Global Electronics Recycling Strategic Business Report 2023: Increase in Consumer Spending on Smart Home Gadgets Presents Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronics Recycling: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Electronics Recycling estimated at US$39.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$110.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Metals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.3% CAGR and reach US$80.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Plastics segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17% CAGR
The Electronics Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$28.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.5% and 9.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.6 Billion by the year 2030.
- Aurubis AG
- Boliden Group
- Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd.
- Clean Earth, Inc.
- Dlubak Glass Company
- Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.
- Exitcom Recycling GmbH
- Good Point Recycling
- MBA Polymers, Inc.
- Sims Metal Management Limited
- Stena Technoworld AB
- The Fortune Group
- Ultromex Limited
- Umicore N.V.
- URT
- Zak Enterprises LLC
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of the World Economy in 2021
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- COVID-19 Upends E-Waste Trends
- Electronics Recycling to Gain as Halt to E-Waste Generation Appears Transitory
- Electronics Recycling & IT Asset Disposition Players Mend Ways to Deal with COVID-19
- YoY% Change in Consumption of Electronic and Electrical Devices: 2020 Vs 2019.3
- Electronics Recycling: An Introduction
- E-Waste Industry on Rise
- Types of E-Waste
- Typical Material Composition of Select Electrical and Electronic Equipment
- E-Waste Piles Up in Offices amid the Transition to WFH Model
- Busy Days for Electronics Recycling Facilities
- Implications of E-Waste on Environment and Human Health
- E-Waste Statistics
- Flow of E-Waste Worldwide: 2020
- Low Recycling Rates & Circular Approach towards Electronics
- Global E-Waste Generated (in Million Metric Tons): 2015-2030P
- Percentage Breakdown of E-Waste Volume by Geographic Region: 2019
- E-Waste Generated per Inhabitant in Kg for Select Countries
- Key Market Challenges
- E-Waste Recycling and Opportunities
- Outlook
- Growth in Consumer Electronics Sector Fuels Electronics Recycling
- Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
- Geographic Market Analysis
- Developing Countries to Drive Growth
- Impact of Recycling E-Waste in Developing World
- Competition
- eScrap Recycling: A Consolidated Market
- Startup Companies Gain Attention
- Select Startups in e-waste Recycling Business
- Recent Market Activity
- Electronics Recycling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Smartphone Adoption Expands Opportunities for e-Scrap Recycling Market
- Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2010-2021
- Smartphone Adoption as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
- Smartphone Adoption Across Select Countries : 2020
- Expanding IoT Ecosystem Provides Steady Demand Prospects
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Increase in Consumer Spending on Smart Home Gadgets Presents Growth Opportunities
- Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Global Smart Home Market Breakdown by Technology (in %) for 2018 and 2022
- Recycling Approaches to Exploit Potential Deposits of E-Waste Lying in Landfills
- Microfluidic Strategy to Push Recycling Rate
- Leading Electronics Recycling Technology Trends
- Major Technology Trends Innovating Electronics Recycling
- Turning Electronic Waste into Power
- Approaches for Recycling Precious Metals
- Anaerobic Digestion & Enzymatic Activity
- Techniques for Efficient Waste Collection, Routing & Disposal
- Waste Management Apps
- AI-Driven Robotics Helping in Overcoming Electronics Recycling Challenges
- Shorter Lifespan of New Electronic Devices Adds to the Volume of E-Waste Generated
- Average Lifespan (in Years) of Select Consumer Electronic Products
- Wearables Manufacturers Focus on Effective EOL Strategies
- Collaboration: Key to Profitable Recycling
- Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025
- Recyclers Collaborate with Device Manufacturers
- Smaller and Thinner Devices Create Challenges for Recyclers
- Device Manufacturers Focus on Recyclable Products
- Other Innovative Technologies to Reduce E-Waste Generation
- Rising Concerns over Environmental Implications of Plastics Waste Disposal Turns Focus onto Plastics Recycling
- Plastic Waste Statistics: In a Nutshell
- Global Percentage Breakdown of Plastic Waste Generation by End-Use Sector: 2021E
- Challenges Confronting Total E-waste Elimination
- Rapid Production of Large Quantum of E-Waste Makes Management a Key Challenge
- Low Commodity Price Values - A Major Challenge
- Low General Public Awareness Levels Thwarts Industry Efforts
- Data Security: A Vital Aspect of E-waste Disposal
- Developing Countries: The Common Destination for E-Waste Dumping
- Strategies Likely to Tap Growth Opportunities in E-Waste Management
- Regulatory Regime Paves Way for Recycling of Recycling of Electronics Products
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
