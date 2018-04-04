Global Elevator and Escalator Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Demand for Smart Elevators

DUBLIN, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Elevator and Escalator Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global elevator and escalator market to grow at a CAGR of 7.56% during the period 2017-2022.
Global Elevator and Escalator Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is increasing demand for smart elevators. Key trends coming include elevator maintenance using IoT platform, the use of regenerative drives and LEED certification enabling energy-efficient elevators and escalators. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is unwillingness to modernize elevators and reduce their energy use.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Key vendors
- Hitachi
- KONE CORPORATION
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Otis Elevator Company (UNITED TECHNOLOGIES)
- Schindler
- Thyssenkrupp
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Elevators - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Escalators - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Elevator maintenance using IoT platform
- Use of regenerative drives
- LEED certification enabling energy-efficient elevators and escalators
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
