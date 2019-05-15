Global EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Industry

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --This report analyzes the worldwide markets for EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies in US$ by the following Categories: Conductive Coatings, Conductive Plastics, Metal Cabinets, Laminates/Tapes, and Others.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

The report profiles 76 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- 3M Company

- AI Technology, Inc.-

Chang Gu Chuan Technology Co., Ltd.

- Changzhou Pioneer Electronic Co., Ltd.

- China EMI Shielding Materials Co., Ltd.

- Coilcraft, Inc.

EMI AND RFI SHIELDING MATERIALS AND TECHNOLOGIES MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Conductive Coatings

Conductive Plastics

Metal Cabinets

Laminates/Tapes

Other Shielding Materials and Technologies

2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies - A Prelude

Increasing Proliferation of Electronic Devices and Compliance with Environmental and EMC

egulations Support Growth in EMI /RFI Shielding Market

Conductive Coatings Lead Global EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market

Consumer Electronics, Telecom, Aerospace & Defense and Automotive Sectors Drive Demand for EMI/RFI Shielding Products

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in EMI/RFI Shielding Market

Need to Ensure Proper Functioning of Electronic Devices Drives Manufacturer Focus onto EMI/RFI Shielding Materials & Technologies

EMC Regulations - A Major Driving Factor for EMI/RFI Shielding Material

EMI/RFI Shielding Materials Imperative for Reducing Electromagnetic Pollution in Electronic Devices

Positive Global Economic Outlook to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the Near Term

Table 1: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for 2017 through 2019 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Challenges Confronting EMI/RFI Shielding Market

3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Proliferation of Electronic Devices Lends Traction to EMI/RFI Technologies Market

Table 2: Electronics and IT Industry Worldwide - Production Value in US$ Billion for the Years 2014, 2016 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Electronics and IT Industry (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Production Value by Category for AV Equipment, Communications Equipment, Computers & Information Terminals, Display Services, Electronic Components, Semiconductors, Solution Services and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Demand for Telecom Infrastructure Equipment & Communication Devices and Subsequent Rise in their Production Bodes Well for the Market

Table 4: Global Mobile Subscriptions in Millions by Geographic Region for the Years 2017 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Relentless Craze for Smartphones and New Device Roll Outs Augurs Well for the Market

Table 5: World Market for Smartphones: Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Global Smartphones Penetration Rate by Region - Smartphones as a Percentage of Total Mobile Connections for 2017 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Global Penetration of 4G LTE Network Technology - Number of 4G LTE Connections as % of Total Population for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Threat of EMF Radiation Emissions in 5G Networks Raises Demand for EMI Shielding

Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices Augurs Well for the Market

EMI Shielding for Wireless Consumer Products

Demand for Computing Devices Add to Growth in the Market

Table 8: Global Shipments of Desktop PCs, Laptops and Tablets in Million Units for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rise in Demand and Production of Automotive Electronics to Sustain Demand for EMI Shielding Products

Table 9: Global Automobile Production Volume in Thousand Units for the Years 2015, 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Global Sales of Passenger Cars in Thousand Units for the Years 2016, 2019, 2022, and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Sophisticated Electronics in Automobiles Makes EMI Shielding Imperative

Exploring New Solutions for Ever Increasing Electronic Content in Automobiles

Table 11: Automotive Electronics Cost as % of Total Cost of Electronics in an Automobile for the Years 1970, 1980, 2000, 2017, 2020 and 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aerospace & Defense Sector - Adding to the Demand

Table 12: Global Aircraft EMI Shielding Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Global Military Spending in US$ Billion for the Years 2014 through 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Tough Shielding Structures and Materials Required to Survive High Power Electromagnetic Attacks

Transparent EMI Shielding Solutions for Military Applications

Growing Need for EMI Shielding in Home Appliances

Medical Electronic Devices Manufacturing - High Potential Market

Concerns over RFID Related EMI Promotes Research

Growing Opportunity in the Energy Sector

The Rise of Smart Grids - A Potential Opportunity

Renewable Energy Industry Offers Growth Prospects

EMI Shielding for Touch Screen Interfaces - Burgeoning Opportunity

Conductive Coatings Continues to Remain Largest Revenue Contributor

Table 14: World Conductive Coatings Market (2016 & 2018): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Material Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Focus on Renewable Energy Will Continue to Boost Demand for Conductive Coatings in PV Market

