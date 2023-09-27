Global Electronics Recycling Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $110.6 Billion by 2030 - Low Recycling Rates & Circular Approach Towards Electronics Gaining Momentum

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electronics Recycling - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Electronics Recycling Market to Reach $110.6 Billion by 2030

The global Electronics Recycling market is on a significant growth trajectory, with an estimated value of US$39.8 Billion in 2022, expected to reach US$110.6 Billion by 2030. This growth is driven by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Historical data from 2014 to 2021 indicates a positive trend, further reinforcing the optimistic outlook for the market's future. Key materials in focus for recycling efforts include metals, plastics, and other materials.

The Electronics Recycling market encompasses a variety of equipment types, including consumer electronics, IT & telecom equipment, and more. This expansion is fueled by increasing environmental awareness and the growing demand for sustainable waste management practices.

The Metals segment is projected to achieve a remarkable 14.3% CAGR, reaching a valuation of US$80.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Similarly, the Plastics segment is expected to experience strong growth, with an estimated 12.4% CAGR over the next eight years.

This growth is not limited to a specific region but extends globally, covering regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

In the United States, the Electronics Recycling market is valued at approximately US$8.1 Billion in 2022. Meanwhile, China, as the world's second-largest economy, is projected to attain a market size of US$28.6 Billion by 2030, showcasing a robust CAGR of 17% during the period from 2022 to 2030.

Japan and Canada are among other noteworthy markets, with expected growth rates of 9.5% and 9.7%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to grow at an impressive rate of approximately 13.3% CAGR. This data indicates a promising future for the Electronics Recycling market worldwide.

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Upends E-Waste Trends

Electronics Recycling to Gain as Halt to E-Waste Generation Appears Transitory

Electronics Recycling & IT Asset Disposition Players Mend Ways to Deal with COVID-19

YoY% Change in Consumption of Electronic and Electrical Devices: 2020 Vs 2019

Electronics Recycling: An Introduction

E-Waste Industry on Rise

Types of E-Waste

Typical Material Composition of Select Electrical and Electronic Equipment

E-Waste Piles Up in Offices amid the Transition to WFH Model

Busy Days for Electronics Recycling Facilities

Implications of E-Waste on Environment and Human Health

E-Waste Statistics

Flow of E-Waste Worldwide: 2020

Low Recycling Rates & Circular Approach towards Electronics

Global E-Waste Generated (in Million Metric Tons): 2015-2030P

Percentage Breakdown of E-Waste Volume by Geographic Region: 2019

E-Waste Generated per Inhabitant in Kg for Select Countries

Key Market Challenges

E-Waste Recycling and Opportunities

Outlook

Growth in Consumer Electronics Sector Fuels Electronics Recycling

Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Geographic Market Analysis

Developing Countries to Drive Growth

Impact of Recycling E-Waste in Developing World

Competition

eScrap Recycling: A Consolidated Market

Startup Companies Gain Attention

Select Startups in e-waste Recycling Business

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Smartphone Adoption Expands Opportunities for e-Scrap Recycling Market

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2010-2021

Smartphone Adoption as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

Smartphone Adoption Across Select Countries : 2020

Expanding IoT Ecosystem Provides Steady Demand Prospects

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Increase in Consumer Spending on Smart Home Gadgets Presents Growth Opportunities

Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Recycling Approaches to Exploit Potential Deposits of E-Waste Lying in Landfills

Microfluidic Strategy to Push Recycling Rate

Leading Electronics Recycling Technology Trends

Major Technology Trends Innovating Electronics Recycling

Turning Electronic Waste into Power

Approaches for Recycling Precious Metals

Anaerobic Digestion & Enzymatic Activity

Techniques for Efficient Waste Collection, Routing & Disposal

Waste Management Apps

AI-Driven Robotics Helping in Overcoming Electronics Recycling Challenges

Shorter Lifespan of New Electronic Devices Adds to the Volume of E-Waste Generated

Average Lifespan (in Years) of Select Consumer Electronic Products

Wearables Manufacturers Focus on Effective EOL Strategies

Collaboration: Key to Profitable Recycling

Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025

Recyclers Collaborate with Device Manufacturers

Smaller and Thinner Devices Create Challenges for Recyclers

Device Manufacturers Focus on Recyclable Products

Other Innovative Technologies to Reduce E-Waste Generation

Rising Concerns over Environmental Implications of Plastics Waste Disposal Turns Focus onto Plastics Recycling

Plastic Waste Statistics: In a Nutshell

Global Percentage Breakdown of Plastic Waste Generation by End-Use Sector: 2021E

Challenges Confronting Total E-waste Elimination

Rapid Production of Large Quantum of E-Waste Makes Management a Key Challenge

Low Commodity Price Values - A Major Challenge

Low General Public Awareness Levels Thwarts Industry Efforts

Data Security: A Vital Aspect of E-waste Disposal

Developing Countries: The Common Destination for E-Waste Dumping

Strategies Likely to Tap Growth Opportunities in E-Waste Management

Regulatory Regime Paves Way for Recycling of Recycling of Electronics Products

