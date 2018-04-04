Global Elevator and Escalator Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Demand for Smart Elevators

The Global elevator and escalator market to grow at a CAGR of 7.56% during the period 2017-2022.

Global Elevator and Escalator Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver that is affecting the market is increasing demand for smart elevators. Key trends coming include elevator maintenance using IoT platform, the use of regenerative drives and LEED certification enabling energy-efficient elevators and escalators. Further, the report states that one challenge that is affecting the market is unwillingness to modernize elevators and reduce their energy use.

Key vendors

Hitachi

KONE CORPORATION

Mitsubishi Electric

Otis Elevator Company (UNITED TECHNOLOGIES)

Schindler

Thyssenkrupp

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Elevators - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Escalators - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Elevator maintenance using IoT platform

Use of regenerative drives

LEED certification enabling energy-efficient elevators and escalators

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX



