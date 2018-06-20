Global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market 2016-2024 - RFID: One of the Most Popular ETC Technologies

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, China, South Korea and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems in US$ Million.

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET DYNAMICS



Road User Charging: The Only Sustainable Way to Fund Road Infrastructure Development

Road User Charging/Tolling Emerges as a Dual Edged Sword for Revenue Generation & Congestion Management

ETC Emerges as a Key Enabling Technology for Tolling

A Recapitulation of Market Drivers

ETC Systems, as a Vital Cog in the ITS Wheel, to Benefit From the Growing Investments in ITS

Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Countries to Drive Future Market Growth

& Other Developing Countries to Drive Future Market Growth Payment Innovations Heighten the Attractiveness of ETC Deployments

GSM and Smartphones Integration with ETC Systems Revolutionize Payment Convenience

RFID: One of the Most Popular ETC Technologies

DSRC (Dedicated Short Range Communications), as a Superior Technology to RFID, Gains in Prominence

As Satellite Technologies Emerge to the Forefront, New Generation, Multi-Constellation GNSS Hogs the Technology Limelight

Video Tolling (ANPR): A Mature Technology

Major Challenges to Growth: A Synopsized Review

Market Outlook

2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



3. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Wi-LAN Changes Corporate Name to Quarterhill

Neology Acquires Tolling & License Plate Recognition Business from 3M

Atlantia Sells Minority Stake in Autostrade per l'Italia

Abertis to Acquire 5.1% Stake in Holding d'Infraestructures de Transport (HIT)

TransCore to Deploy Toll Collection System along the Dulles Toll Road

TransCore to Deploy Express Lane Toll Project of the Commonwealth of Virginia

The RTA of Dubai Extended Contract with TransCore

BTC Awards ITS & ETC Systems Supply Contract to SICE

Czech Republic Introduces New Truck Toll Tender

Kapsch Receives Contract to Install Statewide Truck-tolling System in Rhode Island

Government of Indonesia to Establish ETC Consortium

to Establish ETC Consortium San Miguel Partners with PNCC to Build Toll Roads

Toll4Europe GmbH Commences Operations

Axxs Collaborates with Kapsch TrafficCom to Develop Electronic Tolling Systems

Kapsch TraffcCom AG Bags Contract from ASFINAG for Modernizing Austrian GO Toll Collection System

Q-Free Signs Slovenia Truck Tolling System Contract

Q-Free Bags 3-Year Agreement for Delivery of Tags to Via Verde

TransCore Gets 10 Year Extension of its Contract with the Maine Turnpike Authority

TransCore Gets 5 Year Extention of its Contract with the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission

Bip&Drive and Bip&Go Introduce First Single Teletoll System for Toll Roads in France and Spain

and Kapsch TrafficCom Bags New Contract from State of Queensland for Toowoomba Second ange Crossing

for Toowoomba Second ange Crossing Q-Free Gets Extension for its Contract with Miami Dade Expressway

Kapsch TrafficCom Bags New Tolling Contract for Replacing Existing Road Tolling Systems for Sydney Harbour Bridge and Tunnel

and Tunnel Q-Free Gets Extension of its Toll Collection Operations Contract with Norwegian Public Roads Administration

Q-Free Bags New Contract from TransCore

Gentex and TransCore Enter into Agreement to Provide Vehicle- Integrated Nationwide Tolling Solution to Auto Manufacturers

The Florida Department of Transportation Awards Contract to Xerox for Toll Transaction Processing Services

Kapsch TrafficCom Secures New Tolling System & ITS Provisioning Contract in Chile

Kapsch TrafficCom to Take Up Technological Upgrade of Existing Tolling System on Pan-American Highway Ruta 5

ASFINAG & Toll Collect to Extend their Cooperation by 3 Years

4. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



