Global Endobronchial Valves Market Size Predicted to Reach USD 284.76 Million By 2032, Growing at 5.9% CAGR: Report by Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Endobronchial Valves Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Duckbill-Shaped, Umbrella-Shaped); By End User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.



The global endobronchial valves market size and share is predicted to grow from USD 171.15 Million in 2023 to USD 284.76 Million in 2032. It is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032, according to the latest report by Polaris Market Research.

A Quick Review

What is Endobronchial Valves? How Big is Endobronchial Valves Market Size & Share?

Endobronchial valves placement is a minimally invasive procedure that assists people with acute emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) to inhale more effortlessly. The rapidly rising demand for endobronchial valves market can be attributed to COPD being a detrimental lung illness that renders it difficult for people to breathe. People suffering from COPD can possess emphysema or chronic bronchitis, albeit the majority suffer from both of these conditions to differing degrees. People suffering from COPD who come forth with a substantial grade of emphysema rather than chronic bronchitis might profit from endobronchial valve placement. Those with this kind of situation emerge with difficulties breathing because of surplus air that becomes confined in the lungs. The hyperinflation of the lungs renders it difficult to capture full breaths as the lungs do not completely exhale air prior to another breath being taken.

Endobronchial valves market growth can be attributed to growing pervasiveness of lung connected health problems amidst the population is generating worries amongst healthcare providers and scientists. As per the report published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, approximately 3 million people are departing because of COPD. This will compel the demand for healthcare providers for a cure, successively medical devices involving endobronchial valves.

Request Free Sample Copy of Endobronchial Valves Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/endobronchial-valves-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends.

Includes Updated List of table & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Which are the Largest Endobronchial Valves Players in the World?

Boston Scientific Corporation

Broncus Medical Inc.

BTG International Ltd.

EndoStim Inc.

Olympus Corporation

PneumRx Inc.

Pulmonx Corporation

Spiration Inc.

Purchase a Full Detail Report With Complete TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/buy/3142/2

Important Highlights from the Report

People suffering from COPD who come forth with a substantial grade of emphysema rather than chronic bronchitis might profit from endobronchial valve placement, thereby pushing the market expansion.

The growing consciousness among people about bronchoscopic lung volume reduction in curing lung-connected health issues is pushing the development of the market.

The endobronchial valves market segmentation is primarily based on product type, end-user, and region.

North America has dominated the market with the largest share in 2022

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

Increasing cases of tobacco smoking : The endobronchial valves market size is expanding due to the growing tobacco smoking being one of the important elements causing lung problems amidst the population. Established on the World Health Organization (WHO) fact sheets, in 2020, approximately 22.3% of the worldwide population utilized tobacco, accounting for 36.8% of men and 7.8% of women. Cigarette smoking enfeebles the lungs amidst people and is responsible for swelling in the air tubes and demolishing air sacs, causing COPD.

: The endobronchial valves market size is expanding due to the growing tobacco smoking being one of the important elements causing lung problems amidst the population. Established on the World Health Organization (WHO) fact sheets, in 2020, approximately 22.3% of the worldwide population utilized tobacco, accounting for 36.8% of men and 7.8% of women. Cigarette smoking enfeebles the lungs amidst people and is responsible for swelling in the air tubes and demolishing air sacs, causing COPD. Decreasing lung volume reduction therapy: Clinical attempts are needed to examine its importance. As additional studies progress to enhance patient health results, there will be an affirmative probability for endobronchial valve usage in curing lung-connected health problems. The endobronchial valves market sales are soaring as the efficacy of bronchial valves in decreasing lung volume reduction therapy contrasted to alternate devices is anticipated to promote their demand in the market.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/endobronchial-valves-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Trends and Opportunities

Progress in research studies: Dependent on American Lung Association research detection in 2020, 12.5 million contemporary cases were noted, while 148,5123 deaths were registered in the US. This will ease the requirement for endobronchial valves juxtaposed to the conventional open surgeries because of reduced injury in the body. As per the WHO International Clinical Trials Registry Platform, there are 600 clinical attempts that are commissioning patients for COPD. This indicates the growing aggregate of clinical studies on detecting productive cure procedures for COPD. The in-progress research studies in the medical field are anticipated to push the growth of the market in the given timeframe.

Segmental Analysis

The Duckbill-Shaped Segment Witnesses a Sharp Rise

Based on the product, the duckbill-shaped segment witnesses a sharp rise. The endobronchial valves market demand is on the rise due to the growing acquisition amidst manufacturers because of alluring advantages. Zephyr valve, an initial minimally invasive gadget duck-bill shaped fixated to a nickel-titanium elaborative retainer enclosed by a silicone membrane, acquired consent from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Hospitals Segment Dominated the Market

Based on end users, the hospital segment dominated the market. The endobronchial valves market trends include these fitting processes for endobronchial valves are extremely supervised by pulmonologists in hospitals. The growing instances of COPD and lung associated health problems are propelling the acquisition of these devices amidst healthcare providers.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/endobronchial-valves-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Endobronchial Valves Market: Report Scope & Dynamics

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 284.76 Million Market size value in 2024 USD 180.56 Million Expected CAGR Growth 5.9% from 2024 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Top Market Players Boston Scientific Corporation, Broncus Medical, EndoStim, Olympus Corporation, PneumRx, Pulmonx Corporation & Spiration Segments Covered By Product Type, By End User, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Insights

North America: This region held the largest endobronchial valves market share due to the growing aggregate of cases of COPD in the region. Approximately 16 million people in the US are excessively impacted by COPD. This is mainly because of the reduction of virtue in life and problems with breathing. Pulmonologists and scientists are toiling to handle this issue by ensuing Zephyr and spiration valves, that obtained acceptance from the FDA. The escalating clinical attempts and scientific studies in this region, together with escalated lung-connected issues encountered by the population, are anticipated to pursue their share in the world.

Asia Pacific: This region will grow at a speedy pace due to the escalating aging population in the region. The collective shift depicted by secondary birth rates ensued by mounting growth in the geriatric population in the region may inscribe notable lung problems bringing about the demand for endobronchial valve gadgets in the region. Additionally, the paramount health problems in the Asia Pacific, such as respiratory viruses, vocational lung disease, and escalating air contamination, are anticipated to portray notable demand for endobronchial valves in a predicted timeframe. The continuing studies on nursing these illnesses are possible to restore the application of endobronchial valves in the trading center.

Browse the Detail Report "Endobronchial Valves Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Duckbill-Shaped, Umbrella-Shaped); By End User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024 - 2032" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/endobronchial-valves-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the current and expected endobronchial valves market value?

Ans: The current market value is USD 180.56 million, and the expected market value is USD 284.76 million

At what CAGR is the market expected to grow during the forecast period?

Ans: The CAGR at which the market is expected to grow is 5.9%

Which factors are driving the market growth?

Ans: factors such as tobacco smoking and lung volume reduction therapy are driving the market growth.

Which segment accounts for the largest endobronchial valves market share?

Ans: Duck-bill shaped segment accounted for the largest market share.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the endobronchial valves market report based on product type, end user and region:

Endobronchial Valves, Product Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Duckbill-shaped

Umbrella-shaped

Endobronchial Valves, End User Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

Hospitals

Clinical Research Center

Ambulatory Surgery Center

Others

Endobronchial Valves, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Indonesia



Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina



Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel



South Africa

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | twitter

Blog: https://polarismarketresearch.medium.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316207/Polaris_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Polaris Market Research