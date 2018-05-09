Global Email Security Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Cisco Systems, Fortinet, Proofpoint, Symantec & Trend Micro

The global email security market's CAGR is expected to be more than 5%, however, the market's growth momentum will decelerate owing to a decrease in the year over year growth.

Global Email Security Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is adoption of cloud-based solutions. To ensure the low cost of ownership and manage complexities associated with data volumes, various end-users including financial institutions, government organizations, and players in the healthcare sector have increased the adoption of cloud-based solutions.

According to the report, one driver in the market is availability of converged security solutions. With the growing need to protect networks from advanced cyber threats, various companies across the globe are adopting multiple security solutions including web security, endpoint security, messaging security, data loss prevention, and network security solutions.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of open-source solutions. Open-source solutions are posing a serious threat to the global email security market, owing to the rapid technological advances. In addition, the global email security market is witnessing an increase in the adoption of open-source solutions.

Key vendors

Cisco Systems

Fortinet

proofpoint

Symantec

Trend Micro

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

On-premises



Cloud-based

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Products



Services



Market opportunity by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Adoption of cloud-based solutions

Increasing demand for integrated security suites

Mobile devices supporting email security solutions

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



