Global Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Films Market Report 2023: Growing Usage of Electrostatic Discharge Films in Various End-use Industries Fuels the Sector

The global electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.4% during 2023-2030.
This report on global electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market by segmenting the market based on end users and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Usage of Electrostatic Discharge Films in Various End-use Industries
Challenges
- The High Cost of the ESD Packages
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by End-users
- Network & Telecommunication Industry
- Consumer Electronics & Computer Peripheral
- Automotive Industry
- Military & Defense
- Healthcare
- Aerospace
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
