Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market 2016-2024 - RFID: One of the Most Popular ETC Technologies

The "Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems in US$ Million.
The report profiles 67 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Atlantia Spa (Italy)
- Cubic Corporation (Usa)
- Denso Corporation (Japan)
- Efkon Ag (Austria)
- Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co. (Fetc) (Taiwan)
- G.E.A. (France)
- Geotoll (Usa)
- International Road Dynamics, Inc. (Canada)
- Kapsch Trafficcom Ag (Austria)
- Neology, Inc.
- Perceptics Llc (Usa)
- Q-Free Asa (Norway)
- Raytheon Company (Usa)
- Sanef (France)
- Siemens Ag (Germany)
- Star Systems International Limited (Hong Kong)
- Thales Group
- The Revenue Markets Inc. (Trmi) (Usa)
- Toll Collect Gmbh (Germany)
- Transcore Holdings, Inc (Usa)
- Xerox Corporation (Usa)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET DYNAMICS
- Road User Charging: The Only Sustainable Way to Fund Road Infrastructure Development
- Road User Charging/Tolling Emerges as a Dual Edged Sword for Revenue Generation & Congestion Management
- ETC Emerges as a Key Enabling Technology for Tolling
- A Recapitulation of Market Drivers
- ETC Systems, as a Vital Cog in the ITS Wheel, to Benefit From the Growing Investments in ITS
- Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Countries to Drive Future Market Growth
- Payment Innovations Heighten the Attractiveness of ETC Deployments
- GSM and Smartphones Integration with ETC Systems Revolutionize Payment Convenience
- RFID: One of the Most Popular ETC Technologies
- DSRC (Dedicated Short Range Communications), as a Superior Technology to RFID, Gains in Prominence
- As Satellite Technologies Emerge to the Forefront, New Generation, Multi-Constellation GNSS Hogs the Technology Limelight
- Video Tolling (ANPR): A Mature Technology
- Major Challenges to Growth: A Synopsized Review
- Market Outlook
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
3. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Wi-LAN Changes Corporate Name to Quarterhill
- Neology Acquires Tolling & License Plate Recognition Business from 3M
- Atlantia Sells Minority Stake in Autostrade per l'Italia
- Abertis to Acquire 5.1% Stake in Holding d'Infraestructures de Transport (HIT)
- TransCore to Deploy Toll Collection System along the Dulles Toll Road
- TransCore to Deploy Express Lane Toll Project of the Commonwealth of Virginia
- The RTA of Dubai Extended Contract with TransCore
- BTC Awards ITS & ETC Systems Supply Contract to SICE
- Czech Republic Introduces New Truck Toll Tender
- Kapsch Receives Contract to Install Statewide Truck-tolling System in Rhode Island
- Government of Indonesia to Establish ETC Consortium
- San Miguel Partners with PNCC to Build Toll Roads
- Toll4Europe GmbH Commences Operations
- Axxs Collaborates with Kapsch TrafficCom to Develop Electronic Tolling Systems
- Kapsch TraffcCom AG Bags Contract from ASFINAG for Modernizing Austrian GO Toll Collection System
- Q-Free Signs Slovenia Truck Tolling System Contract
- Q-Free Bags 3-Year Agreement for Delivery of Tags to Via Verde
- TransCore Gets 10 Year Extension of its Contract with the Maine Turnpike Authority
- TransCore Gets 5 Year Extention of its Contract with the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission
- Bip&Drive and Bip&Go Introduce First Single Teletoll System for Toll Roads in France and Spain
- Kapsch TrafficCom Bags New Contract from State of Queensland for Toowoomba Second ange Crossing
- Q-Free Gets Extension for its Contract with Miami Dade Expressway
- Kapsch TrafficCom Bags New Tolling Contract for Replacing Existing Road Tolling Systems for Sydney Harbour Bridge and Tunnel
- Q-Free Gets Extension of its Toll Collection Operations Contract with Norwegian Public Roads Administration
- Q-Free Bags New Contract from TransCore
- Gentex and TransCore Enter into Agreement to Provide Vehicle- Integrated Nationwide Tolling Solution to Auto Manufacturers
- The Florida Department of Transportation Awards Contract to Xerox for Toll Transaction Processing Services
- Kapsch TrafficCom Secures New Tolling System & ITS Provisioning Contract in Chile
- Kapsch TrafficCom to Take Up Technological Upgrade of Existing Tolling System on Pan-American Highway Ruta 5
- ASFINAG & Toll Collect to Extend their Cooperation by 3 Years
4. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 67 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 75)
- The United States (22)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (29)
- France (6)
- Germany (5)
- Italy (3)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (12)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kkmq9t/global_electronic?w=5
Research and Markets
