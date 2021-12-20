Global Endocrine Function Testing Industry Landscape 2022-2026 - Exciting Opportunities for a Variety of New Instruments, Reagent Systems, and Auxiliary Products

Dec 20, 2021, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022-2026 World Endocrine Function Testing Market - Supplier Shares, Forecasts for 20 Tests, Opportunities in 97 Countries - Growth Strategies, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts, Latest Technologies and Instrumentation Pipeline" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides analysis of the endocrine function diagnostics market, including emerging tests, technologies, instrumentation, sales forecasts, market shares and strategic profiles of leading suppliers.
The report is available by section, and can be customized to specific information needs and budget.
The report provides test volume and sales forecasts for the following assays:
1. Cortisol
2. Estradiol
3. Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH)
4. Gastrin
5. Growth Hormone/IGF-1
6. Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG)
7. LH
8. Progesterone
9. PTH/IO PTH
10. Prolactin
11. T3
12. T3 Free
13. T3 Uptake
14. T4 (Thyroxine)
15. T4 Free
16. TBG
17. Testosterone
18. Thyroglobulin Ab
19. TPO Ab
20. TSH
Geographic Regions and Countries
Asia-Pacific
Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam
Europe
Albania, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, Ukraine
Latin America
Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, Venezuela
Middle East
Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates
North America
Canada, Mexico, USA
During the next decade, the endocrine function testing market will undergo significant transformation. These changes will be caused by convergence of new and more stringent regulations; advances in diagnostic technologies, system engineering, automation, and IT; and intensifying competition. Some segments will start resembling commodity markets, where product positioning and cost per test are more critical than underlying technology. This evolving marketplace will create exciting opportunities for a variety of new instruments, reagent systems, and auxiliary products, such as specimen preparation devices, controls, calibrators and others.
This report is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants to identify and evaluate emerging opportunities and developed effective strategic responses.
Companies Profiled
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies
- Beckman Coulter/Danaher
- bioMerieux
- Bio-Rad
- DiaSorin
- Eiken Chemical
- Fujirebio
- Grifols
- Instrumentation Laboratory/Werfen
- Kyowa Medex
- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
- PerkinElmer
- Quest Diagnostics
- Roche
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sysmex
- Thermo Fisher
- Tosoh
- Wako
