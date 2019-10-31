Global Embedded Telematics in the Automotive Industry, 2019-2025: Next-generation Vehicles With LTE Connectivity to Give Rise to Broader Service Structures
Oct 31, 2019, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of Embedded Telematics in the Automotive Industry, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyses the strategies, competitive landscape, business models, and future focus areas of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), telematics service providers, and technology companies in the global automotive embedded telematics services market.
This study aims to analyse the telematics services market with a focus on market trends; the key trends under study include the eCall mandate and its impact; data monetisation; reconfigurable eSIM adoption; disruption within the value chain; telematics for electric vehicles; and the telematics service offerings roadmap. This research service lists the potential market opportunities for participants in the embedded telematics space and strategic imperatives for market participants to get ahead of their competition.
With the eCall mandate having been put into action in 2018, passenger vehicles are expected to be connected by 2025 and the penetration of telematics is set to increase significantly. These macro factors coupled with trends, such as rising sales due to economic development, stricter regulations, and more importantly, the advent of autonomous vehicles, have driven the adoption of telematics services.
With the emergence of connected services and their demand amongst fleet owners, telematics has become a key differentiator amongst OEMs. Telematics is also helping OEMs to strengthen their customer association to their brand by converting one-time sales into continual service-centred relationships.
In the wake of autonomy and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) connectivity, telematics service providers have also evolved from only being telematics providers to technology innovation partners. They are changing their business approach to focus on innovation, rather than production.
High-speed data services are a platform for telcos to offer telematics. Telcos have evolved from being powerful service providers to application and services switchboards. This puts them in the driver's seat to manage the app-based open-platform telematics ecosystem. They see real value addition in offering data analytics and intelligence, rather than only selling vehicle-based raw data. Most top network providers initially forayed into fleet telematics by starting-off with their in-house solutions, and then expanded their portfolio and regional presence through the acquisition of prominent telematics service providers.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the trends driving telematics service providers into entering the passenger vehicle telematics ecosystem?
- What are the strategies currently devised by telematics providers in the passenger vehicle telematics ecosystem?
- What are the key solutions in the current scenario and what will be some of the upcoming solutions that will be in demand?
- What are the strategic imperatives for telematics vendors as a whole community?
- What are the opportunities available for future non-traditional telematics vendors in the automotive market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary - Key Findings
- Telematics Evolution - Features Analysis
- Future Telematics Services - Leveraging IoT and New Technology
- Proactive First Notification Of Loss (FNOL)
- OEM Strategies and Key Focus Areas
- Telematics Features - Benchmarking by Region
- Key Developments - Advanced Connectivity Solutions
- Definitions - Types of Telematics Services
2. Research Scope, Definitions, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Product Definitions - Types of Telematics Solutions
- Research Methodology
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
3. Forecasts - Embedded Telematics in the Automotive Industry
- Market Landscape - Connected Car Volume Forecast
- Global Embedded Telematics Subscribers Forecast by Region
4. Market Trends in Telematics
- Market Avenues for Key Ecosystem Participants
- Retrofit Connectivity - OEM Strategies to Increase Telematics Penetration
- Remote Connectivity Apps from OEMs - Key New Offerings
- Telematics Services Roadmap
- Telematics Hardware Roadmap
- Evolving Telematics Service Subscription Offerings
- Repositioning OnStar as a Revenue Centre
- Impact of eCall Mandate
- Reprogrammable eSIM technology
- VW CarNet - Strategies to Leverage Full Connectivity
- Vehicle Maintenance - From Diagnostics to Predictive Maintenance
- Case Study - OnStar's Proactive Alerts
- FORDPass Connected Services - Enabling Smart Mobility Initiatives
- Volkswagen's WE Digital Ecosystem
- Mercedes-Benz Me Connect and Connect Business.
- Volkswagen Automotive Cloud - One Digital Platform
- Telematics for Electric Vehicles
5. Benchmarking TSPs
- TSP Benchmarking
- TSP Benchmarking - Key Findings
6. OEM Comparative Analysis
- OEM Telematics Solutions
- European OEM Telematics Services Summary
- European OEM App Integration Summary
- North American OEM Telematics Services Summary
- North American OEM App Integration Summary
- Chinese OEM Telematics Services Summary
- China OEM App Integration Summary
- Global Telecom Operators and Connected Car Programs
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Automotive Telematics Ecosystem Companies
- Growth Opportunity - Partnerships and Business Models
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. Conclusions