Table 15: Conductive Coatings in PV Applications: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Material Type for Years 2014 and 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

New Display Technologies to Lend Traction to Conductive Coating Market in Display Segment

Table 16: Conductive Coatings Applications in Displays: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Material Type for Years 2014 and 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Innovative Applications Add to Market Growth

Conductive Plastics Market - A Review

4. TECHNOLOGICAL BREAKTHROUGHS IN EMI/RFI SHIELDING

3D CAD Programs Revolutionize EMI Shield Designs

EMI/RFI Shielding Solutions by Orbel

Transparent EMI Shielding Materials for Displays Used in Defense and Aerospace Sectors

Innovative Metal Mesh Technology

Shielding Performance

Customized EMI/RFI Solutions Gain Ground

Use of Nanomaterial for Conductive Coating - A Major Technology Achievement

Nanocomposites - An Introduction

Polymer Matrix Nanocomposites

Carbon Filler Based Nanocomposites

Carbon Nanotubes (CNTs)

Graphene

Intrinsically Conducting Polymers

Environmental Concerns over Electroless Plating Promote Innovations

Highly Conductive Epoxy Coatings - A Substitute for Electroless Plating

5. REGULATORY OVERVIEW

Regulatory Compliance Procedures

Verification

Declaration of Conformity

Certification

Regulatory Compliance Frameworks

Coverage of Class A and B in the US and EU

EMC Regulatory Overview in Select Countries/Region

US

Overview of EMC in the US

Canada

Overview of Canadian EMC Regulation

Brazil

Overview of EMC in Brazil

European Union

EU EMC - A Glimpse

Russia

Overview of EMC in Russia

Japan

EMC in Japan

China

Overview of EMC in China

6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

An Introduction to EMI

Classification of EMI

Based on Origin

List of Potential Man-made EMI Sources

Based on Time Duration

Impulse Noise

Continuous Interference

Based on Bandwidth

Narrowband

Broadband

Important Concepts Associated with EMI and RFI

Effect of EMI on Implanted Device

Viable Technique to Minimize EMI/RFI

Shielding: An Essential Component

Coupling Mechanisms

Radiated Coupling

Conducted Coupling

Inductive Coupling

EMI/RFI Materials and Technology Categories

Conductive Coatings

Metallic Coatings

Metallic Oxides

Nanomaterials

Conductive Plastics

Metal Cabinets

EMI Shielding Tapes

EMI Tape Varieties

Aluminum Foil Tapes

Copper Foil Tapes

Powder Paint Mask Foil Tapes

Miscellaneous EMI/RFI Technologies

Metal RF Gaskets (Fingerstock)

