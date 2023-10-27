Global ELISA Analyzers Market Report 2023-2028 with Competitive Analysis of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abcam, Bio-Rad Labs, Merck, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Danaher, BioTech, Agilent, QIAGEN, & PerkinElmer

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ELISA Analyzers Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ELISA Analyzers Market is expected to grow with an impressive CAGR in the forecast period of 2024-2028

This can be attributed to factors such as increasing demand for efficient tests for diagnosing the prevalence of infectious diseases and the growing need for technologically advanced instruments for disease detection, etc.



Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) is a laboratory test that is utilized for the detection of antibodies in the blood. The ELISA is based on the principle of antibody and antigen interaction and, thereby, is utilized in disease diagnosis. Analyzers are automated instruments that perform distinct steps of the assays and provide accurate and reproducible outcomes.



Moreover, the growing incidences of HIV, hepatitis, cancer, etc., and the rising involvement of ELISA analyzers in research and development involved in immunology and drug development are propelling the market demand for ELISA analyzers and thus supporting the market growth and are expected to propel it in the forecast period.



Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases



The growing prevalence of a disease among the population is propelling the market demand for ELISA analyzers. Rising infectious disease prevalence is growing worldwide, causing a huge health concern among people around the world.

For instance, according to WHO, in 2019, 296 million people were affected with Hepatitis B infection, with approximately 1.5 million new infections developing each year. Similarly, according to the WHO report, the global burden of dengue disease increased and observed around 3.1 million cases, with more than 25,000 cases considered severe.

With this rapid increase in the account for infectious diseases such as cancer, hepatitis, HIV, etc., there is a surge observed in the direct demand for diagnosis and, thus, is adding to the market growth by propelling the market in the forecast period.



Growing Demand for Technologically Advanced Tools in the Immunological Field



The accuracy and quick analysis of the biochemical and immunological parameters maintenance is a significant requirement for the analysis of immunological test results. Analyzers are designed in such a way as to ensure the ideal performance of the assays, such as maintaining sensitivity, lesser background noise, and quick reproducibility.

Also, the ELISA analyzers, such as open system automated analyzers, are fitted with pre-programmed test menus and simple guides that aid in saving installation along with providing the user convenience. For instance, In May 2022, Molecular Devices, LLC., a leading provider of high-performance life science solutions, launched its automated work cells for ELISA workflows.

The company introduced its five readymade new work cells for Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) workflows, which provide automation qualities such as increased walkaway time and throughput, reducing the labor-intensive, repetitive work in large samples, and thereby is expected to surge the market growth in the coming years.



Rising Demand for Measuring Enzyme Activity



The measurement of enzyme activity, along with the detection of soluble proteins, cytokines, and other protein bodies, is fueling the ELISA analyzers' market demand. Additionally, the growing case of allergies has led to demand for diagnostic techniques such as ELISA. ELISA is a widely used diagnostic technique in the detection of food allergies.

Furthermore, the indirect IgE-ELISA method is frequently used to detect allergen-specific IgE in serum samples due to its simplicity and low cost compared with other automated systems. For instance, In July 2018, Dynex Technologies announced its global Partnership with ZEUS Scientific.

The surge in market demand for ELISA analyzers is experienced with the increased sales and rising demand for ELISA test kits during the COVID-19 duration and is anticipated to bolster the ELISA analyzer market in the forecast period.



Recent Developments



ELISA is utilized to quantify antibody titers which are further utilized for the assessment of immunogenicity during vaccine development. Hence, several companies leading to their vaccine development have an increased demand for ELISA analyzers. For instance, a leading pharmaceutical company, Sanofi Incorporation, has 10 vaccine candidates in its pipeline, according to the latest updates at the Q2 2022 results meeting, which was held in July 2022.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in ELISA Analyzers Market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abcam

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Merck KGaA

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

BioTech

Agilent Technologies

QIAGEN

PerkinElmer Inc.

Report Scope



ELISA Analyzers Market, By Type:

Optical Filter ELISA Analyzer

Optical Grating ELISA Analyzers

ELISA Analyzers Market, By Mode:

Automated ELISA Analyzers

Semi-Automated Analyzers

ELISA Analyzers Market, By Application:

Immunology

Vaccine development

Drug Monitoring

Others

ELISA Analyzers Market, By End User:

Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organization

Diagnostic Laboratories

ELISA Analyzers Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hu40t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets