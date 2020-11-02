Global Electronic Toll Collection Market to 2025: Opportunities in the Need for Superior Video Analytics in Automatic Number Plate Recognition and Classification of Vehicles

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electronic Toll Collection Market 2020-2025 by Technology, Functionality, Component, Authentication, and End-user" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electronic Toll Collection Market is estimated to be USD 7.23 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 10.48 Bn by 2025 growing at CAGR of 7.7%.

Growth of the market is attributed to rising demand for effective traffic management at toll collection center, increasing government initiatives to adopt electronic toll collection system, increasing cashless travelling, increased demand for minimizing traffic congestion and fuel consumption at toll stations.

The market is hampered due to high initial cost involved for installation of toll management system and high operating and maintenance costs. Technological developments such as GNSS and GPS technologies will create growth opportunities in the market.

A toll road is a private or public roadway for which a fee is charged while transporting. The toll booths cause traffic delays during rush hours for the toll collection process as the toll collection is a manual operation. Manual toll collections are not only prone to errors but are also considerably slower than automated methods.

This constraint has given birth to the electronic toll collection system, which eliminates the manual operations by toll payers and receivers. As several developed and developing countries across the world are investing and adopting new technologies, the adoption of these electronic toll collection systems is widely increasing.

Some of the companies covered in this report are Cubic Corporation, Kapsch TrafficCom, Conduent Business Services, LLC, EFKON GmbH, TransCore (US), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Thales Group, Siemens, Toshiba etc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Strong Government Support to Accelerate Electronic Toll Collection

Increasing Cashless Travelling

Increasing Demand for Effective Traffic Management at Toll Collection Centre

Increasing Demand for Minimising Traffic Congestion and Fuel Consumption at Toll Stations

Restraints

Implementation Difficulties in Developing Countries

High Initial Cost for the Installation Along with Significant Operating & Maintenance Costs

Opportunities

Increasing Number of Public-Private Partnership Agreements in Transportation Sector

Technological Advancements Such as GNSS And GPS Technology

Need for Superior Video Analytics In Automatic Number Plate Recognition and Classification of Vehicles

