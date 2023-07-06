Global Electronics Test and Measurement Rental and Leasing Market Report 2023: Network Testing Demands, Supply Chain Constraints, and the Desire to Lower CAPEX Drives Demand

DUBLIN, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Electronics Test and Measurement Rental and Leasing Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides an in-depth look at the market dynamics influencing and challenging market growth. It analyzes the market segments through geographic regions, equipment type, and verticals.

Test equipment covered includes digital test equipment and RF test equipment, while the verticals covered include communications, consumer electronics and semiconductors, automotive, A&D, and others (e.g., industrial, education, medical, and energy).

Digital test equipment are instruments that measure data and other characteristics of a system or a device that is to be tested across applications. For the purpose of this study, oscilloscopes, BERTs, power analyzers, and protocol and logic analyzers are included under the digital test equipment category.

RF test equipment are a set of instruments that measure the frequency characteristics of a system or a device to be tested across applications. For the purpose of this study, this segment covers signal generators, signal and spectrum analyzers, one-box testers, network analyzers, electronic counters, and power meters.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electronics Test and Measurement Rental and Leasing Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Sustainability

  • Sustainability - Electronics Test and Measurement Rental and Leasing Market

Opportunity Analysis

  • Market Uncertainties and Limited Budgets
  • APAC's Expanding Market
  • Rental and Leasing Solutions for 5G Network Verification and Validation
  • Rental and Leasing Solutions for Rapid EV Adoption

Growth Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Market Definition for Test and Measurement Equipment
  • Market Definition for Test Equipment
  • Segmentation
  • Key Competitors

Renting vs Leasing - Electronic Test and Measurement Equipment

  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Driver Analysis
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Restraint Analysis
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Equipment Type
  • Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment
  • Company Ranking Analysis
  • Revenue Share Analysis

