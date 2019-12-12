Global Employee Onboarding Software Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 12.2% by 2027, Owing to the Increasing Adoption of AI-Powered Tools, Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the recruitment industry today, the value of employee onboarding software has become conspicuous this has shown large impact in Global employee onboarding software market. Organizations implementing the standard onboarding process have experienced enhanced new hire productivity, resulting into an overall greater employee performance. The first 90 days of an employee's experience are regarded as the most pivotal to build a stable foundation within the new organization. The deployment of advanced AI-powered tools into the recruiting and further into the onboarding process has automated major parts of the recruiting workflow while also eliminating the repetitive, high-volume, time consuming and paper chaos HR tasks.

The smooth transition for new hire facilitated by the software, is driving the growth of employee onboarding software market. The tool's integration with other enterprise resource planning software (ERPS) such as recruiting process, training tools, etc. is also estimated to propel the demand for employee onboarding software market during the forecast period. Employee onboarding software ensures a major cut down on paper costs and paper waste. Today when the planet is faced with continuing and widespread threats of climate change, the sustainability factor associated with the employee onboarding software industry is expected to stimulate the market substantially.

In terms of revenue, the global employee onboarding software market stood at 772.6 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 2,190.2 Million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Employee Onboarding Software Market. The employee onboarding software industry has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Key Findings of the Report:

The notable cut-down on excessive paper documentation, is paving way for an eco-friendly alternative in the form of a software platform.

The software provides flexibility to its wide user base. Some of the companies also offer software compatible with mobile phones. This has made the onboarding process easier and manageable on-the-go.

Integration of advanced technological solutions such as artificial intelligence, is estimated proliferate the market growth.

Some of the prominent players operating in the employee onboarding software market include Ultimate Software, IBM Corporation and Oracle amongst others.

Global Employee Onboarding Software Market

By Deployment

On Premise



Cloud Based

By End User

Small and Medium Enterprises



Large Enterprises

Global Employee Onboarding Software Market By Verticals

Automotive



Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)



Energy and Utility



Government



Healthcare



IT and Telecom



Manufacturing



Media and entertainment



Retail and Consumer Goods



Transportation and Logistics



Others

By Region:

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico





Rest of North America



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Sweden







Norway





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxembourg





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

