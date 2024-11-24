Global Elite Training of World Internet Conference Digital Academy Begins

WUZHEN, China, Nov. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRIOnline:

Barbara Ramos, Director of the Trade and Investment Strategy and Policy Division of the United Nations International Trade Centre (ITC)& delivers a speech The& trainees& take& notes during the lecture. The launch ceremony of the World Internet Conference& Digital Academy

On November 21, the launch ceremony for the Global Elite Training of the World Internet Conference Digital Academy was held. This training focuses on frontier trends on the digital economy, and the internet, and global advanced experience in digital transformation and leadership upgrades. During the sessions, authoritative experts from international organizations, globally renowned universities, and leading Internet companies gave lectures, and 40 trainees from 32 countries including Oman, Kenya, Tajikistan, and Mongolia participated in the training.

On that day, guests including Barbara Ramos, Chief of Research and Strategies for Exports of International Trade Centre (ITC), and Zhou Hongyi, Founder of 360 Group, delivered speeches on topics such as new quality productive forces and the digital economy, opportunities and challenges with cross-border e-commerce for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), large models bringing humanity into a new era of AI, and international economic and trade rules and corporate digital transformation.

The trainees on site all said that this learning experience was very helpful to them. Lutbayar Naranzul, Director of Compliance of the Risk Management Division of the Development Bank of Mongolia, said, "My main job currently is to control Internet risks and safeguard cybersecurity. This training course is exactly what I needed, and the content is highly relevant to my work. I have gained a lot."

Recently, during the main forum of the 2024 Wuzhen Summit,the World Internet Conference Digital Academy was officially launched.

