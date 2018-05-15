NEW YORK, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Embedded Computer



An embedded computer is defined as a computer system with a dedicated function integrated in the electrical or mechanical system. Embedded computers consist of basic components, such as microprocessors, 110 connections, and memory, embedded into a board with a real-time computing system.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588300



Technavio's analysts forecast the global embedded computer market will post a revenue more than USD 3300 million by 2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global embedded computer market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Embedded Computer Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• ABACO SYSTEMS

• Advantech

• Artesyn

• Curtiss-Wright

• Digi International

• EUROTECH

• Kontron S&T

• Radisys



Market driver

• Growing demand for IoT devices

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• High lead time

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Growing popularity of smart meters

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03588300



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-embedded-computer-market-will-post-a-revenue-more-than-usd-3300-million-by-2022-300648675.html