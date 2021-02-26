Global Embedded Secure Element Market Expected to Reach USD 667.9 Million by 2027 With A CAGR Of 10.1% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Embedded Secure Element Market by Types (Chip-Scale Package (CSP) Packages and Surface Mounted Device (SMD) Packages), Applications (Mobile Phones and Wearables, Automotive, Payment and Banking, Pay TV, and Others), and Regions: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027", the market was valued at USD 313.2 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of around 10.1% by the year 2027.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Thales Group

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

IDEMIA

Infineon Technologies AG

Maxim Integrated

Microchip Technology Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Rambus.com

Beijing HuaDa ZhiBao Electronic System Co.,Ltd.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that cover their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Embedded Secure Element Market

The global embedded secure element market is fragmented based on types, applications, and Regions.

In terms of type, the market is segmented into Chip-Scale Package (CSP) packages and Surface Mounted Device (SMD) packages.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented mobile phones and wearables, automotive, payment and banking, pay TV, and others.

Based on region, the global Embedded Secure Element Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. The Europe region is further categorized into U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, and the MEA region is further divided into GCC, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of MEA.

Embedded Secure Element (eSE) is a tamper-proof chip, which is available in different sizes and designs. These chips are embedded in mobile devices such as smartphones, and they help ensure that the data is stored in a safe place and information is shared only with authorized applications and people. Smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other devices use embedded secure element for the security purposes. The chip stores and processes information such as PIN codes, passwords, fingerprints, and payment information. Restricted access to the chip ensures secure strong protection to the element. Furthermore, no program needs to be installed on it and only trusted applications and devices have read or write access to the chip. Embedded secure element is designed to counter many known attacks, especially side-channel attacks. Factors such as rise in need to address counterfeiting activities, growth in demand for IoT devices, increase in penetration of smartphones and wearable, and surge in the online payments is expected to drive the market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Top six market player including Thales Group, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, IDEMIA and Microchip Technology Inc. constitute about 45% of the global embedded secure element market.

Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the market, followed by Europe . The market in North America is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period.

accounts for a major share of the market, followed by . The market in is projected to expand at significant CAGR during the forecast period. In terms of value, SBCs is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The use of embedded secure element is rising worldwide, especially in emerging economies due to growing industrial development activities. The expansion of the embedded secure element market is attributed to major reforms made by various governments in respective countries.

The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to generate large revenue during the forecast period owing to growing population, increasing urbanization. Embedded secure element market consumption has increased considerably in these regions in the past few years.

Read 166 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Global Embedded Secure Element Market by Types (Chip-Scale Package (CSP) Packages and Surface Mounted Device (SMD) Packages), Applications (Mobile Phones and Wearables, Automotive, Payment and Banking, Pay TV, and Others), and Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa)"

Key Segments Covered

By Types

Chip-scale Package (CSP) Packages

Surface Mounted Device (SMD) Packages

By Applications

Mobile Phones and Wearables

Automotive

Payment and Banking

Pay TV

Others

By Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Target Audience:

Supply-side: embedded secure element market manufacturers, raw material suppliers, primary respondents, and distributors.

Research & Development Facilities, Semiconductor & Electronics, Solar Devices, Medical Equipment, etc.

Regulatory Side: Concerned government authorities, commercial research & development (R&D) institutions, and other regulatory bodies.

Associations and Industry Bodies: Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), International, Organization for Standardization (ISO), Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Computer Society, World Trade Organization (WTO), Occupational, Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), American National Standards Institute (ANSI), Consumer Technology Association (CTA) International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Open Mobile Alliance (OMA).

SOURCE Growth Market Reports