Global Emotion Analytics Market 2019-2024 with Use Cases from WNS, SPEC India, Adoreboard, Callminer, Genesys

DUBLIN, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emotion Analytics Market by Type (Text, Facial, Speech, and Video Analytics), Application (Customer Experience Management, Competitive Intelligence, Sales and Marketing Management), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Emotion Analytics Market Size to Grow from USD 2.2 Billion in 2019 to USD 4.6 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.8% During 2019-2024



Need for higher customer satisfaction, rising significance for real-time emotion analytics, adherence to regulatory and compliance standards, and increasing need for emotion analytics software and services to cater to the growing Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector are the major factors driving the emotion analytics market. However, the absence of governing bodies and regulations and misinterpretation in the analysis of emotions may limit market growth.

Video analytics segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Owing to the rising rate of crimes and threats worldwide, the adoption of video analytics has become an important task for every business. Video analytics is being used to enhance security, improve operational efficiency, offer access control, and provide actionable insights for crime investigations. It is used to extract useful and meaningful information from digital video content. It is mainly utilized for motion detection, facial recognition, sending alerts, people counting, license plate reading, and continuous analysis.

Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC has the world's fastest-growing economies, and technology penetration in the region is high. The region covers some of the potential market countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore. Owing to the rapid industrialization, organizations in the region are becoming more competitive and focusing on offering better customer service. APAC is expected to experience extensive growth opportunities in the next few years.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Emotion Analytics Market

4.2 Global Market Share of Organization Size and Regions

4.3 Market By Region

4.4 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Advent of Innovative Solutions to Enhance Customer Satisfaction

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand to Create More Personalized User Experiences and Improve Sales Performance

5.2.1.3 Growing Adoption of Wearable Technologies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Absence of Governing Bodies and Regulations

5.2.2.2 Misinterpretation in the Analysis of Emotions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Recognition Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness About the use of Emotion Analytics

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Emotion Analytics use Cases

5.3.1.1 WNS

5.3.1.2 SPEC India

5.3.1.3 Adoreboard

5.3.1.4 Callminer

5.3.1.5 Genesys

6 Emotion Analytics Market By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Text Analytics

6.2.1 Hospitality and Restaurant Industries to Benefit Greatly From Using Texts in Finding Flaws and Offering Better Services to Customers

6.3 Facial Analytics

6.3.1 Increasing Need to Capture Customer Behavior and Personality to be the Major Driver Contributing to the Growth of the Market

6.4 Speech Analytics

6.4.1 Speech Analytics in Emotion Analytics to Facilitate Decision-Makers to Make Better Decisions Based on Real-Time Information

6.5 Video Analytics

6.5.1 Video Analytics to Enable Organizations to Capture and Analyze Critical Data and Make Business Decisions Using Intelligently Analyzed Data Provided By Video Analytics

7 Emotion Analytics Market By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sales and Marketing Management

7.2.1 Emotion Analytics to Help Brands Analyze Visitors' Behavior and Optimize Campaigns in Real Time

7.3 Customer Experience Management

7.3.1 Emotion Analytics to Help Companies in Generating Offers for Retention of Customers and Reducing Escalation and Termination of Services

7.4 Competitive Intelligence

7.4.1 Competitive Intelligence to Help Companies Stay More Competitive and Updated for Overcoming Threats

7.5 Public Safety and Law Enforcement

7.5.1 Regions to Adopt Emotion Analytics for Safeguarding Their Citizens and Enforcing Laws for Their Betterment and Safety

7.6 Workforce Management

7.6.1 Emotion Analytics Glean Employee Morale and Feelings From Verbal and Nonverbal Actions

8 Emotion Analytics Market By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

8.2.1 Emotion Analytics Solutions to Help Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Handle Their Business Efficiently, Along With Providing Optimized Customer Satisfaction and Better Workforce Management

8.3 Large Enterprises

8.3.1 Large Enterprises to Utilize Emotion Analytics Solutions for Improving Their Business Processes, Market Intelligence, and Customer Experience

9 Emotion Analytics Market By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.2.1 BFSI Institutes to Invest More in Emotion Analytics Solutions and Provide Better Services to Their Customers With the Help of Limited Global and Local Workforce

9.3 IT and Telecommunication

9.3.1 Emotion Analytics Solutions to Help Telecommunication and It Companies in Improving Their Performance With the Help of Customer Insights

9.4 Retail

9.4.1 Emotion Analytics to Help Retail Organizations Attain Retail-Specific Goals

9.5 Healthcare

9.5.1 Healthcare Vertical to Witness Prominent Growth During the Next Decade as It Required More Insights Into Patients' Information

9.6 Media and Entertainment

9.6.1 Emotion Analytics to Help Increase the Revenues and Profit Margins and Improve the Customer's Perception About the Media and Entertainment Vertical

9.7 Government

9.7.1 Emotion Analytics Solutions to Provide Better Employee Engagement, Training, Performance Insights, Customer Satisfaction, and Better Business Processing Methods in the Government Vertical

9.8 Others

10 Emotion Analytics Market By Region

Company Profiles



Adoreboard

Affectiva

Beyond Verbal

Cogito

Google

Gorilla Technology

IBM

Kairos

Lexalytics

Microsoft

NVISO

Noldus Information Technology

Sensum

Sentiance

Tobii

iMotions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dgnofr



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

