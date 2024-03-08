Global Endocrinology Drugs Market Report (by Therapy Area, Distribution Channel and Region): A USD 80.93 Billion Market by 2034, Led by Advancements in Diabetes Therapy and Rising Demand

DUBLIN, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Endocrinology Drugs Market by Therapy Area, Distribution Channel, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global endocrinology drugs market size was estimated to be USD 39.21 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 80.93 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The rising prevalence of endocrine disorders, expanding and aging population, technological advancements, increasing healthcare awareness and spending, and rising government initiatives will drive market growth.



The need for medicine rises as a result of increased public knowledge of endocrine problems, which promotes early diagnosis and treatment. Endocrinology medications are more widely available in emerging nations due to growing healthcare infrastructure and rising disposable incomes. For instance, Novo Nordisk reported good Phase 3 trial findings in December 2023 for Icodec-1, a long-acting GLP-1 receptor agonist that may be used once weekly to treat type 2 diabetes.



By therapy area, the diabetes drugs segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global endocrinology drugs market in 2023 owing to the the increasing prevalence of diabetes worldwide, a growing aging population, and advancements in diabetes drug therapies. For instance, in December 2023, Sanofi filed regulatory applications for adult-onset diabetes in China and Japan for Soliflozin, extending the company's reach with SGLT2 inhibitors. Additionally, the other therapy areas segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing focus on addressing unmet medical needs, advancements in drug development technologies, and a rising understanding of various endocrine disorders beyond diabetes.



By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global endocrinology drugs market in 2023 owing to the growing prevalence of chronic endocrine disorders requiring specialized medical attention and the increasing trend of hospital-based treatments. For instance, in November 2023, tirzepatide, a dual GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonist, presented favorable Phase 3 trial data showing its advantages over existing diabetic treatments in decreasing blood sugar. Additionally, the online pharmacies segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of e-commerce platforms, increasing digitalization in healthcare services, and the convenience offered by online pharmacies for the purchase and delivery of endocrinology drugs.



The North American region is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, a high prevalence of endocrine disorders, significant investments in research and development, and favorable reimbursement policies. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness about endocrine disorders, a rising geriatric population, improving healthcare infrastructure, and expanding access to medical services.



