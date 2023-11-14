Global Electronic Shelf Label Market Report 2023-2030: NFC Technology Boosts Engagement and Payments, ESLs Ensure Real-Time Price Consistency

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electronic Shelf Label Market, By Component; By Display Type; By Communication; By Power; By Color; By Display Size; By Store Type; By Retail Format-Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market had a market value of US$ 1.13 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 5.93 Billion by 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 23.48% during the forecast period.

Electronic Shelf Labels offer retailers a more efficient, accurate, and flexible solution for pricing management while enhancing the shopping experience for customers.

Europe holds the highest share of more than 40% and the revenue of 503.1 million during 2022.

The adoption of Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) is on the rise, driven by the global demand for retail automation. ESLs offer real-time price updates, ensuring price consistency across all store shelves. Whenever prices change, these updates are instantly synchronized, eliminating any discrepancies between displayed and actual prices.

In April 2023, SES-imagotag, a global leader in digital solutions for physical retail, announced a new partnership with Walmart to deploy the latest-generation VUSION platform in several hundred Walmart U.S. stores. This digitization of stores, made possible on a large scale by such technologies, enhances their efficiency, interactivity, and overall value to the business.

The increasing adoption of Near Field Communication (NFC) technology has expanded the capabilities of Electronic Shelf Labels. NFC-enabled ESLs facilitate seamless customer interactions, improved engagement, streamlined payments, and enhanced inventory management. Retailers can leverage NFC-enabled ESLs to create innovative shopping experiences and gain valuable insights into customer behavior.

NFC enables contactless interactions between ESLs and customers' smartphones or NFC-enabled devices. Shoppers can simply tap their devices on the ESLs to access additional product information, promotions, or even make purchases. Such initiatives are likely to drive the adoption of NFC technology in both developing and developed countries, influencing the demand for Electronic Shelf Labels in the near future.

The global electronic shelf label (ESL) market is characterized by the presence of several established players, including SES-imagotag (France), Pricer AB (Sweden), E Ink Holdings (Taiwan), Displaydata (UK), M2Communication (Taiwan), Samsung Display Solutions (South Korea), Diebold Nixdorf (US), Opticon Sensors Europe (Netherlands), Teraoka Seiko (Japan), NZ Electronic Shelf Labelling (New Zealand), Panasonic Corporation, NCR Corporation. These players hold significant market shares and have a strong global presence.

Segments Overview:

By Component:

The Label Management Software segment has the highest CAGR of 23.4%.

  • Hardware
  • Label Management Software
  • Services

By Display Type:

The E-Paper segment holds more than 45% of the market share in 2022.

  • LCD
  • E-Paper
  • Full Graphic E-Paper

By Communication:

In terms of revenue, the IR segment will cross the mark of US$ 2115.2 million by 2030.

  • RF
  • IR
  • NFC

By Power:

The Battery Powered segment holds an opportunity of more than US$ 2,500 million during the forecast period.

  • Battery Powered
  • Wireless Charge
  • Others

By Color:

The Multi-color segment holds a revenue of US$ 636.58 million in 2022.

  • Monochrome
  • Multi-color

By Display Size:

The 3-6 Inches segment holds more than 35% of the market share in 2022.

  • 1.5-3 Inches
  • 3-6 Inches
  • 6-12 Inches
  • More than 12 Inches

By Store Type:

The Fashion and Apparel segment dominated the market in 2022, and the Grocery and General Retail market has the highest CAGR of 24.5%.

  • Grocery/General Retail
  • Fashion and Apparel
  • Pharma Stores
  • Electronics
  • Hotels and Restaurants
  • Fuel Stations
  • Others

By Retail Format:

The Hypermarket market is expected to reach more than US$ 3309.3 million by 2030.

  • Hypermarket
  • Supermarket
  • Specialty Store
  • Other Retail Stores

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • SES-imagotag (France)
  • Pricer AB (Sweden)
  • E Ink Holdings (Taiwan)
  • Displaydata (UK)
  • M2Communication (Taiwan)
  • Samsung Display Solutions (South Korea)
  • Diebold Nixdorf (US)
  • Opticon Sensors Europe (Netherlands)
  • Teraoka Seiko (Japan)
  • NZ Electronic Shelf Labelling (New Zealand)
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • NCR Corporation
  
  

