Global Employment Outsourcing Provider Announces Renewed Partnership with Communication Giant China Mobile

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide employment and HR outsourcing services provider INS Global has announced that it has renewed its contract with the Chinese communication giant China Mobile.

INS Global currently provides global PEO services (Professional Employer Organization) and global EOR (Employer of Record) employment outsourcing solutions to China Mobile employees in Japan and Singapore, allowing them to operate efficiently, safely, and with in-depth local support in both countries.

"We were looking for ways to expand our operations in Japan and Singapore but were concerned about the related cost and potential challenges," said China Mobile BA Project Director Lucas Yoshioka. "Through INS Global, since the beginning of our partnership in 2019, the entire process has been carried out safely and efficiently for over 100 of our staff overseas."

INS Global was founded in 2006 by Managing Director Wei Hsu, a Taiwanese-Spanish entrepreneur with decades of experience in international business. He began the company with the intent to provide companies worldwide with better options for global expansion support and services.

"We are proud to renew our partnership with China Mobile and provide them with the tools and services they need to support their employees in Japan and Singapore," said Wei Hsu. "This agreement is a testament to the fact that our ability to offer world-class global employment services is continually improving."

This commitment deepens the partnership between INS Global and China Mobile with a view to greater future collaboration. According to Wei Hsu, this will lead to the extension of current benefits and services to other companies wishing to expand their operations in the APAC region.

"We continue to pursue our goals of making our services fully accessible worldwide," Wei continued. "Our relationship with China Mobile continues to improve the way our team provides essential global expansion services by adding more countries in the APAC and EMEA regions year on year to our list of serviced markets."

This announcement comes following recent steps taken by INS Global to open new branches of the company in the USA and France.

INS Global is a technology-based Global PEO/Employer of Record and Recruitment service provider. Based in Shanghai, China, and with partners worldwide, we understand the challenges of global expansion and offer solutions to aid companies that wish to expand rapidly, efficiently, and fearlessly.

Our teams of INS Global advisors are here to offer their decades of experience and expertise in international business, law, and global mobility. We give you access to our global networks of local knowledge and resources to provide you with the best tailormade expansion solutions.

For more information and a free consultation with one of our global mobility advisors, contact us today at https://ins-globalconsulting.com/contact/ .

