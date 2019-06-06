Global Electronic Shelf Label Market 2019-2025 - Closing the Price Gap in Real Time will Remain a Key Factor

DUBLIN, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electronic Shelf Label Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electronic shelf label (ESL) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

The global electronic shelf label (ESL) market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In terms of responding better to the increasing competition from the online retail channels, traditional retailers (i.e., brick-and-mortar) are focusing on developing strategies that utilize the cutting-edge technologies (IoT) to close the gap, specifically arising from the difference between store price and online price.

Closing the price gap in real time will remain a key factor contributing to the growth of the global electronic shelf label market during the forecast period. Other factors contributing to the growth of the market include increasing focus on real-time price automation in retail stores, optimizing the retail workflow, government regulations on commodity pricing, and rising labor cost.

The brick-and-mortar retail segment is witnessing a major shift toward digital technologies to offer superior shopping experience to the customers. The retailers are focusing on expanding their IT capabilities that offer seemingly enhanced shopping experience for customers right from the product identification to the contactless payment.

Additionally, the companies operating in the retail sector, particularly in developed economies, are mandated to meet certain guidelines and standards to eliminate the misleading product price and other information of the product, which is further accelerating the demand for electronic shelf labels.

Electronic shelf label (ESL) is a technology solution predominantly used in retail settings to display and modify the price of items in the store with limited human intervention. The electronic shelf label system makes use of the IoT technology, which automatically reflects the information/data when there are any changes made in the central server.

The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendors, which includes financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views; and competitive landscape. Few of the key players profiled in this study include SES-imagotag, Pricer AB, LG Innotek, Displaydata Limited, Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd. (DIGI), SoluM, Hanshow, Altierre, Opticon, and Sunpai Industries Limited.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Overview

2.1.1 Industry Trend

2.1.1.1 Retailers inclination towards dynamic pricing

2.1.1.2 Rising focus on leveraging IoT technologies in retail environments



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 PEST Analysis

3.1.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.2 Related Markets



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Market Distribution Structure

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Market Segmentation

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Drivers

4.4.1.1 Increasing focus on real-time price automation in Retail Settings

4.4.1.2 Rising focus on optimizing retail workflow

4.4.1.3 Government regulations of commodity pricing coupled with rising labor cost

4.4.2 Restraints

4.4.2.1 High capital investment along with complexity in integrating with the existing infrastructure

4.4.2.2 Concerns related to return on investment

4.4.3 Opportunities

4.4.3.1 Increasing Internet of Things (IoT) applications

4.4.3.2 Expanding retail sector in developing economies

4.4.4 DRO - Impact Analysis



5 Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market, by Product Type

5.1 Overview

5.2 LCD ESL

5.3 E-paper ESL



6 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market, by Component

6.1 Overview

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Services



7 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market, by End-User Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Hypermarket & Supermarket

7.3 Departmental Stores

7.4 Others



8 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market, by Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis



10 Vendor Profiles

10.1 SES-imagotag

10.2 Pricer AB

10.3 LG INNOTEK

10.4 Displaydata Limited

10.5 Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd.(DIGI)

10.6 SoulM



11 Companies to Watch for

11.1 Hanshow

11.2 Altierre Corporation

11.3 Opticon

11.4 Sunpai Industries Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n8d4v7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

