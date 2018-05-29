Global Endodontics Consumables Market Expected to Reach $1,712 Million by 2023

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Endodontics is a dental specialty dealing with treatment of soft dental pulp tissue within the tooth. It is among the most commonly performed treatment and is carried out by an endodontist. Endodontics involves a variety of procedures such as endodontic therapy or root canal therapy, endodontic retreatment, surgery, treating cracked teeth, and treating dental trauma, among which root canal therapy is the most common.

Upsurge in prevalence of dental diseases & conditions, increase in geriatric population who are more prone to dental disorders & tooth loss, rise in awareness toward oral hygiene, and growth in dental tourism drive the market growth. However, side effects and risks associated with endodontic treatment are expected to impede the growth of the market. Conversely, huge market potential in the developing regions is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Based on products, the endodontic files segment held a major share (nearly two-fifths) in 2016 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the analysis period. Moreover, this segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2023 as files are the most commonly used instruments during an endodontic treatment.

Key Findings of the Endodontic Consumables Market:

Based on endodontic file, the handheld RC file segment accounted for more than two-thirds share in 2016 and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period.

Based on endodontic file, the alloy file segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2017 to 2023.

Based on end user, the dental clinic segment held a majority of share (two-thirds) in 2016 and is expected to remain so throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain dominant, be the fastest growing region, registering a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Europe accounted for nearly two-fifths share of the global market in 2016 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to high prevalence of dental disorders within the region, and presence of highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure.

The key players within endodontic consumables market include Brasseler USA, Coltene Holding AG, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., DiaDent Group International, FKG Dentaire SA, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Mani, Inc., Micro-Mega, SA, and Septodont Holding.

