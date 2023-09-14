Global Empty Capsules (Gelatin, Non-Gelatin) Market Report 2023-2027 & 2032: Exploring Product Innovation and Expansion Strategies

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Empty Capsules Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global empty capsules market is expected to grow from $2.71 billion in 2022 to $2.96 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The empty capsules market is expected to grow to $4.15 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

The empty capsules market research report is your comprehensive guide to the global empty capsules industry. It offers valuable insights into market statistics, including global market size and regional market shares, along with competitor analysis, market segmentation, and emerging trends.

Product innovation is a prominent trend in this market, with major companies continuously developing new products to strengthen their market position. For instance, CapsCanada, a Canadian pharmaceutical company, launched a liquid-filled hard capsule manufacturing service, simplifying production and enhancing drug delivery. In August 2022, Catalent, a US-based pharma company, acquired Metrics Contract Services, expanding high-potent capabilities and oral development.

The empty capsules market is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. Empty capsules play a crucial role in delivering various drugs while maintaining their original formulation. As chronic diseases continue to increase, with substantial economic costs, the demand for empty capsules is expected to rise.

North America currently leads the empty capsules market, with coverage spanning Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Key countries covered in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Major players in the empty capsules market are

  • ACG Group
  • CapsCanada Corporation
  • HealthCaps India Limited
  • Natural Capsules Ltd.
  • Bright Pharma Caps Inc.
  • Suheung Co.Ltd.
  • Roxlor Llc
  • Lonza Group AG
  • Capsugel
  • Goerlich Pharma GmbH
  • Qualicaps Inc.
  • Comed Chemicals Limited
  • Wuhan Carma Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Nectar Lifesciences Ltd
  • Erawat Pharma Limited

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Empty Capsules Market Characteristics

3. Empty Capsules Market Trends And Strategies

4. Empty Capsules Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Empty Capsules Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Empty Capsules Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Empty Capsules Market

5. Empty Capsules Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Empty Capsules Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Empty Capsules Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Empty Capsules Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Empty Capsules Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Gelatin Capsules
  • Non-Gelatin Capsules

6.2. Global Empty Capsules Market, Segmentation By Functionality, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Immediate-release Capsules
  • Sustained-release Capsules
  • Delayed-release Capsules

6.3. Global Empty Capsules Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Antibiotic and Antibacterial Drugs
  • Dietary Supplements
  • Antacid and Antiflatulent Preparations
  • Antianemic Preparations
  • Anti-inflammatory Drugs
  • Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs
  • Cough and Cold Drug Preparations
  • Other Therapeutic Applications

6.4. Global Empty Capsules Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Nutraceutical Industry
  • Cosmetic Industry
  • Research Laboratories

7. Empty Capsules Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Empty Capsules Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Empty Capsules Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

