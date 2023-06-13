Global Empty Capsules Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $4.17 Billion by 2031 at a 7% CAGR

13 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET
The global empty capsules market value was USD 2.27 billion in 2022, driven by the increasing demand for capsule-based pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products across the globe. The market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to achieve a value of USD 4.17 billion by 2031.
Empty Capsules Introduction
Empty capsules are an essential component in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, providing a convenient and effective means of administering medication and dietary supplements. They are typically made from gelatin, derived from animal collagen, or hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC), a plant-based alternative, and come in various sizes and colors to accommodate different formulations and dosages. The global empty capsules market encompasses both gelatin capsules and non-gelatin capsules, catering to a wide range of applications, including traditional drugs, herbal medicines, and dietary supplements.
Empty Capsules Market Scenario
The global empty capsules market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for capsule-based pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, advancements in capsule manufacturing technologies, and a growing preference for vegetarian capsules.
North America: The largest market for empty capsules, driven by factors such as the advanced pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, a high prevalence of chronic diseases, and the presence of major capsule manufacturers.
Europe: The second-largest market, with increasing demand for empty capsules due to a growing aging population, a supportive regulatory framework, and an expanding nutraceutical sector.
Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness the highest growth rate due to factors such as a rapidly aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing investments in healthcare infrastructure.
Empty Capsules Market Segmentations
Market Breakup by Type
- Gelatin Capsules
- Non-Gelatin Capsules
Market Breakup by Functionality
- Immediate-Release Capsules
- Sustained-Release Capsules
- Delayed-Release Capsules
Market Breakup by Application
- Antibiotic
- Antibacterial Drugs
- Dietary Supplements
- Antacid
- Antiflatulent Preparations
- Antianemic Preparations
- Anti-Inflammatory Drugs
- Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs
- Cough and Cold Drugs
- Others
Market Breakup by End User
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Nutraceutical Industry
- Cosmetic Industry and Research Laboratories
Market Breakup by Region
North America
- United States of America
- Canada
Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Others
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Others
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Others
Key Trends in the Empty Capsules Market
Some key trends of the market are as follows:
- Growing demand for capsule-based pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and a growing awareness of the benefits of dietary supplements have contributed to the rising demand for capsule-based products, driving the growth of the empty capsules market
- Advancements in capsule manufacturing technologies: The development of new technologies, such as capsule filling machines and capsule coating systems, has improved the efficiency and quality of capsule manufacturing, contributing to market expansion
- Increasing preference for vegetarian capsules: A growing number of consumers are opting for plant-based alternatives to traditional gelatin capsules due to dietary restrictions, religious beliefs, or concerns about animal-derived products, driving the demand for non-gelatin capsules
Empty Capsules Market: Competitor Landscape
The key features of the market report include patent analysis, grants analysis, clinical trials analysis, funding and investment analysis, partnerships, and collaborations analysis by the leading key players. The major companies in the market are as follows:
- ACG
- CapsCanada
- Bright Pharma Caps
- Lonza
- SavoiurCaps
- Comed Chemicals Limited
- NATURAL CAPSULES LIMITED
- Wuhan Carma Technology Co., Ltd
- Goerlich Pharma GmbH
- NecLife Lifesciences Ltd
- HealthCaps India Ltd
- Erawat Pharma Limited
- QUALICAPS
- SUHEUNG co., ltd
- Fortcaps
- SNAIL PHARMA INDUSTRY
- Roxlor
- Sunil Healthcare Limited
- H & CARE Incorp
- SHAOXING KANGKE CAPSULE CO., LTD
