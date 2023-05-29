Global Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Films Market Report 2023: Growing Usage of Electrostatic Discharge Films in Various End-use Industries Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Films Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.4% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

BASF

Conductive Containers Inc

Desco Industries

DowDuPont

Elcom (UK) Ltd

Global STATCLEAN SYSTEMS

PPG Industries

Smurfit Kappa Group

Tandem Equipment Sales Inc

TIP Corporation

This report on global electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market by segmenting the market based on end users and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Usage of Electrostatic Discharge Films in Various End-use Industries

Challenges

The High Cost of the ESD Packages

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by End-users

Network & Telecommunication Industry

Consumer Electronics & Computer Peripheral

Automotive Industry

Military & Defense

Healthcare

Aerospace

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5mhqou

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets