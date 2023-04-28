Global Elevator & Escalator Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $157.36 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.43%

DUBLIN, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Elevator & Escalator Market (by Service, Technology, Application & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global elevator & escalator (E&E) market is likely to escalate to US$157.36 billion in 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 5.43% during the period spanning from 2023 to 2027.

The factors such as the proliferation of construction activities, surging geriatric population, booming digitalization, ageing installed base of elevators and escalators and expanding urbanization would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by the high cost of installation and maintenance, compliance with standards and regulations and a dearth of skilled workforce.

A few notable trends may include an escalation in tourism activities, accelerating of the development of smart cities, growing penetration of novel technologies, expanding demand for energy-efficient elevators and an upsurge in the verticalization of cities.

The global E&E market is categorized on the basis of service, technology and application. On the basis of service, the global market can be bifurcated into maintenance, new installation/equipment and modernization. According to the technology, the market can be categorized into machine room-less, hydraulic and traction. Whereas, in terms of applications, the global E&E market can be divided into residential, commercial and industrial & other applications.

The fastest growing regional market was Asia Pacific due to rising investments in the construction industry and steady growth in infrastructure in both the residential and non-residential sectors, increasing shift towards eco-efficiency, flexible design, and safety and development of megacities and infrastructure projects in developing countries such as Indonesia, India, China, and the Philippines.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global E&E market segmented on the basis of service, technology, application and region with the potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets Asia Pacific , EMEA and Americas with a focus on countries like China , Japan & Korea, Spain and the U.S. have been analyzed.

, EMEA and Americas with a focus on countries like , & Korea, and the U.S. have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Hitachi, Ltd., ThyssenKrupp AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Otis Worldwide Corporation, Kone Oyj and The Schindler Group) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Elevators & Escalators

1.2 Life Cycle of Elevators & Escalators

1.3 Supply Chain

1.4 Value Chain Analysis

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Halt in Construction Activities

2.2 Decline in Global Real Estate Investment

2.3 Drop in Industrial Production

2.4 Instability in Trade Volume

2.5 Disruption of Supply Chain

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global E&E Market by Value

3.2 Global E&E Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global E&E Market by Service

3.4 Global E&E Maintenance Market

3.4.1 Global E&E Maintenance Market Forecast by Value

3.4.2 Global E&E Maintenance Installed Base Volume

3.4.3 Global E&E Maintenance Installed Base Volume Forecast

3.4.4 Global E&E Maintenance Market Volume by Region

3.5 Global E&E New Equipment Market

3.5.1 Global E&E New Equipment Market Forecast by Value

3.5.2 Global E&E New Equipment Market Value by Region

3.5.3 Global E&E New Equipment Market by Volume

3.5.4 Global E&E New Equipment Market Forecast by Volume

3.5.5 Global E&E New Equipment Market Demand by Application

3.6 Global E&E Modernization Market

3.6.1 Global E&E Modernization Market Forecast by Value

3.6.2 Global E&E Modernization Market Value by Region

3.7 Global E&E Market by Technology

3.7.1 Global E&E Machine Room-less Technology Market Forecast by Value

3.7.2 Global E&E Hydraulic Technology Market Forecast by Value

3.7.3 Global E&E Traction Technology Market Forecast by Value

3.8 Global E&E Market by Application

3.8.1 Global E&E Application Market Forecast by Value

3.9 Global E&E Market Value by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Smart Elevator Market

5.1 Global Smart Elevator Market by Value

5.2 Global Smart Elevator Market Forecast by Value

5.3 Global Smart Elevator Market by End Users

5.4 Global Smart Elevator Market by Service

5.5 Asia-Pacific Smart Elevator Market

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Elevator Market by Value

5.5.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Elevator Market Forecast by Value

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Elevator Market by Service

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific Smart Elevator Modernization Market Forecast by Value

5.5.5 Asia-Pacific Smart Elevator New Installation Market Forecast by Value

5.5.6 Asia-Pacific Smart Elevator Maintenance Market Forecast by Value

5.6 Asia Pacific Smart Elevator Market by Country

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Proliferation of Construction Activities

6.1.2 Surging Geriatric Population

6.1.3 Booming Digitalization

6.1.4 Ageing Installed Base of Elevators and Escalators

6.1.5 Expanding Urbanization

6.2 Key Trends and Developments

6.2.1 Escalation in Tourism Activities

6.2.2 Accelerating Development of Smart Cities

6.2.3 Growing Penetration of Novel Technologies

6.2.4 Expanding Demand for Energy-Efficient Elevators

6.2.5 Upsurge in Verticalization of Cities

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 High Cost of Installation & Maintenance

6.3.2 Compliance with Standards and Regulations

6.3.3 Increasing Concerns about Elevator and Escalator Accidents

6.3.4 Dearth of Skilled Workforce

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profiles

