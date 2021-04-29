Global Emerging Mental Health Devices and Platforms Market Report 2021-2030: Opportunities in Partnerships Between Non-Healthcare Companies and Mental Health Platform Developers

DUBLIN, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Emerging Mental Health Devices and Platforms Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global emerging mental health devices and platforms market is projected to reach $18,717.5 million by 2030.

In the pre-COVID-19 scenario, the market was expected to grow at the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.15% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant increase in teleconsultations, adoption of mental health mobile platforms, and a surge in funding activities for ensuring the mental wellbeing of the global population. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have a prolonged impact on the market.

Due to the pandemic, the market is anticipated to register robust growth with a CAGR of 24.69% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

Besides these parameters, the study also encompasses the market growth drivers, opportunities, market restraining factors, competition mapping, segmental analysis, and COVID-19 impact on the market.

The study indicates that growing demand for teleconsultations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing funding activity in the digital mental health landscape, rising adoption of digital mental health solutions in emerging economies, and entry of pharmaceutical companies in the digital mental health paradigm are fueling the growth of the market.

The study highlights the various emerging opportunities, such as the development of portable mental health devices, development of novel therapies for mental health treatment, product expansion, and business expansion opportunities that can be leveraged by players operating in the market.

Additionally, the market intelligence report throws a spotlight on the funding scenario, key technology trends, regulatory landscape, patent scenario, and product pipeline for global emerging mental health devices and platforms market.

To gain a holistic view of the market, data from different segments of the market has been analyzed minutely. These segments include product, application, therapy, end user, and region. Each of these segments is further categorized into sub-segments and micro-segments to compile an in-depth study.

The application segment of the global emerging mental health devices and platforms market includes analysis of different types of indications wherein emerging mental health devices, and platforms are used, such as stress, anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and other mental, emotional, and behavioral health disorders.

Key insights are drawn from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of leading companies, market participants, and vendors.

The key players profiled in the report include AbleTo, Inc., Calm, Electromedical Products International, Inc., Flow Neuroscience AB, Ginger, Happify Health, Headspace Inc., Lyra Health, Inc., Monsenso A/S, Neuronetics, Pear Therapeutics, Inc., Psious, Quartet Health, Talkspace, Teladoc Health, Inc., Woebot Health, and Ybrain, Inc.

Moreover, the study also consists of snapshots of Bioself Technology, Innovative Neurological Devices, Lief Therapeutics, NeuroSigma, Inc., and Sentio Solutions Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Scope of Report

2.1 Scope of Study

2.2 Inclusion and Exclusion Criteria of the Report

2.3 Key Questions Answered by Research Study

3 Report Methodology

4 Epidemiology and Reimbursement for Global Emerging Mental Health Devices and Platforms Market

4.1 Epidemiology of Mental Health Disorders

4.2 Regional Prevalence of Mental Health Disorders

4.3 Psychiatrist Density

4.4 Reimbursement Landscape

4.4.1 U.S.

5 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Emerging Mental Health Devices and Platforms Market

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Regulatory Framework

5.2 Impact on Global Emerging Mental Health Devices and Platforms Market Size

5.2.1 Scenario Comparison Analysis

5.2.2 Key Developments During COVID-19 Pandemic

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Adoption of Emerging Mental Health Devices and Platforms

5.3.1 Short-Term Impact

5.3.2 Mid-Term Impact

5.3.3 Long-Term Impact

5.4 Entry Barriers and Opportunities for Companies Entering the Market

6 Industry Analysis

6.1 Technology Landscape

6.1.1 Key Trends

6.1.1.1 Short-Term Potential (2-4 Years)

6.1.1.2 Mid-Term Potential (5-10 Years)

6.1.1.3 Long-Term Potential (8-12 Years)

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Medical Cost Savings Analysis

