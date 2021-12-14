Global Electrophysiology Devices Market Opportunities Report 2021: Robotic Navigation Systems for EP Procedures will Accelerate the Growth of the Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Global Electrophysiology Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electrophysiology (EP) service line has grown leaps and bounds in the past decade, driven by factors including advancement in interventional imaging, improvement in catheters for effective ablation therapy, and the introduction of robotic navigation systems for supporting safe and efficient procedures.

The demand for minimally invasive EP procedures will accelerate in the next 3 years in response to the increasing prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias, in the number of EP centers staffed by skilled electrophysiologists globally, and in the preference for micro-invasive ablation procedures for instant improvement of patient outcomes in lieu of long-term medication management for conditions like atrial fibrillation (AFib).

These factors will also enable favorable reimbursement mandates for EP procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. The majority of procedures performed in EP labs is for treating AFib, which is the top cause of blood clots that lead to stroke, and persons with the condition are 5 times more likely to suffer a fatal stroke. The prevalence of AFib is about 3% of the general population and is likely to double in the next 30 years.

With rapid technology advancements driving micro-invasive procedures, collaborations have increased between traditional companies that develop catheters and imaging and robotic companies as a way to stay relevant by making procedures more effective and efficient.

However, the complexity in EP procedures forces companies to continually engage with electrophysiologists in research and training. In spite of developments in interventional EP procedures, challenges remain in the upstream care continuum where an abysmal proportion of arrhythmia cases is diagnosed due to lack of awareness among patients and primary care clinicians about heart rhythm disorders.

While innovative consumer-oriented device companies are building smart handheld or patch-based electrocardiograms (ECGs) to identify abnormalities, the challenge remains to build a proper care management loop that will enable efficient access to therapy. Despite its challenges, the market for screening and monitoring is witnessing the emergence of disruptive start-ups building clinical-grade personal ECG devices with superior specificity and sensitivity parameters.

This report provides an overview of the global electrophysiology devices market, covering the following major themes:

Strategic imperatives for EP device makers in a rapidly evolving ecosystem

Overview of key competitors by market segment

Future trends in EP procedures

EP devices market growth drivers and restraints

Impact of digitization in EP procedures

Challenges deterring adoption of EP procedures

Favorable factors for EP procedures

Top growth opportunities in the market

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives (SIs) on Electrophysiology (EP) Devices

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Market Overview

Electrophysiology Devices Segmentation

Rhythm Disorders and Treatment Settings

AFib Care Pathway

Challenges across the AFib Care Continuum

Growth Trends across the AFib Care Process

Evolution of Arrhythmia Care Management

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers for EP Devices

Growth Restraints for EP Devices

EP Devices, Key Competitors - Ablation and Cardiac Mapping Segment

Consumer Devices - Disrupters in EP Screening and Monitoring

EP Market Opportunity

Future Trends in EP Procedures

Addressing Challenges in EP Landscape

Institutional Challenges Deterring Growth of the EP Service Line

Opportunities for Medtech Vendors

Digitization Advances across Care Continuum

Rise of Virtual Care Use in EP

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Out-of-Hospital Diagnosis Using Consumer-ECGs and Specialty Clinics will Improve EP Volumes

Growth Opportunity 2 - Robotic Navigation Systems for EP Procedures will Accelerate the Growth of the Market

Growth Opportunity 3 - The Emergence of Technologies such as Neuromodulation will Create a New Market for Arrhythmia Therapies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t6n533

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

