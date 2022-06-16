Global Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Foams Market to Generate $895.2 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030 [171-Pages] | Divulge by Research Dive

The global electrostatic discharge (ESD) foams market is expected to witness substantial growth in the forecast period, due to the rising usage of ESD foams in multiple end-use industries. The North America region to hold the highest market share by 2030.

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive in its latest published report estimates that the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) foams market will generate $895.2 million and exhibit a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Foams Market Dynamics

Electrostatic discharge (ESD) foams are extensively used in automotive, manufacturing, defense & military, aerospace, and healthcare for various operational uses. ESD packages help to secure products that can be securely transported from one place to another and also prevents electrostatic or electrostatic electricity from damaging electronic products in transit. Besides, ESD packages provide safety to the products from inflammable gases and liquids. All these factors are estimated to propel the growth of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) foams market during the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements and growing investments in biodegradable ESD foams are estimated to create massive growth opportunities for the global market by 2028. However, the high costs associated with ESD packages and the bulky nature if ESD foams are expected to hamper the market growth during the estimated timeframe.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Foams Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) foams market growth. This is majorly owing to the lockdown restrictions imposed by several governments across the globe, which resulted in temporary shutdown of electronic industrial sites. In addition, obstruction in the production of electronic devices during the pandemic period has also affected the market growth. However, the demand for electronic products and electronic components is expected to increase after the pandemic settles.

Key Segment Findings of the Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Foams Market:

The research report segments the electrostatic discharge (ESD) foams market into end-user and region.

Based on end-user, the consumer electronics & computer peripheral sub-segment accounted for $148.7 million in 2020 and is estimated to witness fastest growth by 2030. This is mainly due to the growing usage of ESD packages by consumer electronics & computer peripherals to a large extent in order to procure and transport electronic products. In addition, the increasing craze among men about multiple hair care offerings, such as colorant & hair styling products is expected to drive the sub-segment's growth in the projected timeframe.

Based on region, the North America electrostatic discharge (ESD) foams market is valued at $119.8 million in 2020 and is expected to account for the majority of market share over the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rising adoption of technological devices in automobile and manufacturing industries. Besides, the presence of large number of manufacturing units of ESD foam materials in the region is another factor expected to drive the regional market growth by 2030.

Prominent Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Foams Market Players

The key players of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) foams market include

Global STATCLEAN SYSTEMS Smurfit Kappa Group Tandem Equipment Sales Inc. BASF Elcom (UK) Ltd Desco Industries Conductive Containers Inc DowDuPont TIP Corporation PPG Industries

These players are focusing on product launches, technological advancements, and strategic collaborations to gain competitiveness in the global market.

For instance, in February 2022, PPG, a global manufacturer of paints, coatings, and specialty materials, entered into an agreement to acquire an industrial coatings company based in Italy, Arsonisis's powder coatings business. With this acquisition, PPG Industries will enhance its portfolio by including metallic bonding.

More about Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Foams Market:

