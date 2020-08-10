Global Elemental Analysis Industry

Global Elemental Analysis Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2027

News provided by

Reportlinker

Aug 10, 2020, 09:40 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Elemental Analysis estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.2% over the period 2020-2027. Organic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Inorganic segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR

The Elemental Analysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 376-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • AMETEK, Inc.
  • Analytik Jena AG
  • Bruker Corporation
  • Elementar Analysensysteme GmbH
  • Horiba Ltd.
  • PerkinElmer, Inc.
  • Rigaku Corporation
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

