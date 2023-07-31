Global Emerging Cellular IoT Projects Database 2023: Focus on Forecasts on the Future Developments for Each Deployment Until 2027

News provided by

Research and Markets

31 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

DUBLIN, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "350 Emerging Cellular IoT Projects Worldwide - 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Highlights from the database:

  • Detailed data in Excel format on 350 emerging cellular IoT deployments identified globally.
  • Practical information including the involved companies, HQ location and website for every deployment.
  • Categorisation of each project by the main IoT vertical.
  • Geographical breakdown detailing the number of active cellular IoT connections by region per project.
  • Forecasts on the future developments for each deployment until 2027.
  • Analyst commentary on the methodology and summary of key findings as well as select case studies.

This database includes a list of 350 emerging cellular IoT projects worldwide. The information included about each of these is mainly the company name and location, project name and type, website address, IoT vertical and the number of connections by region (including 5-year forecasts). These 350 projects consist of a mix of both start-ups and more incumbent projects and represented together 5.9 million subscriptions at the end of 2022. The list is delivered in Excel format.

This database answers the following questions

  • Which are notable emerging cellular IoT projects deployed on the global market?
  • What is the geographical breakdown of key IoT deployments by region?
  • Which projects are expected to experience the highest growth rates in the next five years?
  • Which of the IoT verticals have the greatest number of emerging deployments?
  • How will the list develop in the future as the constituent deployments progress?

Who should read this report?
350 Emerging Cellular IoT Projects Worldwide is a unique source of information about emerging IoT projects identified by the analyst as part of the company's world-class market research in the space. Whether you are a telecom operator, platform provider, hardware manufacturer, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 350 Emerging Cellular IoT Projects Worldwide
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Methodology
1.3 Overview of the database entries
1.4 Entrepreneurship and the Internet of Things
1.5 Case studies
1.6 Concluding remarks and future outlook

List of Figures
Figure 1.1: Overview of the deployments by IoT vertical (2022)
Figure 1.2: Active IoT units by vertical (2022-2027)
Figure 1.3: Active IoT units by vertical and geographical market (2022)
Figure 1.4: Kiwisat cloud fleet management software interface
Figure 1.5: Limmex emergency watches
Figure 1.6: Miles carsharing vehicle
Figure 1.7: Fastned charging station
Figure 1.8: Sony Visilion tracker and online application
Figure 1.9: Sensoneo smart ultrasonic fill-level sensor

A selection of Companies Mentioned in this report includes

  • Fastned
  • Kiwisat
  • Limmex
  • Miles
  • Sensoneo
  • Sony

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/se2eu4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Diagnostic Substances Market 2023: Comprehensive Analysis of Top 70 Companies Including Abaxis, Canon Medical Systems and Galderma Laboratorium

Global Asset Management Industry Report 2023: Comprehensive Analysis of Top 370 Companies

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.