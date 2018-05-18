Global Electrophoresis Equipment & Supplies Market 2018: Strategic Business Report 2016-2024 -- Advanced Gel-Imaging Systems: An Emerging Market with Promising Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

13:30 ET

DUBLIN, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

  • Gel Electrophoresis Systems
  • Capillary Electrophoresis Systems
  • Electrophoresis Gels/Reagents

The report profiles 56 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • Agilent Technologies (USA)
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
  • Helena Laboratories Corporation (USA)
  • Hoefer, Inc. (USA)
  • Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
  • Merck KGaA (Germany)
  • PerkinElmer Inc. (USA)
  • SCIEX (USA)
  • Sebia (France)
  • SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH (Germany)
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Electrophoresis Market - A Review
  • Strong Demand for Personalized Medicine to Steer Growth of Gel Electrophoresis Market
  • Growth in Biotechnological Industry to Boost Capillary Electrophoresis Market
  • Capillary Electrophoresis Gains Prominence
  • United States Dominates the CE Market
  • Electrophoresis Reagents Market
  • Electrophoresis Devices
  • A Highly Fragmented Market
  • Forensic Applications Fuel Growth

2. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS

  • 2D Gel Electrophoresis Market Gains Grounds
  • An Overview of 2D Gel Electrophoresis Market
  • Advent of 2D-DIGE
  • Low Replacement Sales Impact Profit Margins
  • Advantages of 2D Gel Electrophoresis
  • Limitations
  • Factors Driving Growth of Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis Market
  • Technological Advancements Foster Market Growth
  • Advanced Gel-Imaging Systems: An Emerging Market with Promising Growth
  • Growing Proclivity towards Multiple Gels
  • New Gel Formulations Replaces Traditional Gel Products
  • Aging Population Drives Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market
  • Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
  • Increasing Incidence of Cancer Drives Electrophoresis Equipment Market
  • Growing Demand for Genetic Testing Propels Electrophoresis Equipment Sales
  • Top Ten Genetic Disorders Worldwide
  • Increasing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine Drives Market Growth
  • Rise in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Market Growth
  • Proteomics Technologies: Growing in Significance
  • New Developments in Proteomics Technologies
  • Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Technologies Keep Up the Momentum
  • Select NGS Platforms Available in the Market
  • Rising Emphasis on Lab Automation to Augur Well for Market Growth
  • Product Innovations Sustain Sales

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

  • Electrophoresis
  • Electrophoresis Process
  • Electrophoresis Chamber
  • Support Media
  • Reagents
  • Electrophoresis Densitometers
  • DC Power Supply
  • Types of Electrophoresis
  • Conventional/Gel Electrophoresis
  • Slab Gel Electrophoresis
  • Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis (PAGE)
  • Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis
  • Capillary Electrophoresis
  • Advantages of Capillary Electrophoresis Instruments
  • Enables Sizing of a Piece of DNA Down to a Single Base
  • Exhibits High Resolution and Fluorescently Labels Multiplexed PCR Products
  • Allow Rapid Separations Due to Generation of High Voltages
  • Produces Reliable Analysis Results
  • Allows Residual Disease Testing of Engraftment Studies of Bone Marrow Transplant
  • Allows Testing for FLT3 Mutation
  • Major Application Markets
  • Separation Techniques Employed in CE
  • EOF- A Critical Concept in Capillary Electrophoresis
  • Applications of Electrophoresis
  • Diagnostic Applications
  • Screening of Protein Abnormalities
  • Immunoelectrophoresis
  • Hemoglobin Electrophoresis
  • Determination of Nucleotides in a DNA Fragment
  • Nanogram-On-Column Detection
  • Detection of Vitamin Deficiency
  • DNA Sequencing
  • Bacteriophage Mutation
  • Microbe Detection

4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX
  • Agilent Technologies to Acquire Advanced Analytical Technologies
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches New Capillary Electrophoresis (CE) System
  • CVC Capital Partners and Tthys Invest to Acquire Majority Stake in Sebia
  • SYGNIS Completes Integration of C.B.S. Scientific Company
  • Merck Acquires Sigma-Aldrich

5. FOCUS ON SELECT KEY PLAYERS

6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 56 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 60)

  • The United States (35)
  • Canada (1)
  • Japan (3)
  • Europe (18)
    • France (1)
    • Germany (7)
    • The United Kingdom (6)
    • Rest of Europe (4)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
  • Middle East (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v3ddsx/electrophoresis?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-electrophoresis-equipment--supplies-market-2018-strategic-business-report-2016-2024----advanced-gel-imaging-systems-an-emerging-market-with-promising-growth-300650958.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

14:00 ET Global Oil and Gas Automation Market 2017-2018 & 2023

13:45 ET European Demand Response (DR) Market 2017-2025: Growth...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Global Electrophoresis Equipment & Supplies Market 2018: Strategic Business Report 2016-2024 -- Advanced Gel-Imaging Systems: An Emerging Market with Promising Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

13:30 ET