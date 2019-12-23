Global Electrosurgery Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosurgery market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3.8%. Generators, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Generators will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$79.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$85.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Generators will reach a market size of US$105.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$150 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Applied Medical Resources Corporation; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Bovie Medical Corporation; BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG; ConMed Corporation; ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH; Johnson & Johnson; Medtronic PLC; Megadyne Medical Products, Inc.; Olympus Corporation







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



The Promise of Faster, Non-Toxic, Low Cost Surgeries Continues to Fuel Growth in the Global Electrosurgery Market

Electrosurgical Market Led by Instruments & Accessories

General Surgeries: The Largest Segment in the Electrosurgery Market

Developed Regions Lead, Asian Economies to Spearhead Future Growth in Electrosurgery Market

Competition

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Players for 2019E





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Applied Medical Resources Corporation (USA)

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)

Bowa-Electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

CONMED Corporation (USA)

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany)

Ethicon US, LLC (USA)

Medtronic Plc (Ireland)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Smith & Nephew, Plc (UK)

Symmetry Surgical, Inc. (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Shift towards Minimally Invasive Surgeries Drives Demand for Electrosurgery Devices

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Fuels Market Growth

Age-Related Health Implications Necessitate Surgical Interventions, Fuel Demand for Electrosurgical Devices

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Life Expectancy at Birth for Select Countries in Number of Years

Technology Advancements Boost Growth Prospects

Monopolar Electrosurgery Market: Rising Demand for Disposable Low Volume, High Value Products Spurs Growth

Global Monopolar Electrosurgical Instruments Market Share Breakdown by Type for 2019

Bipolar Electrosurgical Devices Market Benefits from the Steady Shift towards Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Electrosurgical Generators Market: An Overview

Innovations in Electrosurgical Generators

Digital Electrosurgical Generators Enhance Effectiveness of Surgeries

Rapid Increase in Electrosurgery Procedures Fuels Demand for Electrosurgery Accessories

Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type (2018)

Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select Countries

Increasing Acceptance of Aesthetic Procedures Spurs Use of Electrosurgery Devices

Global Cosmetic Surgery Market: Breakdown of Number of Cosmetic Surgical Procedures in Select Countries for 2017

World's Top Eight Countries for Cosmetic Surgical Procedures: 2017

Rising Use of Electrosurgery Technique in Dermatological Surgery Augurs Well for Electrosurgery Device market

Electrosurgical Products for Argon Plasma Coagulation: Benefiting from Enhanced Performance Efficiency

Select Applications of Argon Plasma Coagulation by Treatment Discipline

Advancements in Argon Enhancement Systems

Applications of Electrosurgical Devices in Gynecologic Procedures

Risk of Burns with Electrosurgery Devices: A Major Issue

Surgical Smoke from Electrosurgical Tools (ESTs): Adverse Impact on Quality of Work Environment

ELECTROSURGERY: AN INTRODUCTION

Types of Electrosurgical Electrode Configurations

History of Electrosurgery

Key Electrosurgical Waveforms and Modalities

Electrosurgery Delivery Techniques

Electrosurgical Generator or Electrosurgical Unit (ESU)





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



