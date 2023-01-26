Global Employment Screening Market Report 2022: A $5.75 Billion Market by 2026 Featuring ADP, HireRight, Sterling, First Advantage, Accurate Background, & Checkr

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Employment Screening Market (Verification, Background Screening & Drug Testing): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global employment screening market is forecasted to reach US$5.75 billion in 2026, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 5.51% during the period spanning from 2022 to 2026.

Growth in the global employment screening market has been supported by factors swelling youth population, increasing urban population, increasing number of start ups, improved regulatory compliance, enhanced quality of workforce, rising digitalization, growing data theft and data destruction. However, the market growth would be challenged by discrimination concerns, and time consuming process.

The global employment screening market can be categorized into the following sectors: IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retails, Banking, Financial services & Insurance, Travel & Hospitality, Government Agencies, Healthcare and Others. In 2021, the dominant share of global employment screening market was held by IT & Telecom sector.

The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like involvement of artificial intelligence, increase in mobile workforce and job immigrants owing to globalization, automated employee screening services, and growing international opportunities.

The global employment screening market can be segmented into the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. In 2021, the dominant share of global employment screening market was held by North America. There is a growing demand for time efficient selection systems in North America owing to rising number of job applicants.

The U.S. employment screening market can be segmented into three services: Verification, Background Screening, and Drug Testing. In 2021, the dominant share was held by Verification screening. This was being followed by Background Screening, and Drug Testing screening services.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global employment screening market.

The major regional markets for the global employment screening market ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East & Africa , and South America ) have been analyzed.

, , , & , and ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth

Company Profiles of Leading Players

ADP LLC

HireRight LLC

Sterling

First Advantage

Accurate Background

Checkr, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Employment Screening

1.1.1 Introduction

1.2 Preparation for Employment Screening

1.3 Types of Employment Assessments

1.4 Employment Screening Types and When to Use Them

1.5 Common Types of Employment Screening Tests

1.6 Benefits of Employment Screening

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Economy

2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Unemployment Rate

2.3 Need for Improving workplace safety

2.4 Need for Health Screening

2.5 Post COVID Scenario

3. Market Analysis

3.1 Global Employment Screening Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Global Employment Screening Market by Sector

3.2.1 Global IT & Telecom Employment Screening Market Forecast by Value

3.2.2 Global Manufacturing Employment Screening Market Forecast by Value

3.2.3 Global Retail Employment Screening Market Forecast by Value

3.2.4 Global Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Employment Screening Market Forecast by Value

3.2.5 Global Travel & Hospitality Employment Screening Market Forecast by Value

3.2.6 Global Government Agencies Employment Screening Market Forecast by Value

3.2.7 Global Healthcare Employment Screening Market Forecast by Value

3.2.8 Global Others Employment Screening Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Employment Screening Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.4 Middle East and Africa

4.5 South America

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Youth Population

5.1.2 Mounting Urban Population

5.1.3 Rising Number of Start-ups

5.1.4 Improved Regulatory Compliance

5.1.5 Enhanced Quality of Workforce

5.1.6 Rising Digitalization

5.1.7 Growing Data Theft and Data Destruction

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Involvement of Artificial Intelligence

5.2.2 Increase in Mobile Workforce and Job Immigrants Owing to Globalization

5.2.3 Automated Employee Screening Services

5.2.4 Growing International Opportunities

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Discrimination Concerns

5.3.2 Time Consuming Process

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Global Market Share Comparison - Key Players

7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/spe1i3-employment?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets