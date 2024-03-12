Global Embedded Finance Market Intelligence Databook Subscription 2024: Latest Updates on this Evolving Multi-Billion Dollar Industry

DUBLIN, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Embedded Finance Market Intelligence Databook Subscription - Q1 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Embedded Finance is expected to grow by 47.8% on annual basis to reach US$8,570.1 million in 2023.



The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 32.9% during 2023-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$8,570.1 million in 2023 to reach US$31,896.6 million by 2029.



Globally, investment in the embedded finance sector has surged significantly as both fintech firms and banking institutions seek to capitalize on the growing shift toward embedded financial offerings. Digital platforms and businesses are increasingly integrating financial services into their products and services to drive customer loyalty, revenue growth, and convenience.



Private equity and venture capital firms are also foreseeing high growth in the sector, especially in countries like India, where the market will record strong growth as more consumers bank, invest, borrow, and make online transactions. The market is also projected to record robust growth in the B2B embedded lending space, as small businesses struggle to access working capital through traditional channels.



Embedded lending leading the growth of the embedded finance industry in the global market



The macroeconomic challenges faced by small and medium-sized businesses are driving the demand for working capital globally. With merchants and retailers struggling to access credit through traditional channels, due to rising interest rates, embedded lending providers are experiencing strong growth around the world.

In India, Rupifi announced that the firm had disbursed over INR 20 billion in loans to businesses since its inception in 2020. The firm is offering embedded lending solutions through leading B2B marketplaces across sectors, including FMCG, Pharma, Fashion, and Electronics, among others.

In the United States, Amazon launched a cash advance feature for sellers on its platform. The feature will allow merchants to grow and scale their businesses, which will subsequently drive revenue growth from the e-commerce giant. Walmart, on the other hand, is also planning to introduce its buy now pay later product to drive more revenue.

In Europe, many of the B2B BNPL providers have raised funding rounds to provide credit facilities to more merchants and retailers. The funding rounds indicate that global venture capital and private equity firms are foreseeing growth in the B2B embedded payment space.

The trend is projected to further continue over the next three to four years, as the economic environment continues to drive the demand for credit access among small and medium-sized businesses globally.



The demand for embedded finance is growing significantly in the travel and tourism sector



Globally, travel activities have posted a strong rebound after two years of pandemic-induced restrictions. The pent-up travel demand has also resulted in the demand for embedded finance solutions, such as lending and insurance, at the checkout. As a result, firms are forging strategic alliances and launching new products globally.

In Australia, Zip partnered with JetStar airline operators to provide air travelers with a flexible payment solution at checkout. The service is expected to gain widespread traction due to the rising cost of living and pent-up travel demand.

In the United States, Afterpay partnered with Expedia, the global travel-based booking platform. The partnership will allow travelers to book flights, accommodations, and other travel activities using the buy now pay later payment method.

In Europe, Visitors Coverage, the pan-European insurtech firm, launched an embedded software-as-a-service solution amid the growing demand for such solutions among travelers in the region.

From the short to medium-term perspective, the publisher expects more such strategic partnerships and product launches that cater to the growing demand for embedded finance solutions among travelers.



Banking institutions can drive revenue growth by offering embedded finance services to small and medium-sized enterprises



Digital platforms are offering an array of financial services, thereby capturing the majority of the embedded finance market over the last few years. The growth of fintech firms has threatened the operations of conventional banks, who have been left far behind due to innovation and investment from digital platforms. However, the embedded finance industry is projected to grow significantly over the next three to four years, and conventional banks can still capitalize on the expected growth.



According to a report from Accenture, embedded finance offerings from small and medium-sized businesses can bring as much as US$92 billion in revenue for conventional banks by 2025. To capitalize on the growing market, banks need to strengthen as well as expand their relationships with consumers, while forging strategic alliances with leading digital platform providers. By delivering exceptional convenience and digital experiences, fintech firms have taken the market share from banking institutions. Consequently, traditional banking firms also need to focus on delivering more value to their customers through innovative experience and customer service.



Scope



Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Finance by Key Sectors

Retail

Logistics

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Consumer Health

Others

Embedded Finance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Finance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Insurance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel

Embedded Sales

Bancassurance

Broker's/IFA's

Tied Agents

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Motor Vehicle

Fire and Property

Accident and Health

General Liability

Marine, Aviation and other Transport

Other

Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by Type

BNPL Lending

POS Lending

Personal Loans

Embedded Lending by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Lending by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Embedded Payment by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Payment by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset

Hard Assets

Soft Assets

Asset Based Finance by End Users

SME's

Large Enterprises

