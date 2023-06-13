Global Empty Capsules Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $4.17 Billion by 2031 at a 7% CAGR

DUBLIN, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Empty Capsules Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global empty capsules market value was USD 2.27 billion in 2022, driven by the increasing demand for capsule-based pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products across the globe. The market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to achieve a value of USD 4.17 billion by 2031.



Empty Capsules Introduction



Empty capsules are an essential component in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, providing a convenient and effective means of administering medication and dietary supplements. They are typically made from gelatin, derived from animal collagen, or hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC), a plant-based alternative, and come in various sizes and colors to accommodate different formulations and dosages. The global empty capsules market encompasses both gelatin capsules and non-gelatin capsules, catering to a wide range of applications, including traditional drugs, herbal medicines, and dietary supplements.



Empty Capsules Market Scenario



The global empty capsules market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for capsule-based pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, advancements in capsule manufacturing technologies, and a growing preference for vegetarian capsules.



North America: The largest market for empty capsules, driven by factors such as the advanced pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, a high prevalence of chronic diseases, and the presence of major capsule manufacturers.



Europe: The second-largest market, with increasing demand for empty capsules due to a growing aging population, a supportive regulatory framework, and an expanding nutraceutical sector.



Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness the highest growth rate due to factors such as a rapidly aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing investments in healthcare infrastructure.



Empty Capsules Market Segmentations

Market Breakup by Type

Gelatin Capsules

Non-Gelatin Capsules

Market Breakup by Functionality

Immediate-Release Capsules

Sustained-Release Capsules

Delayed-Release Capsules

Market Breakup by Application

Antibiotic

Antibacterial Drugs

Dietary Supplements

Antacid

Antiflatulent Preparations

Antianemic Preparations

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs

Cough and Cold Drugs

Others

Market Breakup by End User

Pharmaceutical Industry

Nutraceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry and Research Laboratories

Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Key Trends in the Empty Capsules Market



Some key trends of the market are as follows:

Growing demand for capsule-based pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products: The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and a growing awareness of the benefits of dietary supplements have contributed to the rising demand for capsule-based products, driving the growth of the empty capsules market

Advancements in capsule manufacturing technologies: The development of new technologies, such as capsule filling machines and capsule coating systems, has improved the efficiency and quality of capsule manufacturing, contributing to market expansion

Increasing preference for vegetarian capsules: A growing number of consumers are opting for plant-based alternatives to traditional gelatin capsules due to dietary restrictions, religious beliefs, or concerns about animal-derived products, driving the demand for non-gelatin capsules

Empty Capsules Market: Competitor Landscape



The key features of the market report include patent analysis, grants analysis, clinical trials analysis, funding and investment analysis, partnerships, and collaborations analysis by the leading key players. The major companies in the market are as follows:

ACG

CapsCanada

Bright Pharma Caps

Lonza

SavoiurCaps

Comed Chemicals Limited

NATURAL CAPSULES LIMITED

Wuhan Carma Technology Co., Ltd

Goerlich Pharma GmbH

NecLife Lifesciences Ltd

HealthCaps India Ltd

Erawat Pharma Limited

QUALICAPS

SUHEUNG co., ltd

Fortcaps

SNAIL PHARMA INDUSTRY

Roxlor

Sunil Healthcare Limited

H & CARE Incorp

SHAOXING KANGKE CAPSULE CO., LTD

