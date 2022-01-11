Global End Stage Renal Disease Market 2021-2027: Low Maintenance Dialysis Equipment and Artificial Kidneys are Expected to Drive Market Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global End Stage Renal Disease Market (2021-2027) by Disease Type, Treatment Type, End User, and Geography. IGR Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global End Stage Renal Disease Market is estimated to be USD 83 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 172.8 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13 %.



The increasing number of patients suffering from kidney failure and the introduction of technologically advanced products, such as low maintenance dialysis equipment and artificial kidney, are the major factors expected to drive the end stage renal disease (ESRD) market. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in an increased demand for home dialysis across the globe.



Market Segmentation

By Disease Type, the market is classified as Chronic Kidney Disease and End stage renal disease.

By Treatment, the market is classified as Dialysis, Medication and kidney transplantation. Dialysis is more convenient and easier to obtain for a patient with ESRD and the whole process can be done at a dialysis center or at home.

By End User, the market is classified as Dialysis centers, hospitals, clinics and research and academic institutes.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Nipro Corporation

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Baxter International, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BD

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Cantel Medical

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

JMS Co. Ltd.

Abbott

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

11 Company Profiles

