Security Systems for the Rental Market

Resurgence in New Housing Construction: A Major Growth Driver

Table 33: Residential Construction in the US (2007-2016): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in â€˜000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Spate of Security Breaches Drive Strong Demand for ESS in the Non-Residential Segment

Table 34: The US Electronic Security Systems Market by End-Use Sector (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for Residential and Non-Residential (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: The US Non-Residential Electronic Security Systems Market by Segment (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenue for Banking & Financial Services, Critical Infrastructure, Education, Government, Healthcare, Hospitality, Office Buildings, Process & Manufacturing, Retail, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Prominence of ESS in the Banking Industry

Healthcare Guidelines to Beef-up Security in Hospitals

Chemical Industry Concentrate on Improving Security

Violations in Computer Networks Affect 90% of Corporations and Government Agencies

Biometric Applications Hold Potential Opportunities for Defense Establishments

New Products to Sustain Positive Growth for the Saturated Alarms Market

Expanding Application Base Benefit Market Prospects for CCTVs & Video Surveillance

Law Enforcement and Defense Applications Drive CCTV Demand

Police Vehicles Increasingly Equipped with Video Surveillance Systems

Technological Innovations Boost Market Adoption

Competitive Landscape

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances: The New Norm in the ESS Marketplace

Emerging Business Models in the US Electronic Security Market

Security as a Service (SaaS)

Do-it-yourself (DIY) Security

Multiple-System Operators (MSO)

System Integration and Convergent Innovation: Order of the Day

Security Analytics Market: Highly Competitive

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 36: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: US Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: US 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Smart Cards and Integrated Security Systems Drive Market Growth in Canada

ESS Regulations in Canada

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 39: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Canadian Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Growing Awareness & Innovative Product Offerings Drive Market Adoption in Japan

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 42: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Japanese Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Growing Demand for Card-Based EACS Drive EACS Dominance in Europe

Healthcare Sector: A Major End-Use Segment for Smart Cards

Rising Focus on International Trade Bodes Well for Fingerprint Biometrics

Security Concerns Escalate Demand for CCTV & Video Surveillance Equipment

Matured Alarm Market Witness Sluggish Growth

Competitive Landscape

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 45: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: European Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: European 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: European Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: European 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 51: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: French Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: French 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 54: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: German Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: German 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 57: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Italian Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Technologically Advanced and Affordable Security Systems Drive Market Growth

Increased Investments in Non-Residential Sector Drive Demand for EACS

Rising Government Spending Benefit Fingerprint Biometrics Market

Table 60: The UK Biometrics Market by Technology Type (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Government Spending for Face Recognition, Fingerprint Recognition, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Deployment of Smart Cards in the Healthcare Sector

London: CCTV Capital of World

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

STANLEY Security - A Major UK-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 61: United Kingdom Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment- Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: United Kingdom Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: United Kingdom 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Product Launches

Fermax Electronica S.A.U. - A Major Spain-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 64: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Spanish Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Expanding Demand for Access Control Systems and Video Surveillance Systems Benefit Market Growth

Increasing Government Investments Drive Biometrics Market Growth

Table 67: Russian Biometrics Market by Technology Type (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Government Spending for Face Recognition, Fingerprint Recognition, Iris Scanning, Signature Recognition, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 68: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Russian Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 71: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment- Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Asian Countries Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential

Table 74: Global Electronic Security Systems Market - Major Regions/Countries Ranked by Value CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

China and India Spearheads CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems Market Growth

A Manufacturing Hub for CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems

e-Passport and National ID Programs in Several Asian Countries Boost Market Penetration

Resident Identity Card Initiative in China

â€˜Aadhaarâ€™ UIDAI Initiative: A Major Biometrics Project in India

Asian Countries to Use Biometrics for Border Control

B.Market Analytics

Table 75: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment- Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

High Growth Projected for the Chinese Electronic Security Systems Market

Public Security and Infrastructure Investments Drive Robust Demand for CCTVs

Replacements Surpass New Installations Driven by Deep Learning Analytics Enabled Systems

Deep Learning Technologies: A Complete Value Chain Ecosystem for Video Analysis

HD CCTVs Witness Lower Demand, Higher Preference for IP Video Surveillance Systems

China: The Worldâ€™s Largest Video Surveillance Market & the Global Manufacturing Hub

Hikvision: One of the Largest Video Surveillance Solution Providers in the World

Competitive Landscape: Players Focus on Geographic and Product Diversification

Table 81: Leading Players in the Chinese Video Surveillance Market (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for Dahua, Hikvision, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Leading Players in the Chinese Access Control Market (2016): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Revenues for Bosch, GE Security, HID Global, Honeywell, Hyundai, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 83: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Chinese Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Real Estate Boom and Government Investments Drive Strong Growth in the Nascent Indian Market

Key Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Adoption of Innovative Technologies

Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities: New Revenue Pockets

Emergence of New Business Models

Governmental Intervention

Supportive Cost Structure

Growing Awareness and Rise in Crime and Terrorism Acts: Primary Growth Drivers

Expanding Aviation Industry Fuel Demand for Airlines and Aviation Security Systems

Electronic Surveillance, Mobile Surveillance and Video Analytics Grow in Prominence

Growing Popularity of Technologically Advanced Security Solutions Bodes Well for the Market

Adoption of Integrated Security Solutions and Cloud-Based Solutions Gain Momentum

Modernization Efforts and Favorable Regulations Benefit Demand for Access Control Solutions

Migration to Mobile Platforms

Surging Demand for CCTV and Video Surveillance Drives Market Growth

Enterprises Show Greater Interest in Migrating to Digital Surveillance

Competitive Landscape

Product Launches

B.Market Analytics

Table 86: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Indian Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment- Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 92: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Latin American Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment- Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Latin American Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Security Products and Services Market Poised to Witness Healthy Growth in Demand

Demand from the Non-Residential Sector Benefits Market Prospects

B.Market Analytics

Table 98: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Brazilian Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 101: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Review of Key Regional Markets

The United Arab Emirates

Booming Real Estate Sector Drives Market Demand

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

B.Market Analytics

Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment- Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Rest of World Historic Review for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Electronic Security Systems by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alarms, Electronic Access Control Systems, CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 251 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 284) The United States (139) Canada (13) Japan (6) Europe (91) - France (8) - Germany (13) - The United Kingdom (37) - Italy (3) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (27) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (31) Latin America (2) Africa (2)