Role of Government in EMI Regulation and Compliance

A Glimpse of EMI/RFI Technology Applications

Aerospace Applications

Automotive Industry

Batteries

Displays

Fuel Cells

Medical Equipment

Military Applications

Photovoltaic Cells

Solid-State Lighting

Sensors

7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Focus on Select Global Players 3M Company (USA) AI Technology, Inc. (USA) Chang Gu Chuan Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) Changzhou Pioneer Electronic Co., Ltd. (China) China EMI Shielding Materials Co., Ltd. (China) Coilcraft, Inc. (USA) Cybershield, Inc. (USA) Edogawa Gosei Co., Ltd. (Japan) EIS Fabrico (USA) ETS-Lindgren (USA) Greene Rubber Company (USA) Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany) Jinan EMI Shielding Technology Co., Ltd. (China) KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES America, Inc. (USA) Laird Technologies, Inc. (USA) Leader Tech, Inc. (USA) Lonyan Eteng Electronics Co., Ltd. (China) MAJR Products Corporation (USA) Marian, Inc. (USA) Omega Shielding Products, Inc. (USA) Orion Industries, Inc. (USA) Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA) PPG Industries, Inc. (USA) Schaffner Holding AG (Switzerland) Schlegel Electronic Materials, Inc. (USA) Solueta Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Systems Integrators LLC (USA) Tech-Etch, Inc. (USA) Zippertubing® Company (USA) 7.2 Product Innovations/Introductions Schaffner Launches RFI filters Integrated with IEC Inlet Cor C20 Kemtron Introduces Superior Quality EMC Shielding Gasket Electrolube Unveils Form-in-Place EMI Shielding Materials Tech-Etch Introduces EMI/RFI Shielding Low-Profile, Clip-On Gasket Creative Materials Launches Innovative Range of Washable Conductive Inks and Coatings Schaffner Extends Range of Single-Phase EMC filters Federal-Mogul to Launch High Thermal Conductivity Materials Schaffner Expands Portfolio of FN 2000 Series Filters 7.3 Recent Industry Activity Integral Technologies and PolyOne Ink Licensing agreement Zircotec Announces Development of Conductive Ceramic Coatings for Composite Battery Casings in EVs NSG Creates Thinnest Transparent Electro-conductive Coating Glass Haydale Enters into Strategic Agreement with Imagine Intelligent Materials Cybershield Takes Over Seleco GI Plastek Extends In-House EMI/EFI Shielding Capabilities

8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by Category

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Conductive Coating Materials and Technologies for EMI & RFI Shielding by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Conductive Coating Materials and Technologies for EMI & RFI Shielding by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Conductive Coating Materials and Technologies for EMI & RFI Shielding by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Conductive Plastic Materials and Technologies for EMI & RFI Shielding by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Conductive Plastic Materials and Technologies for EMI & RFI Shielding by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Conductive Plastic Materials and Technologies for EMI & RFI Shielding by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Cabinet Materials and Technologies for EMI & RFI Shielding by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Metal Cabinet Materials and Technologies for EMI & RFI Shielding by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Metal Cabinet Materials and Technologies for EMI & RFI Shielding by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laminate/Tape Materials and Technologies for EMI & RFI Shielding by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Historic Review for Laminate/Tape Materials and Technologies for EMI & RFI Shielding by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Laminate/Tape Materials and Technologies for EMI & RFI Shielding by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other EMI/RFI Materials and Technologies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Historic Review for Other EMI/RFI Materials and Technologies by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Other EMI/RFI Materials and Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

