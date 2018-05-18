Global Electrophoresis Equipment & Supplies Market 2018: Strategic Business Report 2016-2024 -- Advanced Gel-Imaging Systems: An Emerging Market with Promising Growth

DUBLIN, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- Gel Electrophoresis Systems
- Capillary Electrophoresis Systems
- Electrophoresis Gels/Reagents
The report profiles 56 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Agilent Technologies (USA)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- Helena Laboratories Corporation (USA)
- Hoefer, Inc. (USA)
- Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Merck KGaA (Germany)
- PerkinElmer Inc. (USA)
- SCIEX (USA)
- Sebia (France)
- SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH (Germany)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Electrophoresis Market - A Review
- Strong Demand for Personalized Medicine to Steer Growth of Gel Electrophoresis Market
- Growth in Biotechnological Industry to Boost Capillary Electrophoresis Market
- Capillary Electrophoresis Gains Prominence
- United States Dominates the CE Market
- Electrophoresis Reagents Market
- Electrophoresis Devices
- A Highly Fragmented Market
- Forensic Applications Fuel Growth
2. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS
- 2D Gel Electrophoresis Market Gains Grounds
- An Overview of 2D Gel Electrophoresis Market
- Advent of 2D-DIGE
- Low Replacement Sales Impact Profit Margins
- Advantages of 2D Gel Electrophoresis
- Limitations
- Factors Driving Growth of Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis Market
- Technological Advancements Foster Market Growth
- Advanced Gel-Imaging Systems: An Emerging Market with Promising Growth
- Growing Proclivity towards Multiple Gels
- New Gel Formulations Replaces Traditional Gel Products
- Aging Population Drives Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market
- Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
- Increasing Incidence of Cancer Drives Electrophoresis Equipment Market
- Growing Demand for Genetic Testing Propels Electrophoresis Equipment Sales
- Top Ten Genetic Disorders Worldwide
- Increasing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine Drives Market Growth
- Rise in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Proteomics Technologies: Growing in Significance
- New Developments in Proteomics Technologies
- Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Technologies Keep Up the Momentum
- Select NGS Platforms Available in the Market
- Rising Emphasis on Lab Automation to Augur Well for Market Growth
- Product Innovations Sustain Sales
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Electrophoresis
- Electrophoresis Process
- Electrophoresis Chamber
- Support Media
- Reagents
- Electrophoresis Densitometers
- DC Power Supply
- Types of Electrophoresis
- Conventional/Gel Electrophoresis
- Slab Gel Electrophoresis
- Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis (PAGE)
- Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis
- Capillary Electrophoresis
- Advantages of Capillary Electrophoresis Instruments
- Enables Sizing of a Piece of DNA Down to a Single Base
- Exhibits High Resolution and Fluorescently Labels Multiplexed PCR Products
- Allow Rapid Separations Due to Generation of High Voltages
- Produces Reliable Analysis Results
- Allows Residual Disease Testing of Engraftment Studies of Bone Marrow Transplant
- Allows Testing for FLT3 Mutation
- Major Application Markets
- Separation Techniques Employed in CE
- EOF- A Critical Concept in Capillary Electrophoresis
- Applications of Electrophoresis
- Diagnostic Applications
- Screening of Protein Abnormalities
- Immunoelectrophoresis
- Hemoglobin Electrophoresis
- Determination of Nucleotides in a DNA Fragment
- Nanogram-On-Column Detection
- Detection of Vitamin Deficiency
- DNA Sequencing
- Bacteriophage Mutation
- Microbe Detection
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX
- Agilent Technologies to Acquire Advanced Analytical Technologies
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches New Capillary Electrophoresis (CE) System
- CVC Capital Partners and Tthys Invest to Acquire Majority Stake in Sebia
- SYGNIS Completes Integration of C.B.S. Scientific Company
- Merck Acquires Sigma-Aldrich
5. FOCUS ON SELECT KEY PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 56 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 60)
- The United States (35)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (18)
- France (1)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Rest of Europe (4)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
- Middle East (1)
