Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Analysis, 2017-2026, with Profilings of Diebold Nixdorf, Solum, Advantech, Pricer, M2Communication Hosting, Hanshow Technology, and More
Dec 24, 2019, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronic Shelf Label - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Electronic Shelf Label market accounted for $435.93 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2,721.7 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increased operational efficiency with real-time product positioning, NFC penetration in POS and Smartphones and increase in retail infrastructure. However, high expenses for installation and supporting infrastructure are restraining the market growth.
Based on the component, Full-graphic e-paper ESL is likely to have a huge demand due to the growing demand for price automation from the Tier I and Tier II retailers that rely on these ESLs to a large extent, as these ESLs support the graphic content and information. In addition, full graphic e-paper ESLs are a key to gain customer attention and make the in-store communication dynamic.
By Geography, Asia Pacific market is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of advanced technologies (example: IoT, checkout-free stores, etc.) in the retail sector. In addition, the large revenue potential and increasing multi-channel retailing operations in India, China and the other ASEAN countries, the Asia Pacific market is expected to be flooded with ample revenue generation opportunities in the coming years.
Some of the key players in global electronic shelf label market are Diebold Nixdorf, Solum Co. Ltd, Advantech U.S., Pricer AB, M2Communication Hosting, Hanshow Technology Co. Ltd, Altierre Corporation, DisplayData Ltd., Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd., E Ink Holding Inc., LG Innotek, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V, Ses-Imagotag, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co.Ltd, MariElla Group, Wincor Nixdorf AG and Herbert Ltd.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Electronic Shelf Label Market, By Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Batteries
5.3 Displays
5.3.1 Thin-Film-Transistor Liquid-Crystal Display (TFT LCD)
5.3.2 Twisted Nematic Liquid Crystal Display (TN LCD)
5.3.3 Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED)
5.4 Microprocessors
5.5 Hardware
5.5.1 Infrastructure
5.5.1.1 Handheld Devices
5.5.1.2 Access Points
5.5.1.2.1 Base Stations
5.5.1.2.2 Transceivers
5.5.2 Labels (Product) Type
5.5.2.1 Segmented E-paper ESL
5.5.2.2 Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) ESLs
5.5.2.3 Full-graphic E-paper ESL
5.5.2.4 E-Ink
5.5.2.5 Other Labels (Product) Types
5.6 Services
5.6.1 Training and Consulting
5.6.2 Support and Maintenance
5.6.3 Installation
5.7 Software
5.7.1 Pricing and Shelf Management Software
5.7.2 Other Digital Infrastructure
5.8 Other Components
5.8.1 Integrated Labels
5.8.2 Adapters
5.8.3 Rails
6 Global Electronic Shelf Label Market, By Sales Channel
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Distribution Sales
6.3 Direct Sales
7 Global Electronic Shelf Label Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Large (7.1-10 inch)
7.3 Mid-Large (3.1-7 inch)
7.4 Standard (1-3 inch)
8 Global Electronic Shelf Label Market, By Communication Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Infra-Red (IR)
8.3 Visible Light Communication (VLC)
8.4 Near Field Communication (NFC)
8.5 Radio frequency (RF)
8.6 Beacon
8.7 Customer Facing
8.8 Bluetooth Enabled (BLE)
8.9 Zigbee
8.10 Wi-Fi
8.11 Other Communication Technologies
9 Global Electronic Shelf Label Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Drug Store/Pharmacies
9.3 Consumer Electronics (Standalone)
9.4 Commercial
9.4.1 Organized Retail Stores
9.4.1.1 Malls
9.4.1.2 Supermarkets& Hypermarkets
9.4.2 Non-food Retail Stores
9.4.3 Other Commercials
9.5 Industrial
9.6 Specialty Stores
9.6.1 Company-owned/Brand Stores
9.6.2 Multi Brand Stores
9.7 Department Store
9.8 Convenience Store
9.9 Home Furnishing Stores
9.10 DIY stores
9.11 Other End Users
10 Global Electronic Shelf Label Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Diebold Nixdorf
12.2 Solum Co. Ltd.
12.3 Advantech U.S.
12.4 Pricer AB
12.5 M2Communication Hosting
12.6 Hanshow Technology Co. Ltd.
12.7 Altierre Corporation
12.8 DisplayData Ltd.
12.9 Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd.
12.10 E Ink Holding Inc.
12.11 LG Innotek
12.12 Opticon Sensors Europe B.V.
12.13 Ses-Imagotag
12.14 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.
12.15 MariElla Group
12.16 Wincor Nixdorf AG
12.17 Herbert Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6sdzbb
