Global Elevator & Escalator Market, By Type (Elevator, Escalator and Moving Walk Ways), By Service, By Elevator Technology, By End-User, By Elevator Door Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 - 2024

Global elevator & escalator market is projected to grow from $ 81 billion in 2018 to around $ 101 billion by 2024, owing to rising urbanization, growing construction and infrastructure sectors and increasing spending on maintenance and modernization of existing equipment base across the globe.



Some of the other factors that are expected to positively influence the market in the coming years include improving after sales services, energy efficient designs, proactive maintenance & modernization of equipment, and rising market competition coupled with growing partnerships and mergers & acquisitions. Asia-Pacific is the major demand generating region for elevators & escalators, globally, followed by Europe and North America.



Years Considered for this Report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• The primary objective of the study is to understand and gain insights about global elevator & escalator market by value & volume and its segmental analysis by type, by service, by elevator technology, by end-user, by elevator door type, by region and by company.

• To estimate and forecast global elevator & escalator market size.

• To categorize and forecast global elevator & escalator market by type - elevator, escalator and moving walk ways.

• To categorize and forecast global elevator & escalator market by service -maintenance & repair, new installation and modernization.

• To categorize and forecast global elevator & escalator market by elevator technology including traction & machine room-less traction and hydraulic

• To categorize and forecast global elevator & escalator market by end-user - residential, commercial, institutional, infrastructure and others.

• To categorize and forecast global elevator & escalator market by elevator door type - automatic and manual.

• To categorize and forecast global elevator & escalator market by region such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East & Africa.

• To identify major drivers & challenges for global elevator & escalator market.

• To identify major trends in global elevator & escalator market.

• To profile major companies operating in global elevator & escalator market.

Some of the major players operating in global elevator & escalator market are United Technologies Corporation, Schindler Holding Ltd., KONE Corporation, thyssenkrupp AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Canny Elevator Co., Ltd, Hitachi Group, Fujitec Company Limited, Hyundai Elevators, and Toshiba Elevators.

To analyze and forecast global elevator & escalator market, both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used.Multiple employees from the leading companies have been interviewed through telephonic conversations to extract and verify the information being collected at the source.



A brief study of the major players operating in global elevator & escalator market was also undertaken.Moreover, a detailed and in-depth scrutiny of information was done to understand each policy and external or internal factor which could increase or decrease the demand for elevators & escalators, globally.



To extract data, primary surveys were conducted with key players and stakeholders in the industry. The future plans of major players were studied and projects which have commissioned in the country were identified.

Various secondary sources such as white papers and secondary literature on elevators & escalators, National Bureau of Statistics of China, Central Statistics Office India, Canada Statistics, MEED, General Authority for Statistics of Saudi Arabia, European Lift Association, annual reports, investor presentation, International Monetary Fund and World Bank were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Elevator & escalator manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Maintenance & repair companies

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to elevator & escalator market

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is essential in delivering useful information to industry stakeholders such as manufacturing companies, assembling companies, distributors and end users related to elevator & escalator market. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities in specific market segments and geographies.



Report Scope:



In this report, global elevator & escalator market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been listed below:

• Market, by Type:

o Elevator

o Escalator

o Moving Walk Ways

• Market, by Service:

o Maintenance & Repair

o New Installation

o Modernization

• Market, by Elevator Technology:

o Traction & Machine Room-Less Traction

o Hydraulic

• Market, by End-User:

o Residential

o Commercial

o Institutional

o Infrastructure

o Others

• Market, by Elevator Door Type:

o Automatic

o Manual

• Market, by Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Malaysia

Singapore

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Poland

Romania

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Qatar



Competitive Landscape



Competitive Benchmarking: Benchmarking of leading 10 players on the basis of type.



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global elevator & escalator market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



