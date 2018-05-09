Global Email Security Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Cisco Systems, Fortinet, Proofpoint, Symantec & Trend Micro

DUBLIN, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global email security market's CAGR is expected to be more than 5%, however, the market's growth momentum will decelerate owing to a decrease in the year over year growth.
Global Email Security Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is adoption of cloud-based solutions. To ensure the low cost of ownership and manage complexities associated with data volumes, various end-users including financial institutions, government organizations, and players in the healthcare sector have increased the adoption of cloud-based solutions.
According to the report, one driver in the market is availability of converged security solutions. With the growing need to protect networks from advanced cyber threats, various companies across the globe are adopting multiple security solutions including web security, endpoint security, messaging security, data loss prevention, and network security solutions.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of open-source solutions. Open-source solutions are posing a serious threat to the global email security market, owing to the rapid technological advances. In addition, the global email security market is witnessing an increase in the adoption of open-source solutions.
Key vendors
- Cisco Systems
- Fortinet
- proofpoint
- Symantec
- Trend Micro
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Comparison by product
- Products
- Services
- Market opportunity by product
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Adoption of cloud-based solutions
- Increasing demand for integrated security suites
- Mobile devices supporting email security solutions
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
