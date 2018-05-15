Global Electrosurgical Devices Market - Analysis And Forecast (2017-2023)

NEW YORK, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Electrosurgical Devices Market to Reach $4.33 Billion by 2023, Reports BIS Research



The electrosurgical devices industry is a multi-billion-dollar market which consists of multitudinous companies involved in the manufacturing of generators and instruments as well as electrosurgical accessories to bolster the increasing demand for electrosurgical devices.



Electrosurgical devices include electrosurgical generators, monopolar and bipolar devices, and electrosurgical accessories to improve the overall minimally invasive surgical process efficiency (e.g., coagulation, desiccation, fulguration and incision, among others). Currently, electrosurgical devices are essential solutions for the medical devices companies that are facing increasing level of demand for high productivity and cost reduction. The recent advances in electrosurgery has revolutionized the field of surgery. Currently, several minimally invasive surgeries, such as laparoscopy, thoracoscopy, endoscopy, coronary bypass surgery, surgery of face, endoscopic brow, and face lift, among others have been performed using electrosurgical devices. Limited blood loss, minimized post-operative recovery time, and improved efficiency of surgical procedures are the most prominent factors facilitating the growth of incorporation of electrosurgical devices in the surgical industry. Furthermore, the advent of technologies, such as vessel sealing technology, tissue response technology, active electrode monitoring systems, and argon gas enhanced technology, has enabled the companies in the medical devices industry to meet the regulatory compliance as well as manage their profit margins and remain competitive in the market.



The purpose of this study is to gain a holistic view of the electrosurgical devices market in terms of various influencing factors, such as recent trends and technological advancements.The scope of this report constitutes of an in-depth study of the global electrosurgical devices market, including a thorough analysis of the products across different regions.



The market has been segmented into 'product', 'application', and 'regions'.The report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well informed strategic decisions.



The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering into the market.



This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global electrosurgical devices market with the help of the key factors driving the market, restraints that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.The report includes an in-depth examination of the key ecosystem players and key strategies and developments taking place in this market.



Moreover, the report includes chapters on market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities and challenges) and industry analysis as well.



The research study considers the market share analysis for a comprehensive understanding of the global electrosurgical devices market, and assesses the factors governing the same.Opportunity matrix and detailed product mapping have been included in the report.



The market by region has been further sub-segmented in various countries, and in each sub-segment the key market trends, list of the key players, and the recent developments that have taken place, have been discussed.



The answers to the following key questions can be derived from this report:

• What are the major market drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global electrosurgical devices market?

• What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global electrosurgical devices market in 2016?

• How will each segment of the global electrosurgical devices market grow during the forecast period and what will be the revenue generated by each of the segments by the end of 2023?

• What are the influencing factors that may affect the market share of the key players?

• How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2017- 2023?

• What are the key developmental strategies that are being implemented by the key players to sustain in this market?

• What is the market share of each of the companies by electrosurgical generators, devices and accessories across various regions?

• Who are the key players in the electrosurgical generators, devices and accessories market and what are their contributions?

• What are the major benefits of the implementation of electrosurgical devices in different field of applications including general surgery, gynaecological surgery, urologic surgery, orthopaedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cosmetic surgery, and neurosurgery?

• What is the scope of electrosurgical devices in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America?

• What is the scope for expansion by the key players of the electrosurgical devices market in Asia Pacific and Latin America?



The key players who have been contributing significantly to the electrosurgical devices market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Bovie Medical Corporation, Bowa Electronic GmbH & Co.KG, CONMED Corporation, ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH, Johnson & Johnson Corporation, Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC, KLS MARTIN GROUP, Maxerendoscopy, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corporation, Smith&NephewPlc, Stryker Corporation, and Utah Medical Products, Inc., among others.



Executive Summary

The global medical devices market was valued at approximately $371 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to reach $617 billion by 2025.The economic impact on surgical care is anticipated to reach $420 billion by 2030, with approximately 33 million people facing catastrophic health expenditure due to costs of surgeries.



The rise in the global geriatric population is also bolstering the increasing level of industry demand and aiding the rise of the global healthcare expenditure.Furthermore, the recent roll out of significant regulatory changes for cost containment has remarkably increased the pressure on the healthcare industry.



The companies are extremely pressurized to take necessary initiatives to reduce the costs and make healthcare solutions accessible to wide range of population.



The medical devices industry has been witnessing an annual growth rate of approximately 4.5%, since 2011. Additionally, the medical device manufacturers are facing increasing demand for higher productivity and cost reduction. Further, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries are significantly impacting the electrosurgical devices market. Therefore, to sustain in the highly competitive market, electrosurgical devices is gradually becoming an indispensable solution for medical device industries. The emergence of electrosurgical devices has facilitated surgical efficiency of several minimally invasive surgeries with precise tissue cut, limited blood loss, and reduced postoperative recovery time. The advent of the advanced energy based medical devices and technologies has improved the diagnosis and treatment, as well as enabled the healthcare companies to meet the regulatory compliance, and to manage their profit margins as well. The electrosurgical devices usually involve generators, monopolar and bipolar devices, electrosurgical accessories, and surgical smoke evacuation systems which improve the efficiency of minimally invasive surgery process as compared to the traditional surgeries.



The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the electrosurgical devices market in terms of various factors influencing it such as recent trends and technological advancements of the market.The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products allied with the electrosurgical devices market, which include electrosurgical generators, monopolar and bipolar devices, electrosurgical accessories, and surgical smoke evacuation systems.



The global electrosurgical devices market is segmented into three different parts: by product, by application, and by region.The global market value was estimated using these three different approaches and was validated with one another.



These segments are further segmented into several sub-segments to ease the market estimation.



The global electrosurgical devices market was estimated at $2.64 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach $4.33 billion by 2023. With the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, increasing geriatric population with higher life expectancy, and new product launches by several conglomerate companies, the electrosurgical devices market is expected to witness moderate growth. Moreover, the electrosurgical generators sub-segment dominated the global electrosurgical devices market in 2016 in terms of products. However, the electrosurgical accessories segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR in the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The general surgery application specific electrosurgical devices witnessed the highest industry demand. Besides, the electrosurgical devices specific to orthopaedic surgery are also expected to witness impressive CAGR in the forecast period 2017-2023.



The global electrosurgical devices market is segmented by the geographical regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World (RoW).North America is the leading contributor to the global electrosurgical devices market.



However, the Rest of the World (Mainly Middle East and Africa) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.00% in the forecast period 2017-2023. The global electrosurgical devices market is majorly dominated by the U.S. and the European players. The U.S. based company Johnson & Johnson Corporation and the European company Medtronic Plc contributed approximately more than 45% of the market value in 2016.



The key players who have significant contributions to the electrosurgical devices market are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Bovie Medical Corporation, Bowa Electronic GmbH & Co.KG, CONMED Corporation, ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH, Johnson & Johnson Corporation, Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC, KLS MARTIN GROUP, Maxerendoscopy, Medtronic Plc, Olympus Corporation, Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corporation, and Utah Medical Products, Inc., among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• Australia

• India

• South Korea



