Global Elevator Modernization Market Report 2022: Stringent High-Rise Safety Regulations Driving Sector

The "Global Elevator Modernization Market, By Elevator Type (Traction, Machine Room Less (MRL) Traction, Hydraulic), By Component, By End User, By Modernization Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Elevator Modernization Market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 5.25% in the forecast period to reach a value of USD12,450.91 million by 2027. Factors such as the rise in the focus of leading authorities on developing digital infrastructure of emerging countries and aging urban infrastructure are driving the demand for elevator modernization to ensure the safety of people. Also, the ongoing advancements in technology and stringent safety regulations in high-rise buildings are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the Global Elevator Modernization Market in the forecast period.



Leading authorities of developing economies are making high-end investments in infrastructure developments, significantly increasing the population in urban cities. The ongoing mega projects across the globe, such as Crossrail Project (London), Beijing Airport (China), and Al Maktoum International Airport (Dubai), are fuelling the demand for elevator modernization services.

Elevators are employed in buildings to increase the comfort and convenience of residents to travel between different floors. Elevator modernization extends the life of existing elevators and significantly improves passenger safety, accelerating the demand for efficient mobility systems inside the buildings. Also, the surge in the commercial use of elevators is making the market players launch technologically advanced elevators in the market.



The Global Elevator Modernization Market is segmented into elevator type, component, end-user, modernization type, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on elevator type, the market is divided into traction, machine room-less (MRL) traction, and hydraulic. The traction segment dominated the market in 2021 and covered 78.98% of the overall market share. An increase in the construction of commercial and residential buildings across the globe is accelerating the demand for high-speed traction elevators. Leading market players are launching advanced, machine room-less elevators, which is expected to create significant growth opportunities in the forecast period.

