Global Electronics Manufacturing Services Market Analysis, 2019-2024 - Presents 46 Product Segments by Region & Supplier and Total Assembly Value
Aug 19, 2020, 15:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Electronics Manufacturing Services Market 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The worldwide electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market is a determining force in the production of electronics products and now accounts for 43 percent of all assembly.
While the rate of growth for outsourcing only grew incrementally in 2019 from the previous year, it clearly is the most desired manufacturing model for the assembly of advanced electronics products available to OEM companies. The EMS industry increased by approximately 3.2 percent in 2019 as a result of the growth of sales for communications infrastructure and internet storage.
The analyst has followed this industry for over 25 years and is pleased to offer the latest update on this continually expanding market. The report, The Worldwide Electronics Manufacturing Services Market - 2020 Edition is the most comprehensive market research report on the EMS industry. This analysis focuses on the leading players, growing market segments, the total available market (TAM), and emerging manufacturing opportunities and technologies by numerous products and countries.
The report begins with an analysis of the worldwide electronics assembly market giving a baseline for the manufacturing value of electronics product assemblies. A forecast is checked against 46 individual product segments which make up the majority of electronics assembly (automotive, consumer, industrial, medical, aviation, and aerospace and defense industries). Some segments such as transportation and retail will experience negative effects over the forecast period due to COVID-19.
The analyst estimates that total electronics assembly value (OEM+EMS+ODM) was $1.3 trillion in 2019 and will grow to approximately $1.4 trillion in 2024 at a CAGR of 1.9 percent, mostly fueled by the demand for EMS services. The contract manufacturing industry itself will grow from $555 billion in 2019 to $724 billion in 2024 - approximately at a 5.5 percent CAGR.
To support this conclusion, the report analyzes the EMS industry in a variety of ways.
- First, it reviews the worldwide market for EMS and OEM electronics assembly by individual products.
- Second, the report analyzes the EMS industry, including a breakdown of the market leaders and relative share by industry and region.
- Third, the market opportunity for emerging growth is presented by product and country across 46 product segments and 900+ manufacturing sites.
No other report gives such detail by country wage rate and regional product assembly. The data can also be purchased as an Excel file to allow for easy analysis of the hundreds of variables collected in the report.
The report also includes an EMS financial performance analysis for the best-performing companies and examines a variety of critical financial metrics. Another chapter reviews EMS mergers and acquisitions for the past few years and the impact on the growth of the industry and its competitiveness.
The report concludes with profiles of the largest EMS and ODM firms (103 companies-85 EMS and 18 ODM) from all over the world. These reviews summarize the market focus of each company, its leading customers, and each company's financial production performance statistics. The intent of these profiles is to serve as a global directory and competitive analysis tool for industry participants.
Report Highlights
- Worldwide Electronics Market Analysis, 2019-2024
- 46 Product Segments by Region and Supplier
- Total Assembly Value (OEM, EMS, and ODM)
- Worldwide EMS Market Analysis, 2019-2024
- OEM vs. Outsourced (EMS and ODM Subcontractors)
- EMS, ODM, and OEM Production Market Share by Region, Market Segment, and Product (46 products and 900+ manufacturing facilities): COVID-19 Impact
- Regional Manufacturing Distribution by 51 Countries
- Product Analysis by EMS, ODM, OEM, and Country
- Financial Benchmarks
- Market Segment Metrics - Revenue/Margin/Earnings
- Revenue per Sq. Ft./ per SMT Line/ per Employee
- WW Labor Rates, ROA/ROE L - Highest Performers
- In-Depth Company Profiles (Highest Performing EMS and ODM Companies from $100+ Million - Total 103)
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Introduction
- Objectives
- Organization
- Methodology
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
- Worldwide Market Forecast
- Regional Market Share
- Application Market Share
- EMS Market Share
- EMS Performance
Chapter 3: Worldwide Electronics Industry
- Forecast, 2019-2024
- Overview
- World Economic Outlook
- Summary Forecast
- Industry Forecasts
- Communications (9 product segments)
- Computers (10 product segments)
- Consumer (9 product segments)
- Industrial (4 product segments)
- Medical (3 product segments)
- Automotive (4 product segments)
- Aviation, Defense, Other Transportation (7 product segments)
Chapter 4: EMS Industry Structure, 2019
- The Worldwide OEM Market for Electronic Products
- Manufacturing Sources for Electronics Products
- OEM Market by Seven Market Segments
- EMS Market by Manufacturing Source (OEM, EMS)
- EMS Statistics by Company Size (large/med/small)
- Regional Production Market Share (51 Countries)
- Americas (6 countries)
- EMEA (30 countries)
- APAC (15 countries)
- Industry Production by Market Share (46 products)
- Communications (9 product segments)
- Computer (10 product segments)
- Consumer (9 product segments)
- Industrial (4 product segments)
- Medical (3 product segments)
- Automotive (4 product segments)
- Commercial Aviation (2 product segments)
- Military/Defense, Other Transportation (5 product segments)
- Worldwide EMS Supplier Market Share
Chapter 5: Industry Forecast, 2019-2024
- Worldwide OEM Market for all Electronic Products
- Manufacturing Source for Electronics Assembly
- OEM Market by Product and Market Segment
- EMS Market by Production Source (OEM, EMS)
- Regional Production Share by Country/Segment
- Product Application Forecast (EMS, ODM)
- Total WW Available Market by Product/Country
Chapter 6: Financial Benchmarks
- Overview
- Financial Performance Benchmarks
- 5-Year Sales Growth Rankings
- Net Income Averages by Market Segment
- Gross Margins by Market Segment
- Return on Assets (Average plus Leaders)
- Return on Equity (Averages plus Leaders)
- Revenue per Employee (Average plus Leaders)
- Revenue per Square Foot of Manufacturing Space
- Other Performance Metrics - Earnings per Share
- Growth (Average plus Leaders)
- Average Base Wage Rate by 51 Countries
- Summary Performance Rankings by Leading Supplier
Chapter 7: Mergers and Acquisitions
- Past Activity, 2014-2019 - Largest and Best Deals by Year
- Acquisition Classes and Valuations - Methods
- Best OEM Divestment Opportunities by Region
- M/A activity by OEM, EMS, ODM, OSAT and IDM
Chapter 8: Company Profiles of Leading Suppliers
- 3CEMS
- Accton
- Alco Electronics
- ALL CIRCUITS
- AmTRAN
- Asteelflash
- ATA IMS Berhad
- Benchmark
- BMK
- BYD Electronics
- Celestica
- Cicor
- Compal Electronics
- Computime
- Hana Micro
- HANZA Group
- IEC Electronics
- IMI
- Inventec
- Jabil
- Kaga Electronics
- Katek
- Katolec
- KeyTronicEMS
- Kimball
- Kitron
- LACROIX
- Leesys
- Providence
- Qisda
- Quanta Computer
- Sanmina
- Scanfil
- Season Group
- Selcom
- SERCOMM
- Shenzhen Kaifa
- Shenzhen Zowee
- SigmaTron
- SIIX
- SMT Technologies
- SMTC
- ts
- Connect
- Lite-On
- Sparton Technology
- Creation
- DBG Holdings
- Delta Electronics
- Di-Nikko
- Ducommun
- Elemaster
- ECS
- Enics
- eolane
- ESCATEC
- Mack Technologies
- Melecs
- Micro-Star
- MiTAC
- NEO Technology
- New Kinpo Group
- Neways
- Nippon Mfg.
- Norautron
- Nortech Systems
- Sumitronics
- Suzhou Etron
- SVI
- Topscom
- TPV
- TQ-Systems
- TT Electronics
- UMC
- USI
- Valuetronics
- Fabrinet
- NOTE
- Venture
- Fideltronik
- Orbit One
- Vexos
- Firstronic
- OSE
- VIDEOTON
- Flex
- Pan-International
- VIRTEX
- Foxconn-Hon Hai
- PC Partner
- V.S. Industry
- Gemtek Technology
- Gigabyte
- Global Brands Mfg.
- GPV Group
- PCI, Ltd.
- Pegatron
- Plexus
- Prettl Electronics
- Vtech EMS
- Wistron
- WKK
- Wong's
- Zollner
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vokdwh
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets