Global Electronics Recycling Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $110.6 Billion by 2030 - Low Recycling Rates & Circular Approach Towards Electronics Gaining Momentum

Global Electronics Recycling Market to Reach $110.6 Billion by 2030
The global Electronics Recycling market is on a significant growth trajectory, with an estimated value of US$39.8 Billion in 2022, expected to reach US$110.6 Billion by 2030. This growth is driven by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.
Historical data from 2014 to 2021 indicates a positive trend, further reinforcing the optimistic outlook for the market's future. Key materials in focus for recycling efforts include metals, plastics, and other materials.
The Electronics Recycling market encompasses a variety of equipment types, including consumer electronics, IT & telecom equipment, and more. This expansion is fueled by increasing environmental awareness and the growing demand for sustainable waste management practices.
The Metals segment is projected to achieve a remarkable 14.3% CAGR, reaching a valuation of US$80.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Similarly, the Plastics segment is expected to experience strong growth, with an estimated 12.4% CAGR over the next eight years.
This growth is not limited to a specific region but extends globally, covering regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
In the United States, the Electronics Recycling market is valued at approximately US$8.1 Billion in 2022. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is projected to attain a market size of US$28.6 Billion by 2030, showcasing a robust CAGR of 17% during the period from 2022 to 2030.
Japan and Canada are among other noteworthy markets, with expected growth rates of 9.5% and 9.7%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to grow at an impressive rate of approximately 13.3% CAGR. This data indicates a promising future for the Electronics Recycling market worldwide.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- COVID-19 Upends E-Waste Trends
- Electronics Recycling to Gain as Halt to E-Waste Generation Appears Transitory
- Electronics Recycling & IT Asset Disposition Players Mend Ways to Deal with COVID-19
- YoY% Change in Consumption of Electronic and Electrical Devices: 2020 Vs 2019
- Electronics Recycling: An Introduction
- E-Waste Industry on Rise
- Types of E-Waste
- Typical Material Composition of Select Electrical and Electronic Equipment
- E-Waste Piles Up in Offices amid the Transition to WFH Model
- Busy Days for Electronics Recycling Facilities
- Implications of E-Waste on Environment and Human Health
- E-Waste Statistics
- Flow of E-Waste Worldwide: 2020
- Low Recycling Rates & Circular Approach towards Electronics
- Global E-Waste Generated (in Million Metric Tons): 2015-2030P
- Percentage Breakdown of E-Waste Volume by Geographic Region: 2019
- E-Waste Generated per Inhabitant in Kg for Select Countries
- Key Market Challenges
- E-Waste Recycling and Opportunities
- Outlook
- Growth in Consumer Electronics Sector Fuels Electronics Recycling
- Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
- Geographic Market Analysis
- Developing Countries to Drive Growth
- Impact of Recycling E-Waste in Developing World
- Competition
- eScrap Recycling: A Consolidated Market
- Startup Companies Gain Attention
- Select Startups in e-waste Recycling Business
- Recent Market Activity
- Electronics Recycling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Smartphone Adoption Expands Opportunities for e-Scrap Recycling Market
- Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2010-2021
- Smartphone Adoption as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
- Smartphone Adoption Across Select Countries : 2020
- Expanding IoT Ecosystem Provides Steady Demand Prospects
- Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Increase in Consumer Spending on Smart Home Gadgets Presents Growth Opportunities
- Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Recycling Approaches to Exploit Potential Deposits of E-Waste Lying in Landfills
- Microfluidic Strategy to Push Recycling Rate
- Leading Electronics Recycling Technology Trends
- Major Technology Trends Innovating Electronics Recycling
- Turning Electronic Waste into Power
- Approaches for Recycling Precious Metals
- Anaerobic Digestion & Enzymatic Activity
- Techniques for Efficient Waste Collection, Routing & Disposal
- Waste Management Apps
- AI-Driven Robotics Helping in Overcoming Electronics Recycling Challenges
- Shorter Lifespan of New Electronic Devices Adds to the Volume of E-Waste Generated
- Average Lifespan (in Years) of Select Consumer Electronic Products
- Wearables Manufacturers Focus on Effective EOL Strategies
- Collaboration: Key to Profitable Recycling
- Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025
- Recyclers Collaborate with Device Manufacturers
- Smaller and Thinner Devices Create Challenges for Recyclers
- Device Manufacturers Focus on Recyclable Products
- Other Innovative Technologies to Reduce E-Waste Generation
- Rising Concerns over Environmental Implications of Plastics Waste Disposal Turns Focus onto Plastics Recycling
- Plastic Waste Statistics: In a Nutshell
- Global Percentage Breakdown of Plastic Waste Generation by End-Use Sector: 2021E
- Challenges Confronting Total E-waste Elimination
- Rapid Production of Large Quantum of E-Waste Makes Management a Key Challenge
- Low Commodity Price Values - A Major Challenge
- Low General Public Awareness Levels Thwarts Industry Efforts
- Data Security: A Vital Aspect of E-waste Disposal
- Developing Countries: The Common Destination for E-Waste Dumping
- Strategies Likely to Tap Growth Opportunities in E-Waste Management
- Regulatory Regime Paves Way for Recycling of Recycling of Electronics Products
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 177 Featured)
- Apple, Inc.
- Boliden Group
- Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Aurubis AG
- Adamec Recycling GmbH
- AER Worldwide
- All Green Electronics Recycling LLC
- BRAL Reststoff-Bearbeitungs GmbH
- CEAR, Inc.
- Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd.
- Cimelia Resource Recovery Pte., Ltd.
- Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd.
- Clean Earth, Inc.
- A1 Assets, Inc.
- Chiho Environmental Group Ltd.
