Global Empty Capsules Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $4.17 Billion by 2031 at a 7% CAGR

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

DUBLIN, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Empty Capsules Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global empty capsules market value was USD 2.27 billion in 2022, driven by the increasing demand for capsule-based pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products across the globe. The market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to achieve a value of USD 4.17 billion by 2031.

Empty Capsules Introduction

Empty capsules are an essential component in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, providing a convenient and effective means of administering medication and dietary supplements. They are typically made from gelatin, derived from animal collagen, or hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC), a plant-based alternative, and come in various sizes and colors to accommodate different formulations and dosages. The global empty capsules market encompasses both gelatin capsules and non-gelatin capsules, catering to a wide range of applications, including traditional drugs, herbal medicines, and dietary supplements.

Empty Capsules Market Scenario

The global empty capsules market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for capsule-based pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, advancements in capsule manufacturing technologies, and a growing preference for vegetarian capsules.

North America: The largest market for empty capsules, driven by factors such as the advanced pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, a high prevalence of chronic diseases, and the presence of major capsule manufacturers.

Europe: The second-largest market, with increasing demand for empty capsules due to a growing aging population, a supportive regulatory framework, and an expanding nutraceutical sector.

Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness the highest growth rate due to factors such as a rapidly aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing investments in healthcare infrastructure.

Empty Capsules Market Segmentations
Market Breakup by Type

  • Gelatin Capsules
  • Non-Gelatin Capsules

Market Breakup by Functionality

  • Immediate-Release Capsules
  • Sustained-Release Capsules
  • Delayed-Release Capsules

Market Breakup by Application

  • Antibiotic
  • Antibacterial Drugs
  • Dietary Supplements
  • Antacid
  • Antiflatulent Preparations
  • Antianemic Preparations
  • Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
  • Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs
  • Cough and Cold Drugs
  • Others

Market Breakup by End User

  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Nutraceutical Industry
  • Cosmetic Industry and Research Laboratories

Market Breakup by Region
North America

  • United States of America
  • Canada

Europe

  • United Kingdom
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Others

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • ASEAN
  • Australia
  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Mexico
  • Others

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Nigeria
  • South Africa
  • Others

Key Trends in the Empty Capsules Market

Some key trends of the market are as follows:

  • Growing demand for capsule-based pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and a growing awareness of the benefits of dietary supplements have contributed to the rising demand for capsule-based products, driving the growth of the empty capsules market
  • Advancements in capsule manufacturing technologies: The development of new technologies, such as capsule filling machines and capsule coating systems, has improved the efficiency and quality of capsule manufacturing, contributing to market expansion
  • Increasing preference for vegetarian capsules: A growing number of consumers are opting for plant-based alternatives to traditional gelatin capsules due to dietary restrictions, religious beliefs, or concerns about animal-derived products, driving the demand for non-gelatin capsules

Empty Capsules Market: Competitor Landscape

The key features of the market report include patent analysis, grants analysis, clinical trials analysis, funding and investment analysis, partnerships, and collaborations analysis by the leading key players. The major companies in the market are as follows:

  • ACG
  • CapsCanada
  • Bright Pharma Caps
  • Lonza
  • SavoiurCaps
  • Comed Chemicals Limited
  • NATURAL CAPSULES LIMITED
  • Wuhan Carma Technology Co., Ltd
  • Goerlich Pharma GmbH
  • NecLife Lifesciences Ltd
  • HealthCaps India Ltd
  • Erawat Pharma Limited
  • QUALICAPS
  • SUHEUNG co., ltd
  • Fortcaps
  • SNAIL PHARMA INDUSTRY
  • Roxlor
  • Sunil Healthcare Limited
  • H & CARE Incorp
  • SHAOXING KANGKE CAPSULE CO., LTD

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ib31ab

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Body Fat Measurement Market Report 2023: Growing Prevalence of Obesity Worldwide Boosts Sector

Global Mobile Edge Computing Market 2023 - 2028: Greatest Opportunities will be in Teleoperation/Cloud Robotics, Telepresence and Virtual Reality

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.