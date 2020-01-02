Global Email Encryption Market Review 2016-2018 and Forecast 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Email Encryption Market by Component, by Deployment, by Organization Size, by Type, and by Industry Vertical: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes and forecasts the email encryption market on a global and regional level. The study offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion).

The assessment of email encryption market dynamics gives a brief thought about the market drivers and restraints along with their impact on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the email encryption market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the email encryption market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors operating in the email encryption market. To understand the competitive landscape in the email encryption market, an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of the email encryption market by segmenting it based on deployment, component, organization size, type, industry vertical, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

Some major players of the global email encryption market are Proofpoint, HP Development, Microsoft, McAfee, Sophos, Symantec, TrendMicro, Zix Corporation, Entrust, Galaxkey, Tutanota, SafeNet, Vormetric, ProtonMail, DESLock, and Cisco Systems.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Email Encryption Market, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

2.2. Email Encryption Market: Market Snapshot



Chapter 3. Global Email Encryption Market - Industry Analysis

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

3.3. Technology Landscape

3.4. Market Drivers

3.4.1. North America

3.4.2. Europe

3.4.3. Asia-Pacific

3.4.3.1. The Rise in Business Emails Comprises Scams and Spear Phishing

3.4.4. Latin America

3.4.5. MEA

3.5. Restraints

3.5.1. High Cost of Email Encryption Solutions

3.6. Opportunity

3.6.1. Increase in Adoption of Multi-Cloud Services

3.7. Innovation & Sustainability

3.8. Regulatory Landscape

3.9. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.10. PESTLE Analysis

3.11. Email Encryption Market: Market Attractiveness Analysis



Chapter 4. Global Email Encryption Market - Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2018

4.2. Strategic Development



Chapter 5. Email Encryption Market - Deployment Analysis

5.1. Global Email Encryption Market Revenue Share, by Deployment, 2018 and 2025

5.2. Global Email Encryption Market by Cloud, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3. Global Email Encryption Market by On-Premises, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6. Email Encryption Market - Component Analysis

6.1. Global Email Encryption Market Revenue Share, by Component, 2018 and 2025

6.2. Global Email Encryption Market by Solution, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3. Global Email Encryption Market by Services, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 7. Email Encryption Market - Organization Size Analysis

7.1. Global Email Encryption Market Revenue Share, by Organization Size, 2018 and 2025

7.2. Global Email Encryption Market by SME, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3. Global Email Encryption Market by Large Enterprises, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 8. Email Encryption Market - Type Analysis

8.1. Global Email Encryption Market Revenue Share, by Type, 2018 and 2025

8.2. Global Email Encryption Market by End-To-End Email Encryption, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

8.3. Global Email Encryption Market by Gateway Email Encryption, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

8.4. Global Email Encryption Market by Boundary Email Encryption, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

8.5. Global Email Encryption Market by Hybrid Email Encryption, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

8.6. Global Email Encryption Market by Client Plugins, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 9. Email Encryption Market - Industry Vertical Analysis

9.1. Global Email Encryption Market Revenue Share, by Industry Vertical, 2018 and 2025

9.2. Global Email Encryption Market by BFSI, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

9.3. Global Email Encryption Market by Retail, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

9.4. Global Email Encryption Market by Government & Defense, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

9.5. Global Email Encryption Market by IT & Telecom, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

9.6. Global Email Encryption Market by Healthcare, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

9.7. Global Email Encryption Market by Manufacturing, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

9.8. Global Email Encryption Market by Energy & Utilities, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

9.9. Global Email Encryption Market by Others, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)



Chapter 10. Email Encryption Market - Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Email Encryption Market: Regional Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. Latin America

10.6. The Middle East and Africa



Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. Proofpoint

11.2. Cisco Systems

11.3. HP

11.4. Microsoft Corporation

11.5. McAfee

11.6. Symantec

11.7. Sophos

11.8. Entrust

11.9. TrendMicro

11.10. Zix Corporation

11.11. Galaxkey

11.12. DESLock

11.13. Tutanota

11.14. SafeNet

11.15. ProtonMail

11.16. Vormetric