9.1 The United States A.Market Analysis Current and Future Analysis Growing Focus on Smart Grids Offer Opportunities Rising Military Applications of COTS Products Promotes MIL- STD-461F Compliance US Electronic Manufacturing Sector's Move to Asia Challenges EMI/RFI Shielding Materials & Technologies Market Regulatory Overview Overview of EMC in the US B.Market Analytics Table 35: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Category - Conductive Coatings, Conductive Plastics, Metal Cabinets, Laminates/ Tapes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 36: US Historic Review for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Category - Conductive Coatings, Conductive Plastics, Metal Cabinets, Laminates/ Tapes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2011 through 2(includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 37: US 14-Year Perspective for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Conductive Coatings, Conductive Plastics, Metal Cabinets, Laminates/Tapes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) 9.2 Canada A.Market Analysis Current and Future Analysis Regulatory Overview Overview of Canadian EMC Regulation B.Market Analytics Table 38: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Category - Conductive Coatings, Conductive Plastics, Metal Cabinets, Laminates/Tapes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 39: Canadian Historic Review for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Category - Conductive Coatings, Conductive Plastics, Metal Cabinets, Laminates/ Tapes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2011 through 2(includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 40: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Conductive Coatings, Conductive Plastics, Metal Cabinets, Laminates/Tapes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) 9.3 Japan A.Market Analysis Current and Future Analysis Regulatory Overview EMC in Japan B.Market Analytics Table 41: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Category - Conductive Coatings, Conductive Plastics, Metal Cabinets, Laminates/ Tapes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 42: Japanese Historic Review for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Category - Conductive Coatings, Conductive Plastics, Metal Cabinets, Laminates/ Tapes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2011 through 2(includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 43: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Conductive Coatings, Conductive Plastics, Metal Cabinets, Laminates/Tapes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) 9.4 Europe A.Market Analysis Market Overview Regulatory Overview EU EMC - A Glimpse B.Market Analytics Table 44: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 45: European Historic Review for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 46: European 14-Year Perspective for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 47: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Category - Conductive Coatings, Conductive Plastics, Metal Cabinets, Laminates/ Tapes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 48: European Historic Review for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Category - Conductive Coatings, Conductive Plastics, Metal Cabinets, Laminates/Tapes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 49: European 14-Year Perspective for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Conductive Coatings, Conductive Plastics, Metal Cabinets, Laminates/Tapes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) 9.4.1 France Market Analysis Table 50: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 51: French Historic Review for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2011 through 2(includes corresponding Graph/Chart) 9.4.2 Germany Market Analysis Table 52: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 53: German Historic Review for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2011 through 2(includes corresponding Graph/Chart) 9.4.3 Italy Market Analysis Table 54: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 55: Italian Historic Review for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2011 through 2(includes corresponding Graph/Chart) 9.4.4 The United Kingdom Market Analysis Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 57: UK Historic Review for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) 9.4.5 Spain Market Analysis Table 58: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 59: Spanish Historic Review for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2011 through 2(includes corresponding Graph/Chart) 9.4.6 Russia A.Market Analysis A.Market Analysis Regulatory Overview Overview of EMC in Russia B.Market Analytics Table 60: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 61: Russian Historic Review for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2011 through 2(includes corresponding Graph/Chart) 9.4.7 Rest of Europe Market Analysis Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 63: Rest of Europe Historic Review for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) 9.5 Asia-Pacific A.Market Analysis Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth Increased R&D Investments by Asian Companies Augurs Well for the Market B.Market Analytics Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Geographic Region - China, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2016 through 2(includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Geographic Region - China, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 66: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 67: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Category - Conductive Coatings, Conductive Plastics, Metal Cabinets, Laminates/Tapes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 68: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Category - Conductive Coatings, Conductive Plastics, Metal Cabinets, Laminates/Tapes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 69: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Conductive Coatings, Conductive Plastics, Metal Cabinets, Laminates/Tapes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) 9.5.1 China A.Market Analysis Current and Future Analysis Regulatory Overview Overview of EMC in China B.Market Analytics Table 70: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 71: Chinese Historic Review for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2011 through 2(includes corresponding Graph/Chart) 9.5.2 South Korea Market Analysis Table 72: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 73: South Korean Historic Review for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2011 through 2(includes corresponding Graph/Chart) 9.5.3 Taiwan Market Analysis Table 74: Taiwanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 75: Taiwanese Historic Review for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2011 through 2(includes corresponding Graph/Chart) 9.5.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Analysis Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) 9.6 Middle East & Africa Market Analysis Table 78: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Category - Conductive Coatings, Conductive Plastics, Metal Cabinets, Laminates/Tapes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 79: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Category - Conductive Coatings, Conductive Plastics, Metal Cabinets, Laminates/Tapes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 80: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Conductive Coatings, Conductive Plastics, Metal Cabinets, Laminates/Tapes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) 9.7 Latin America A.Market Analysis Current and Future Analysis EMC Regulations in Brazil Overview of EMC in Brazil B.Market Analytics Table 81: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Category - Conductive Coatings, Conductive Plastics, Metal Cabinets, Laminates/Tapes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 82: Latin American Historic Review for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Category - Conductive Coatings, Conductive Plastics, Metal Cabinets, Laminates/Tapes and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousands for Years 2through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart) Table 83: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Conductive Coatings, Conductive Plastics, Metal Cabinets, Laminates/Tapes and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 76 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 80) The United States (46) Canada (1) Japan (2) Europe (12) - Germany (1) - The United Kingdom (6) - Rest of Europe (5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (18) Latin America (1) Read the full report:

