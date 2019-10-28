Global Encoders Market Outlook 2018 & 2019-2027
Oct 28, 2019, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Encoders - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Encoders market accounted for $1.44 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.58 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.
Growing need for high-end automation across various industries is one of the major factors driving the market growth. However, varying international regulations and problems related with accuracy may hinder the market growth. Moreover, rising demand for artificial intelligence-based systems and upcoming technologies in automotive industry will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market.
An Encoder is a sensing device that gives feedback from the physical world. It converts motion to an electrical signal which can be read by a kind of control device, for example, a counter or PLC. They produce either incremental or absolute signals. They use technologies like mechanical, magnetic, resistive, and optical to create a signal.
By type, rotary encoders segment is constantly enhancing due to their durability and excellent performance. Rotary encoders track motor shaft rotation to generate a digital position and motion information. They are electromechanical devices that are used to measure the number of rotations, the rotational angle, and the rotational position of equipment.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising demand in automotive and food & beverages in this region.
Some of the key players in this market include Rockwell Automation Inc., Sensata Technologies, Baumer Group, Heidenhain GmbH, IFM Electronic GmbH, Omron Automation, Maxon Motor Ag, Faulhaber Group, Dynapar Corporation and Posital-Fraba Inc.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Encoders Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Rotary Encoders
5.2.1 Absolute
5.2.2 Incremental
5.3 Linear Encoders
5.3.1 Absolute
5.3.2 Incremental
5.4 Other Types
6 Global Encoders Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Photoelectric
6.3 Magnetic
6.4 Optical
6.5 Other Technologies
6.5.1 Capacitive Encoders
7 Global Encoders Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Metal formation & Fabrication
7.3 Material Handling
7.4 Mobile Equipment
7.5 Aerospace
8 Global Encoders Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Food & Beverage
8.3 Automotive
8.4 Medical
8.5 Industrial
8.6 Cut-to-Length
8.7 Consumer Electronics
8.8 Registration Mark Timing
8.9 Conveying
8.10 Textile & Printing Machinery
8.11 Other End Users
8.11.1 Power
8.11.2 Mining
9 Global Encoders Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Rockwell Automation Inc.
11.2 Sensata Technologies
11.3 Baumer Group
11.4 Heidenhain GmbH
11.5 IFM Electronic GmbH
11.6 Omron Automation
11.7 Maxon Motor Ag
11.8 Faulhaber Group
11.9 Dynapar Corporation
11.10 Posital-Fraba Inc.