6.4 Funding Scenario

6.5 Associations and Consortiums

6.6 Regulatory Framework

6.6.1 Regulations in North America

6.6.1.1 U.S.

6.6.1.2 Canada

6.6.2 Regulations in Europe

6.6.3 Regulations in Asia-Pacific

6.6.3.1 Japan

6.6.3.2 China

6.6.4 Regulations in Rest-of-the-World

6.7 Patent Analysis

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Market Share Analysis

7.1.1 Global Emerging Mental Health Devices and Platforms Market Share Analysis (by Company)

7.1.2 Global Emerging Mental Health Platforms Market (by Company)

7.2 Key Strategies and Developments

7.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Business Expansion

7.2.2 Funding Activities

7.2.3 New Offerings

7.2.4 Regulatory and Legal

7.2.5 Mergers and Acquisitions Activities

7.3 Growth Share Matrix

7.3.1 Growth Share Matrix (by Product Type)

7.3.2 Growth Share Matrix (by Application)

7.4 Product Mapping Analysis

7.5 Business Model Analysis

7.6 Pricing Analysis

7.7 Pipeline Analysis

8 Global Emerging Mental Health Devices and Platforms Market Scenario

8.1 Assumptions and Limitations

8.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

8.2.1 Key Findings

8.2.2 Opportunity Assessment

8.3 Global Emerging Mental Health Devices and Platforms Market Size and Forecast

8.3.1 Realistic Growth Scenario

8.3.2 Pessimistic/Conservative Growth Scenario

8.3.3 Optimistic Growth Scenario

8.4 Market Dynamics

8.4.1 Market Drivers

8.4.1.1 Growing Demand for Teleconsultations in the Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic

8.4.1.2 Increasing Funding Activity in Digital Mental Health Landscape

8.4.1.3 Rising Adoption of Digital Mental Health Solutions in Emerging Economies

8.4.1.4 Entry of Pharmaceutical Companies in Digital Mental Health Paradigm

8.4.2 Market Restraints

8.4.2.1 Lack of Clinically Validated Scientific Data

8.4.2.2 User Data Privacy Concerns

8.4.3 Impact Analysis

8.4.4 Market Opportunities

8.4.4.1 Development of Portable Mental Health Devices

8.4.4.2 Development of Novel Therapies for Mental Health Treatment

8.4.4.3 Product Portfolio Expansion

8.4.4.3.1 Technology Integrated Solutions for Severe Mental Health Illnesses

8.4.4.3.2 Provider-Centric Mental Health Platforms

8.4.4.4 Business Collaborations

8.4.4.4.1 Partnership Between Non-Healthcare Companies and Mental Health Platform Developers

8.4.4.4.2 Partnerships with Local Mental Health Facilities for Expansion in Non-English-Speaking Regions

8.4.4.5 Regional Analysis for Opportunities

9 Global Emerging Mental Health Devices and Platforms Market (by Product Type)

9.1 Overview

9.2 Platforms

9.3 Devices

10 Global Emerging Mental Health Devices and Platforms Market (by Application)

10.1 Overview

10.2 Stress

10.3 Anxiety

10.4 Depression

10.5 Bipolar Disorder

10.6 Schizophrenia

10.7 Others

11 Global Emerging Mental Health Devices and Platforms Market (by Therapy)

11.1 Overview

11.2 Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT)

11.3 Electrotherapy

11.4 Others

12 Global Emerging Mental Health Devices and Platforms Market (by End Users)

12.1 Overview

12.2 Patients

12.3 Providers

12.4 Employers

12.5 Others

13 Global Emerging Mental Health Devices and Platforms Market (by Region)

14 Company Profiles

AbleTo, Inc.

Calm

Electromedical Products International, Inc.

Flow Neuroscience AB

Ginger

Happify Health

Headspace Inc.

Lyra Health, Inc.

Monsenso A/S

Neuronetics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

Psious

Quartet Health

Talkspace

Teladoc Health, Inc.

Woebot Health

Ybrain, Inc.

